Simple js only package to search for Youtube for Videos, Playlists and many more. Does not require any login or Google-API-Key.
const ytsr = require('ytsr');
const searchResults = await ytsr('github');
Searches for the given string
searchString
options
US - Allows for localisation of the request
en - Allows for localisation of the request
returns a Promise
Pulls avaible filters for the given string or link
const ytsr = require('ytsr');
const filters1 = await ytsr.getFilters('github');
const filter1 = filters1.get('Type').get('Video');
const filters2 = await ytsr.getFilters(filter1.url);
const filter2 = filters2.get('Features').get('Live');
const options = {
pages: 2,
}
const searchResults = await ytsr(filter2.url, options);
searchString
options
US - Allows for localisation of the request
en - Allows for localisation of the request
Map<String, Map<String, Filter>>
Continues a previous request by pulling yet another page.
The previous request had to be done using
pages limitation.
const ytsr = require('ytsr');
const firstResultBatch = await ytsr('github', { pages: 1 });
const secondResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(firstResultBatch.continuation);
const thirdResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(secondResultBatch.continuation);
// You can now use the .items property of all result batches e.g.:
console.log(firstResultBatch.items);
console.log(secondResultBatch.items);
console.log(thirdResultBatch.items);
{ continuation, items }
npm install --save ytsr
MIT