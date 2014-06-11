YUI JSHint Default Options

The YUI team always strives to make our files pass lint, however we also have some coding standards that we wish our core team and our contributors to also abide by.

Every application that YUI creates to aid in development will follow by all of the config options in this package.

In the past we had always tried to abide by JSLint's stricter ruleset, but as we and our community have grown over the years it's come to our attention that they are no longer beneficial to us and we should look for an alternative. So we decided that we will now use JSHint as our default linting tool with one predefined set of options.

Preferred List

Before we tried to make this overly complicated and that turned out to not be the correct approach. We have decided that we should come up with a static list of JSHint options that best meets our needs as well as the needs of our external developers.

Special Options

Special options should never be used file wide.

Options should only be overriden in special cases, should be explained with a comment, and should have minimal scope (i.e., at the method level or bracketed around the code in question).

For example, we might use a whitelist approach in filtering an object where we skip the hasOwnProperty check. In this case, the developer should use jshint directives to temporarily disable the forin option around the offending code:

var obj = { apple: 10 , orange: 11 , kiwi: 12 }; // Intentionally skipping the hasOwnProperty check. /*jshint forin: false */ for (prop in obj) { receiver[prop] = supplier[prop]; } /*jshint forin: true */

Config Usage

We structured this repo so that you can use these rules in several ways.

From inside your node module: var lint = require('yui-lint');

From inside your package.json:

{ "devDependencies" : { "jshint" : "^2.5.1" , "yui-lint" : "~0.2.0" }, "scripts" : { "pretest" : "jshint --config ./node_modules/yui-lint/jshint.json ./lib/*.js" } }

Or locally as your .jshintrc file: ln -s $PWD/jshint.json ~/.jshintrc

The Rules

For more information on these properties, check out the jshint docs