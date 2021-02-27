A youtube downloader written in Javascript. To be used with the command line. If you're looking to use it in your node program, check out ytdl-core.

Usage

Streams to stdout by default

ytdl "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HSylqgVYQI" | mpv -

To save to a file

ytdl "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HSylqgVYQI" > myvideo.mp4

or

ytdl -o "{author.name} - {title}" "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HSylqgVYQI"

Download video and convert to mp3 (Requires ffmpeg)

ytdl http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HSylqgVYQI | ffmpeg -i pipe:0 -b:a 192K -vn myfile.mp3

Supported options

Usage : ytdl <url> [options] url URL to the video. Options: -v, --version Print program version. -q ITAG, --quality ITAG Video quality to download, default: highest -r INT-INT, --range INT-INT Byte range to download, ie 10355705-12452856 -b INT, --begin INT Time to begin video, format by 1:30.123 and 1m30s -o FILE, --output FILE Save to file, template by {prop}, default: stdout --filter STR Can be video, videoonly, audio, audioonly --filter-container REGEXP Filter in format container --unfilter-container REGEXP Filter out format container --filter-resolution REGEXP Filter in format resolution --unfilter-resolution REGEXP Filter out format resolution --filter-encoding REGEXP Filter in format encoding --unfilter-encoding REGEXP Filter out format encoding -i, -- info Print video info without downloading -j, --info-json Print video info as JSON without downloading --print-url Print direct download URL --no-cache Skip file cache for html5player -- debug Print debug information

Install

npm -g install ytdl

Tests

Tests are written with mocha