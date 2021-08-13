openbase logo
ytp

ytpl

by TimeForANinja
2.2.3 (see all)

Anonymous YouTube playlist resolver.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

node-ytpl

NPM version NPM downloads codecov Known Vulnerabilities Discord

Simple js only package to resolve YouTube Playlists. Does not require any login or Google-API-Key.

Support

You can contact us for support on our chat server

Usage

const ytpl = require('ytpl');

const playlist = await ytpl('UU_aEa8K-EOJ3D6gOs7HcyNg');

API

ytpl(id, [options])

Attempts to resolve the given playlist id

  • id

    • id of the yt-playlist
    • or a playlist url
    • or a user url (resolves to uploaded playlist)
    • or a channel url (resolves to uploaded playlist)

  • options

    • object with options
    • possible settings:
    • gl[String] -> 2-Digit Code of a Country, defaults to US - Allows for localisation of the request
    • hl[String] -> 2-Digit Code for a Language, defaults to en - Allows for localisation of the request
    • limit[Number] -> limits the pulled items, defaults to 100, set to Infinity to get the whole playlist - numbers <1 result in the default being used
    • pages[Number] -> limits the pulled pages, pages contain 100 items, set to Infinity to get the whole playlist - numbers <1 result in the default limit being used - overwrites limit
    • requestOptions[Object] -> Additional parameters to passed to miniget, which is used to do the https requests

  • returns a Promise

  • Example response

ytpl.continueReq(continuationData)

Continues a previous request by pulling yet another page.
The previous request had to be done using pages limitation.

Usage

const ytpl = require('ytpl');

const firstResultBatch = await ytpl('UU_aEa8K-EOJ3D6gOs7HcyNg', { pages: 1 });
const secondResultBatch = ytpl.continueReq(firstResultBatch.continuation);
const thirdResultBatch = ytpl.continueReq(secondResultBatch.continuation);

// You can now use the .items property of all result batches e.g.:
console.log(firstResultBatch.items);
console.log(secondResultBatch.items);
console.log(thirdResultBatch.items);
  • returns a Promise resolving into { continuation, items }

ytpl.validateID(string)

Returns true if able to parse out a (formally) valid playlist ID.

ytpl.getPlaylistID(string)

Returns a playlist ID from a YouTube URL. Can be called with the playlist ID directly, in which case it just resolves.

  • returns a promise resolving into a string containing the id

Related / Works well with

Install

npm install --save ytpl

License

MIT

