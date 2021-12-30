simple youtube search API and CLI

Installation

npm install yt-search

Easy to use

const yts = require ( 'yt-search' ) const r = await yts( 'superman theme' ) const videos = r.videos.slice( 0 , 3 ) videos.forEach( function ( v ) { const views = String ( v.views ).padStart( 10 , ' ' ) console .log( ` ${ views } | ${ v.title } ( ${ v.timestamp } ) | ${ v.author.name } ` ) } )

output

38878009 | Superman Theme ( 4 : 13 ) | Super Man 8861479 | Superman • Main Theme • John Williams ( 4 : 26 ) | HD Film Tributes 7802473 | Superman - Main Theme (BBC Proms) ( 4 : 46 ) | brassbone player

try it

https://runkit.com/talmobi/runkit-npm-yt-search-basic

single video

const video = await yts( { videoId : '_4Vt0UGwmgQ' } ) console .log( video.title + ` ( ${ video.duration.timestamp } )` )

output

Philip Glass. - Koyaanisqatsi (original version) ( 3 : 29 )

try it

https://runkit.com/talmobi/runkit-npm-yt-search-video

single playlist

const list = await yts( { listId : 'PL7k0JFoxwvTbKL8kjGI_CaV31QxCGf1vJ' } ) console .log( 'playlist title: ' + list.title ) list.videos.forEach( function ( video ) { console .log( video.title ) } )

output

playlist title: Superman Themes The Max Fleischer Cartoon (From "Superman" ) [Deleted video] Superman Theme [Private video] Superman The Animated Series Full Theme Smallville theme song Reprise / Fly Away Superman Doomsday Soundtrack- Main Title Hans Zimmer - Man of Steel Theme Supergirl CW Soundtrack - Superman Theme Extended

try it

https://runkit.com/talmobi/runkit-npm-yt-search-playlist

CLI Usage (interactive)

yt-search superman theme

If you have mpv installed, yt-search can directly play yt videos (or audio only)

yt-search-video Dank Memes Videos yt-search-audio Wagner

If you don't have mpv installed, you can alternatively try installing yt-play-cli

npm install -g yt-play-cli

see: https://github.com/talmobi/yt-play

About

Simple function to get youtube search results.

Why

Not sure..

How

Using HTTP requests and parsing the results with cheerio.

CLI interactive mode with node-fzf

Options

var opts = { query: 'superman theme' } yts( opts, function ( err, r ) { if ( err ) throw err console.log( r.videos ) // video results console.log( r.playlists ) // playlist results console.log( r.channels ) // channel results console.log( r.live ) // live stream results } ) var opts = { videoId: 'e9vrfEoc8_g' } yts( opts, function ( err, video ) { if ( err ) throw err console.log( video ) // single video metadata } ) var opts = { listId: 'PL7k0JFoxwvTbKL8kjGI_CaV31QxCGf1vJ' } yts( opts, function ( err, playlist ) { if ( err ) throw err console.log( playlist ) // single playlist metadata console.log( playlist.videos ) // playlist videos } )

Alternatives

ytsr

Test