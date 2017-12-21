openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yuglify

by yui
2.0.0 (see all)

UglifyJS Wrapper with YUI default configs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

yUglify

yuglify is a wrapper around UglifyJS and cssmin with the default YUI configurations on each of them.

Build Status

Build Status

CLI Usage

npm -g install yuglify

yuglify has a very simple CLI interface to allow you to compress files from the command line.

yuglify ./lib/*.js #uses shell globbing, won't work on Windows

This will read all passed files and compress them (js or css) and write them back beside the original with the name altered to .min.js|css.

Required

npm install yuglify


var yuglify = require('yuglify');

yuglify.jsmin('<string of source', function(err, smashed) {
    fs.writeFile('/path/to/file', smashed, 'utf8', function() {});
});

yuglify.cssmin('<string of source', function(err, smashed) {
    fs.writeFile('/path/to/file', smashed, 'utf8', function() {});
});

Purpose

This module is primarily designed to be used inside shifter.

Why not use the default Uglify?

We need to support the /*! license comment blocks when minifying, so we added a preprocessor to the code to pull them from the source, then place them back when the minification is complete.

We also needed to make sure that the file ends in a clean line ending for our combo servers. This way we ensure that other modules don't have to end with a semi-colon and the combohandler doesn't concat them together in a bad way.

We've also added support to add a semi-colon if the last character of the minified source is either a ) or a }.

The last thing this module does is provide the default config that we think is the most compatible with the way that YUI Compressor used to minify our files.

{
    mangle: true,
    squeeze: true,
    semicolon: false,
    lift_vars: false,
    mangle_toplevel: true,
    no_mangle_functions: true,
    max_line_length: 6000
}

Testing

Currently, the tests for this module are just to make sure that they are exported properly. Shifter's test suite validates that these compressors are working as expected. Soon, we'll move them over to this repo too.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial