yUglify

yuglify is a wrapper around UglifyJS and cssmin with the default YUI configurations on each of them.

Build Status

CLI Usage

npm -g install yuglify

yuglify has a very simple CLI interface to allow you to compress files from the command line.

yuglify ./lib/ *.js

This will read all passed files and compress them (js or css) and write them back beside the original with the name altered to .min.js|css .

Required

npm install yuglify

var yuglify = require ( 'yuglify' ); yuglify.jsmin( '<string of source' , function ( err, smashed ) { fs.writeFile( '/path/to/file' , smashed, 'utf8' , function ( ) {}); }); yuglify.cssmin( '<string of source' , function ( err, smashed ) { fs.writeFile( '/path/to/file' , smashed, 'utf8' , function ( ) {}); });

Purpose

This module is primarily designed to be used inside shifter.

Why not use the default Uglify?

We need to support the /*! license comment blocks when minifying, so we added a preprocessor to the code to pull them from the source, then place them back when the minification is complete.

We also needed to make sure that the file ends in a clean line ending for our combo servers. This way we ensure that other modules don't have to end with a semi-colon and the combohandler doesn't concat them together in a bad way.

We've also added support to add a semi-colon if the last character of the minified source is either a ) or a } .

The last thing this module does is provide the default config that we think is the most compatible with the way that YUI Compressor used to minify our files.

{ mangle : true , squeeze : true , semicolon : false , lift_vars : false , mangle_toplevel : true , no_mangle_functions : true , max_line_length : 6000 }

Testing

Currently, the tests for this module are just to make sure that they are exported properly. Shifter's test suite validates that these compressors are working as expected. Soon, we'll move them over to this repo too.