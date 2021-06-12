openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ycd

ytdl-core-discord

by Amish Shah
1.3.1 (see all)

A ytdl-core wrapper focused on efficiency for use in Discord music bots

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ytdl-core-discord

Build Status dependencies npm Patreon

A ytdl-core wrapper focused on efficiency for use in Discord music bots.

You can pass the exact same arguments as you would with the ytdl-core module, with the exception that you must await the function call.

What does it do?

For compatible videos, this module uses prism-media to extract Opus audio from a stream without having to pipe it through FFmpeg first. This greatly reduces the processing power required, making playback smoother and allowing you to play over more connections simultaneously.

For videos where the required codec (webm + opus) isn't available, the module will fallback to using FFmpeg to encode the stream in Opus. Many new videos on YouTube are available in this codec so hopefully this isn't frequent.

Put simply, this module finds the most efficient way to extract a stream of Opus audio from a YouTube video. Even in the worst case, it should still give better performance than ytdl-core.

Usage in Discord.js 12.x

const ytdl = require('ytdl-core-discord');

async function play(connection, url) {
  connection.play(await ytdl(url), { type: 'opus' });
}

Usage in Discord.js 11.4.x

const ytdl = require('ytdl-core-discord');

async function play(connection, url) {
  connection.playOpusStream(await ytdl(url));
}

Patreon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Andromeda55 Ratings0 Reviews
They call me Andromeda
September 30, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial