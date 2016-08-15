What is Yub? It's a simple Yubico Yubikey API client that
A Yubikey is a USB device manufactured by Yubico that appears to your computer as a USB keyboard.
It generates one-time passwords consisting of:
This sequence of characters can be sent to Yubico's web service which will verify whether the string is valid or not. Your Yubikey can be used for a variety of authentication tasks. This library is designed to allow simple integration with the Yubico web service so that you can interpret your Yubikey's one-time-password in your own Node.js scripts. e.g.
Yub is published as an NPM module for your convenience:
npm install yub
You'll also need a Yubico API Key from here: https://upgrade.yubico.com/getapikey/. This gives you the client_id and secret_key that must be passed to "yub.init()", see below.
var yub = require('yub');
// initialise the yub library
yub.init("<client id here>", "<secret here>");
// attempt to verify the key
yub.verify("<otp here>", function(err,data) {
console.log(err, data)
});
A typical 'data' return from yub.verify looks like this:
{
t: '2013-08-31T07: 13: 27Z0111',
otp: 'cccaccbtbvkwjjirhcctvdgbahdbijduldcjdurgjgfi',
nonce: '50fb8a88a327b4af16e6e7bd9ec4e4e6c692f2e5',
sl: '25',
status: 'OK',
signatureVerified: true,
nonceVerified: true,
identity: 'cccaccbtbvkw',
serial: 123456,
valid: true
}
You can also call "yub.verifyOffline", which returns the same object in the same format but without contacting the Yubico servers i.e. it simply extracts the identity of the Yubikey from the OTP without any network access. This is, of course, far less secure, but is useful for offline applications. As we cannot validate the status online, "valid" is always false in offline mode.
In the 'example' directory is an example command-line utility (test.js) which exits with a different return code, depending on whether the supplied OTP was valid or not. This could easily be plumbed into a command-line script to only allow execution to proceed with a valid OTP.
It takes the OTP as a command-line parameter i.e. type "node test.js ", insert your Yubikey and press the gold button:
> node test.js cccaccbtbvkwjjirhcctvdgbahdbijduldcjdurgjgfi
{ t: '2013-08-31T07: 13: 27Z0111',
otp: 'cccaccbtbvkwjjirhcctvdgbahdbijduldcjdurgjgfi',
nonce: '50fb8a88a327b4af16e6e7bd9ec4e4e6c692f2e5',
sl: '25',
status: 'OK',
signatureVerified: true,
nonceVerified: true,
identity: 'cccaccbtbvkw',
valid: true }
This software is open-source and is a personal project, not officially endorsed by Yubico in any way.