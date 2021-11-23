yrm -- YARN registry manager

yrm can help you easy and fast switch between different npm registries, now include: npm , cnpm , taobao , nj(nodejitsu) , rednpm , yarn .

Install

npm install -g yrm

Example

$ yrm ls * npm ----- https: cnpm ---- http: taobao -- https: nj ------ https: rednpm -- http: skimdb -- https: yarn ---- https:

$ yrm use cnpm Registry has been set to: http:

Usage

Usage : yrm [options] [command] Command s: ls List all the registries use <registry> Change registry to registry add <registry> <url> [home] Add one custom registry del <registry> Delete one custom registry home <registry> [browser] Open the homepage of registry with optional browser test [registry] Show the response time for one or all registries help Print this help Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number

Registries

Notice

When you use an other registry, you can not use the publish command.

TODO

When publish proxy to npm official registry

LICENSE

MIT