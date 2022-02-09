openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yuhureact-plaid-link

by plaid
1.0.2 (see all)

React bindings for Plaid Link

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-plaid-link npm version

React hook and components for integrating with Plaid Link

Compatibility

React 16.8+

Install

With npm:

npm install --save react-plaid-link

With yarn

yarn add react-plaid-link

Documentation

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for a more holistic understanding of Plaid Link.

Examples

Head to the react-plaid-link storybook to try out a live demo.

See the examples folder for various complete source code examples.

Using React hooks

This is the preferred approach for integrating with Plaid Link in React.

Note: token can be null initially and then set once you fetch or generate a link_token asynchronously.

ℹ️ See a full source code examples of using hooks:

import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link';

// ...

const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink({
  token: '<GENERATED_LINK_TOKEN>',
  onSuccess: (public_token, metadata) => {
    // send public_token to server
  },
});

return (
  <button onClick={() => open()} disabled={!ready}>
    Connect a bank account
  </button>
);

ℹ️ See src/types/index.ts for exported types.

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for a more holistic understanding of the various Link options and the link_token.

keytype
tokenstring \| null
onSuccess(public_token: string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnSuccessMetadata) => void
onExit(error: null \| PlaidLinkError, metadata: PlaidLinkOnExitMetadata) => void
onEvent(eventName: PlaidLinkStableEvent \| string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnEventMetadata) => void
onLoad() => void
receivedRedirectUristring \| null \| undefined
keytype
open() => void
readyboolean
errorErrorEvent \| null
exit(options?: { force: boolean }, callback?: () => void) => void

OAuth / opening Link without a button click

Handling OAuth redirects requires opening Link without any user input (such as clicking a button). This can also be useful if you simply want Link to open immediately when your page or component renders.

ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/oauth.tsx

import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link';

// ...

const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink(config);

// open Link immediately when ready
React.useEffect(() => {
  if (ready) {
    open();
  }
}, [ready, open]);

return <></>;

If you cannot use React hooks for legacy reasons such as incompatibility with class components, you can use the PlaidLink component.

ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/component.tsx

import { PlaidLink } from "react-plaid-link";

const App extends React.Component {
  // ...
  render() {
    return (
      <PlaidLink
        token={this.state.token}
        onSuccess={this.onSuccess}
        // onEvent={...}
        // onExit={...}
      >
        Link your bank account
      </PlaidLink>
    );
  }
}

Typescript support

TypeScript definitions for react-plaid-link are built into the npm package. If you have previously installed @types/react-plaid-link before this package had types, please uninstall it in favor of built-in types.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial