This library is designed to receive channel data from YouTube without accessing the official API.

This method has several advantages:

No API key is required, which you should put next to your code;

No restrictions on key usage (1 million quota)

But there are also disadvantages:

Data acquisition time increases by many times;

Any change to the YouTube DOM entails non-working methods of this library.

You must consider this before you use YouTube Channel Info

Installation

npm i yt-channel- info --save

Usage

const ytch = require ( 'yt-channel-info' ) import ytch from 'yt-channel-info'

API

getChannelInfo(payload)

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel ID to get info from channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - Grabs newest comments when true . Grabs top comments when false 0 = Default value used by the module. It will try all url types in the order channel -> user -> name 1 = A channel id that is used with https://www.youtube.com/channel/channelId urls 2 = A user id that is used with https://www.youtube.com/user/channelId urls 3 = A name id that is used with https://www.youtube.com/c/channelId urls httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Defines Proxy data in an object like https proxy agent. Allows to specify host, port, protocol, authentication (see section Proxy)



const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' , channelIdType : 0 , httpsAgent : agent } ytch.getChannelInfo(payload).then( ( response ) => { if (!response.alertMessage) { console .log(response) } else { console .log( 'Channel could not be found.' ) } }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { author : String , authorId : String , authorUrl : String , authorBanners : Array [ Object ], authorThumbnails : Array [ Object ], subscriberText : String , subscriberCount : Integer, description : String , isFamilyFriendly : Boolean , relatedChannels : { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String }, allowedRegions : Array [ String ], isVerified : Boolean , isOfficialArtist : Boolean , tags : Array [ String ], channelIdType : Number , alertMessage : String , channelLinks : { primaryLinks : Array [ Object ], secondaryLinks : Array [ Object ] } }

getChannelVideos(payload)

Grabs videos from a given channel ID.

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel ID to get videos from sortBy (String) (Optional) - How videos will be sorted newest - Grabs videos from a channel sorted by newest / most recently uploaded (Default option if none given) oldest - Grabs videos from a channel sorted by oldest videos popular - Grabs videos from a channel sorted by the most popular (Highest amount of views) channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - Same definition as 'channelIdType' in getChannelInfo() httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo() const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' , sortBy : 'newest' , channelIdType : 0 }



ytch.getChannelVideos(payload).then((response) => { if (!response.alertMessage) { console.log(response) } else { console.log('Channel could not be found.') // throw response.alertMessage } }).catch((err) => { console.log(err) })

// Response object { items: Array[Object], continuation: String, // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getChannelVideosMore() channelIdType: Number, alertMessage: String, // Will return a response alert message if any (e.g., "This channel does not exist."). Otherwise undefined }

**getChannelVideosMore(payload)** Grabs more videos within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from `getChannelVideos()` or from past calls to `getChannelVideosMore()`. Grabs videos from a given channel ID. - payload ( Object ) (Required) - An object containing the various options - continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from `getChannelVideos()` or from past calls to `getChannelVideosMore()`. - httpsAgent ( Object ) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in `getChannelInfo()` ```javascript const payload = { continuation: '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D' , // Required } ytch.getChannelVideosMore(payload). then ((response) => { console.log(response) }).catch((err) => { console.log(err) }) // Response object { items: Array [ Object ], continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found . Used with getChannelVideosMore() }

getChannelPlaylistInfo(payload)

Grabs playlist information of a given channel ID.

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel ID to grab playlists from sortBy (String) (Optional) - 'last' sort by last updated or 'newest' sort by creation date last - Grabs playlists from a channel sorted by the most recently updated playlist (Default option if none given) newest - Grabs playlists from a channel sorted by the creation date (newest first) httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo() channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - Same definition as 'channelIdType' in getChannelInfo()

const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' , sortBy : 'last' , } ytch.getChannelPlaylistInfo(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String channelIdType : Number , }

getChannelPlaylistsMore(payload)

Grabs more playlists within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from getChannelPlaylists() or from past calls to getChannelPlaylistsMore() .

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from getChannelPlaylists() or from past calls to getChannelPlaylistsMore() . httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { continuation : '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D' } ytch.getChannelPlaylistsMore(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String }

searchChannel(payload)

Searchs for videos and playlists of a given channelId based on the given query

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel you want to search query (String) (Required) - The query you want to use httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' , query : 'linux' } ytch.searchChannel(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String }

searchChannelMore(payload)

Grabs more search results within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from searchChannel() or from past calls to searchChannelMore() .

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from searchChannel() or from past calls to searchChannelMore() . httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { continuation : '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D' } ytch.searchChannelMore(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String }

getRelatedChannelsMore(payload)

Grabs more related channels within a channel. Uses the relatedChannelsContinuation string returned from getChannelInfo() or from past calls to getRelatedChannelsMore() .

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from getChannelInfo() or from past calls to getRelatedChannelsMore() . httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { continuation : '4qmFsgKlARIYVUNtOUs2cmJ5OThXOEppZ0xvWk9oNkZRGlhFZ2hqYUdGdWJtVnNjeGdESUFBd0FUZ0I2Z01vUTJkQlUwZG9iMWxXVlU1M1pXdHNVR1ZzUW5saE1IaGhXWHBhWm1SV1NsSldWazQyVG5wa1VnJTNEJTNEmgIuYnJvd3NlLWZlZWRVQ205SzZyYnk5OFc4SmlnTG9aT2g2RlFjaGFubmVsczE1Ng%3D%3D' } ytch.getRelatedChannelsMore(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String }

getChannelCommunityPosts(payload)

Searches for all posts on the community page of a given channelId based on the given query.

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel ID to get community posts from channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - Same definition as 'channelIdType' for getChannelInfo() httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' } ytch.getChannelCommunityPosts(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String , innerTubeApi : String , channelIdType : Number , }

getChannelStats(payload)

Gets the stats of a channel

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel ID to get stats from channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - Same definition as channelIdType in getChannelInfo() httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' } ytch.getChannelStats(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { joinedDate : Integer, viewCount : Integer, location : String }

getChannelCommunityPostsMore(payload)

Grabs more search results within a channel community page. Uses the continuation and innerTubeApi strings returned from getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to getChannelCommunityPostsMore() .

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to getChannelCommunityPostsMore() . innterTubeApi (String) (Required) - The innerTubeApi string from getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to getChannelCommunityPostsMore() . httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in getChannelInfo()



const payload = { continuation : '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D' , innerTubeApi : 'JNDJSGJHASJ44DSHGDNLGMHA6FSFas5faF5' } ytch.getChannelCommunityPostsMore(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { items : Array [ Object ], continuation : String , innerTubeApi : String }

getChannelHome(payload)

Searchs for videos and playlists of a given channelId based on the given query

payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options channelId (String) (Required) - The channel you want to search channelIdType (Integer) (Optional) - defined as for getChannelInfo() httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - defined as for getChannelInfo()



const payload = { channelId : 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw' , } ytch.getChannelHome(payload).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) { featuredVideo : { type : 'video' , title : String , videoId : String , author : String , authorId : String , videoThumbnails : [], viewCountText : String , viewCount : Number , publishedText : String , durationText : undefined , lengthSeconds : 0 , liveNow : Boolean , premier : Boolean , premium : Boolean }, items : Array [ Object ], }

Community Posts Format

The objects in the array of community posts all follow a basic structure but vary drastically in the postContent field of the object.

postData = { postText : String , postId : String , author : String , authorThumbnails : Array [ Object ], publishedText : String , voteCount : String , postContent : Object , commentCount : String } imagePostContent = { type : 'image' , content : Array [ Object ] } pollPostContent = { type : 'poll' , content : { choices : Array [ String ], totalVotes : String } } videoPostContent = { type : 'video' , content : { videoId : String , title : String , description : String , publishedText : String , lengthText : String , viewCountText : String , ownerBadges : Object , author : String , thumbnails : Array [ Object ] } } playlistPostContent = { type : 'playlist' , content : { playlistId : String , title : String , playlistVideoRenderer : Array [ Object ], videoCountText : String , ownerBadges : Array [ Object ], author : String , thumbnails : Array [ Object ] } }

Proxy (HTTP Agent)

In order to use a proxy, you have to provide an assembled HTTP Agent. This can be achieved via additional packages like https-proxy-agent:

import HttpsProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent' ; const proxy = 'http://127.0.0.1:10003' ; const httpAgent = HttpsProxyAgent(proxy);

Tests

Tests and code standards are still in the process of being created. Check back later for information on how tests should be performed.

Contribution

PRs are welcome. Testing and coding guidlines are still in the works so I will try to get those created at a later point. Try to keep similar code syntax to the rest of the code.

Credits

This is a fork of the youtube-grabber-js module created by OlegRom4ig

View the original project on NPM or GitLab

License

You have explicit permission to use this project as stated in the terms of the ISC license.