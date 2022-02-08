This library is designed to receive channel data from YouTube without accessing the official API.
This method has several advantages:
But there are also disadvantages:
You must consider this before you use YouTube Channel Info
npm i yt-channel-info --save
// If using require
const ytch = require('yt-channel-info')
// If using import
import ytch from 'yt-channel-info'
getChannelInfo(payload)
true. Grabs top comments when
false
0 = Default value used by the module. It will try all url types in the order channel -> user -> name
1 = A channel id that is used with
https://www.youtube.com/channel/channelId urls
2 = A user id that is used with
https://www.youtube.com/user/channelId urls
3 = A name id that is used with
https://www.youtube.com/c/channelId urls
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw', // Required
channelIdType: 0,
httpsAgent: agent
}
ytch.getChannelInfo(payload).then((response) => {
if (!response.alertMessage) {
console.log(response)
} else {
console.log('Channel could not be found.')
// throw response.alertMessage
}
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
author: String,
authorId: String,
authorUrl: String,
authorBanners: Array[Object], // Will return null if none exist
authorThumbnails: Array[Object], // Will return null if none exist
subscriberText: String,
subscriberCount: Integer,
description: String,
isFamilyFriendly: Boolean,
relatedChannels: {
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if there are 12 or fewer related channels. Used with getRelatedChannelsMore()
},
allowedRegions: Array[String],
isVerified: Boolean,
isOfficialArtist: Boolean,
tags: Array[String], // Will return null if none exist
channelIdType: Number,
alertMessage: String, // Will return a response alert message if any (e.g., "This channel does not exist."). Otherwise undefined
channelLinks: {
primaryLinks: Array[Object],
secondaryLinks: Array[Object]
}
}
getChannelVideos(payload)
Grabs videos from a given channel ID.
payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options
newest - Grabs videos from a channel sorted by newest / most recently uploaded (Default option if none given)
oldest- Grabs videos from a channel sorted by oldest videos
popular - Grabs videos from a channel sorted by the most popular (Highest amount of views)
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw', // Required
sortBy: 'newest',
channelIdType: 0
}
ytch.getChannelVideos(payload).then((response) => { if (!response.alertMessage) { console.log(response) } else { console.log('Channel could not be found.') // throw response.alertMessage } }).catch((err) => { console.log(err) })
// Response object { items: Array[Object], continuation: String, // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getChannelVideosMore() channelIdType: Number, alertMessage: String, // Will return a response alert message if any (e.g., "This channel does not exist."). Otherwise undefined }
**getChannelVideosMore(payload)**
Grabs more videos within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from `getChannelVideos()` or from past calls to `getChannelVideosMore()`.
Grabs videos from a given channel ID.
- payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options
- continuation (String) (Required) - The continuation string from `getChannelVideos()` or from past calls to `getChannelVideosMore()`.
- httpsAgent (Object) (Optional) - Same definition as 'httpsAgent' in `getChannelInfo()`
```javascript
const payload = {
continuation: '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D', // Required
}
ytch.getChannelVideosMore(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getChannelVideosMore()
}
getChannelPlaylistInfo(payload)
Grabs playlist information of a given channel ID.
payload (Object) (Required) - An object containing the various options
last - Grabs playlists from a channel sorted by the most recently updated playlist (Default option if none given)
newest - Grabs playlists from a channel sorted by the creation date (newest first)
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw',
sortBy: 'last',
}
ytch.getChannelPlaylistInfo(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getChannelPlaylistsMore()
channelIdType: Number,
}
getChannelPlaylistsMore(payload)
Grabs more playlists within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from
getChannelPlaylists() or from past calls to
getChannelPlaylistsMore().
getChannelPlaylists() or from past calls to
getChannelPlaylistsMore().
const payload = {
continuation: '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D'
}
ytch.getChannelPlaylistsMore(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getChannelPlaylistsMore()
}
searchChannel(payload)
Searchs for videos and playlists of a given channelId based on the given query
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw',
query: 'linux'
}
ytch.searchChannel(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with searchChannelMore()
}
searchChannelMore(payload)
Grabs more search results within a channel. Uses the continuation string returned from
searchChannel() or from past calls to
searchChannelMore().
searchChannel() or from past calls to
searchChannelMore().
const payload = {
continuation: '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D'
}
ytch.searchChannelMore(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with searchChannelMore()
}
getRelatedChannelsMore(payload)
Grabs more related channels within a channel. Uses the relatedChannelsContinuation string returned from
getChannelInfo() or from past calls to
getRelatedChannelsMore().
getChannelInfo() or from past calls to
getRelatedChannelsMore().
const payload = {
continuation: '4qmFsgKlARIYVUNtOUs2cmJ5OThXOEppZ0xvWk9oNkZRGlhFZ2hqYUdGdWJtVnNjeGdESUFBd0FUZ0I2Z01vUTJkQlUwZG9iMWxXVlU1M1pXdHNVR1ZzUW5saE1IaGhXWHBhWm1SV1NsSldWazQyVG5wa1VnJTNEJTNEmgIuYnJvd3NlLWZlZWRVQ205SzZyYnk5OFc4SmlnTG9aT2g2RlFjaGFubmVsczE1Ng%3D%3D'
}
ytch.getRelatedChannelsMore(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object],
continuation: String // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with getRelatedChannelsMore()
}
getChannelCommunityPosts(payload)
Searches for all posts on the community page of a given channelId based on the given query.
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw'
}
ytch.getChannelCommunityPosts(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object], // Described below
continuation: String, // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with searchChannelMore()
innerTubeApi: String,
channelIdType: Number,
}
getChannelStats(payload)
Gets the stats of a channel
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw'
}
ytch.getChannelStats(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
joinedDate: Integer, // Date joined in ms
viewCount: Integer, // Total views on channel
location: String // location of channel
}
getChannelCommunityPostsMore(payload)
Grabs more search results within a channel community page. Uses the continuation and innerTubeApi strings returned from
getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to
getChannelCommunityPostsMore().
getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to
getChannelCommunityPostsMore().
getChannelCommunityPosts() or from past calls to
getChannelCommunityPostsMore().
const payload = {
continuation: '4qmFsgK9ARIYVUNYdXFTQmxIQUU2WHcteWVKQTBUdW53GqABRWdsd2JHRjViR2x6ZEhNZ0FYcG1VVlZzVUdFeGF6VlNiVkoyV1ZjNWJHVnNUbGhTUmxwWVZrVm9kR1ZHYTNoVU1EVnJUVWR3ZFdNd05VVmFSVVo0Vm10NGRsVnJWa2haYkd4dVUyNXZlbEpxUW5WT1YxRjNXbGhyTkZKcVVqVmhibEpXVkVVNWNtSkdUbnBaYXpWWVUxZDNNMVpSdUFFQQ%3D%3D',
innerTubeApi: 'JNDJSGJHASJ44DSHGDNLGMHA6FSFas5faF5'
}
ytch.getChannelCommunityPostsMore(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
items: Array[Object], // Described below
continuation: String, // Will return null if no more results can be found. Used with searchChannelMore()
innerTubeApi: String
}
getChannelHome(payload)
Searchs for videos and playlists of a given channelId based on the given query
const payload = {
channelId: 'UCXuqSBlHAE6Xw-yeJA0Tunw',
}
ytch.getChannelHome(payload).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
// Response object
{
featuredVideo: {
type: 'video',
title: String,
videoId: String,
author: String,
authorId: String,
videoThumbnails: [],
viewCountText: String,
viewCount: Number,
publishedText: String,
durationText: undefined,
lengthSeconds: 0,
liveNow: Boolean,
premier: Boolean,
premium: Boolean
},
items: Array[Object],
}
Community Posts Format
The objects in the array of community posts all follow a basic structure but vary drastically in the postContent field of the object.
-
postData = {
postText: String,
postId: String,
author: String,
authorThumbnails: Array[Object], // Array of objects with links to images
publishedText: String,
voteCount: String,
postContent: Object, // null if the post only consists of text
commentCount: String
}
// If the post contains an image
imagePostContent = {
type: 'image',
content: Array[Object] // Array of objects with links to images
}
pollPostContent = {
type: 'poll',
content: {
choices: Array[String],
totalVotes: String
}
}
videoPostContent = {
type: 'video',
content: {
videoId: String,
title: String,
description: String,
publishedText: String,
lengthText: String,
viewCountText: String,
ownerBadges: Object, // Object indicating possible badges {verified: false, officialArtist: false}
author: String,
thumbnails: Array[Object] // Array of objects with links to images
}
}
playlistPostContent = {
type: 'playlist',
content: {
playlistId: String,
title: String,
playlistVideoRenderer: Array[Object], // An array of minimized videoPostContent data
videoCountText: String,
ownerBadges: Array[Object],
author: String,
thumbnails: Array[Object] // Array of objects with links to images
}
}
In order to use a proxy, you have to provide an assembled HTTP Agent. This can be achieved via additional packages like https-proxy-agent:
import HttpsProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent';
const proxy = 'http://127.0.0.1:10003';
const httpAgent = HttpsProxyAgent(proxy);
Tests and code standards are still in the process of being created. Check back later for information on how tests should be performed.
PRs are welcome. Testing and coding guidlines are still in the works so I will try to get those created at a later point. Try to keep similar code syntax to the rest of the code.
This is a fork of the
youtube-grabber-js module created by OlegRom4ig
View the original project on NPM or GitLab
You have explicit permission to use this project as stated in the terms of the ISC license.