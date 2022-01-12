Simple js only package to search for Youtube for Videos, Playlists and many more. Does not require any login or Google-API-Key.

Usage

const ytsr = require ( 'ytsr' ); const searchResults = await ytsr( 'github' );

API

Searches for the given string

searchString search string or url (from getFilters) to search from

options object with options possible settings: gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request safeSearch[Boolean] -> pull items in youtube restriction mode. limit[integer] -> limits the pulled items, defaults to 100, set to Infinity to get the whole list of search results - numbers <1 result in the default being used pages[Number] -> limits the pulled pages, pages contain 20-30 items, set to Infinity to get the whole list of search results - numbers <1 result in the default limit being used - overwrites limit requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests

returns a Promise

Example response

Pulls avaible filters for the given string or link

Usage

const ytsr = require ( 'ytsr' ); const filters1 = await ytsr.getFilters( 'github' ); const filter1 = filters1.get( 'Type' ).get( 'Video' ); const filters2 = await ytsr.getFilters(filter1.url); const filter2 = filters2.get( 'Features' ).get( 'Live' ); const options = { pages : 2 , } const searchResults = await ytsr(filter2.url, options);

searchString string to search for or previously optained filter ref

options gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests

returns a Promise resulting in a Map<String, Map<String, Filter>>

Example response

Continues a previous request by pulling yet another page.

The previous request had to be done using pages limitation.

Usage

const ytsr = require ( 'ytsr' ); const firstResultBatch = await ytsr( 'github' , { pages : 1 }); const secondResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(firstResultBatch.continuation); const thirdResultBatch = ytsr.continueReq(secondResultBatch.continuation); console .log(firstResultBatch.items); console .log(secondResultBatch.items); console .log(thirdResultBatch.items);

returns a Promise resolving into { continuation, items }

Install

npm install --save ytsr

License

MIT