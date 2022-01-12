openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yts

ytsr

by TimeForANinja
3.5.3 (see all)

Do anonymous YouTube search requests.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.1K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js YouTube API, Node.js Search API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-ytsr

NPM version NPM downloads codecov Known Vulnerabilities Discord

Simple js only package to search for Youtube for Videos, Playlists and many more. Does not require any login or Google-API-Key.

Support

You can contact us for support on our chat server

Usage

const ytsr = require('ytsr');

const searchResults = await ytsr('github');

API

ytsr(searchString, [options])

Searches for the given string

  • searchString

    • search string or url (from getFilters) to search from

  • options

    • object with options
    • possible settings:
    • gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request
    • hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request
    • safeSearch[Boolean] -> pull items in youtube restriction mode.
    • limit[integer] -> limits the pulled items, defaults to 100, set to Infinity to get the whole list of search results - numbers <1 result in the default being used
    • pages[Number] -> limits the pulled pages, pages contain 20-30 items, set to Infinity to get the whole list of search results - numbers <1 result in the default limit being used - overwrites limit
    • requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests

  • returns a Promise

  • Example response

ytsr.getFilters(searchString, options)

Pulls avaible filters for the given string or link

Usage

const ytsr = require('ytsr');

const filters1 = await ytsr.getFilters('github');
const filter1 = filters1.get('Type').get('Video');
const filters2 = await ytsr.getFilters(filter1.url);
const filter2 = filters2.get('Features').get('Live');
const options = {
  pages: 2,
}
const searchResults = await ytsr(filter2.url, options);
  • searchString
    • string to search for
    • or previously optained filter ref
  • options
    • gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request
    • hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request
    • requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests
  • returns a Promise resulting in a Map<String, Map<String, Filter>>
  • Example response

ytsr.continueReq(continuationData)

Continues a previous request by pulling yet another page.
The previous request had to be done using pages limitation.

Usage

const ytsr = require('ytsr');

const firstResultBatch = await ytsr('github', { pages: 1 });
const secondResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(firstResultBatch.continuation);
const thirdResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(secondResultBatch.continuation);

// You can now use the .items property of all result batches e.g.:
console.log(firstResultBatch.items);
console.log(secondResultBatch.items);
console.log(thirdResultBatch.items);
  • returns a Promise resolving into { continuation, items }

Related / Works well with

Install

npm install --save ytsr

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

google-search-results-nodejsGoogle Search Results Node.JS
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ys
yt-searchsearch youtube
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
68K
ys
youtube-srSimple package for Node & Deno to make YouTube search easily
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
15K
pop
popytA very easy to use Youtube Data v3 API wrapper.
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
209
ytp
ytplAnonymous YouTube playlist resolver.
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial