React hook and components for integrating with Plaid Link
React 16.8+
With
npm:
npm install --save react-plaid-link
With
yarn
yarn add react-plaid-link
Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for a more holistic understanding of Plaid Link.
Head to the
react-plaid-link
storybook to try out a live demo.
See the examples folder for various complete source code examples.
This is the preferred approach for integrating with Plaid Link in React.
Note:
token can be
null initially and then set once you fetch or generate
a
link_token asynchronously.
ℹ️ See a full source code examples of using hooks:
import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link';
// ...
const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink({
token: '<GENERATED_LINK_TOKEN>',
onSuccess: (public_token, metadata) => {
// send public_token to server
},
});
return (
<button onClick={() => open()} disabled={!ready}>
Connect a bank account
</button>
);
ℹ️ See src/types/index.ts for exported types.
Please refer to the official Plaid Link
docs for a more holistic understanding of
the various Link options and the
link_token.
usePlaidLink arguments
|key
|type
token
string \| null
onSuccess
(public_token: string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnSuccessMetadata) => void
onExit
(error: null \| PlaidLinkError, metadata: PlaidLinkOnExitMetadata) => void
onEvent
(eventName: PlaidLinkStableEvent \| string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnEventMetadata) => void
onLoad
() => void
receivedRedirectUri
string \| null \| undefined
usePlaidLink return value
|key
|type
open
() => void
ready
boolean
error
ErrorEvent \| null
exit
(options?: { force: boolean }, callback?: () => void) => void
Handling OAuth redirects requires opening Link without any user input (such as clicking a button). This can also be useful if you simply want Link to open immediately when your page or component renders.
ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/oauth.tsx
import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link';
// ...
const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink(config);
// open Link immediately when ready
React.useEffect(() => {
if (ready) {
open();
}
}, [ready, open]);
return <></>;
If you cannot use React hooks for legacy reasons such as incompatibility with
class components, you can use the
PlaidLink component.
ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/component.tsx
import { PlaidLink } from "react-plaid-link";
const App extends React.Component {
// ...
render() {
return (
<PlaidLink
token={this.state.token}
onSuccess={this.onSuccess}
// onEvent={...}
// onExit={...}
>
Link your bank account
</PlaidLink>
);
}
}
TypeScript definitions for
react-plaid-link are built into the npm package.
If you have previously installed
@types/react-plaid-link before this package
had types, please uninstall it in favor of built-in types.