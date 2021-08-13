Simple js only package to resolve YouTube Playlists. Does not require any login or Google-API-Key.

Usage

const ytpl = require ( 'ytpl' ); const playlist = await ytpl( 'UU_aEa8K-EOJ3D6gOs7HcyNg' );

API

Attempts to resolve the given playlist id

id id of the yt-playlist or a playlist url or a user url (resolves to uploaded playlist) or a channel url (resolves to uploaded playlist)

options object with options possible settings: gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request limit[Number] -> limits the pulled items, defaults to 100, set to Infinity to get the whole playlist - numbers <1 result in the default being used pages[Number] -> limits the pulled pages, pages contain 100 items, set to Infinity to get the whole playlist - numbers <1 result in the default limit being used - overwrites limit requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests

returns a Promise

Example response

Continues a previous request by pulling yet another page.

The previous request had to be done using pages limitation.

Usage

const ytpl = require ( 'ytpl' ); const firstResultBatch = await ytpl( 'UU_aEa8K-EOJ3D6gOs7HcyNg' , { pages : 1 }); const secondResultBatch = ytpl.continueReq(firstResultBatch.continuation); const thirdResultBatch = ytpl.continueReq(secondResultBatch.continuation); console .log(firstResultBatch.items); console .log(secondResultBatch.items); console .log(thirdResultBatch.items);

returns a Promise resolving into { continuation, items }

Returns true if able to parse out a (formally) valid playlist ID.

Returns a playlist ID from a YouTube URL. Can be called with the playlist ID directly, in which case it just resolves.

returns a promise resolving into a string containing the id

Install

npm install --save ytpl

License

MIT