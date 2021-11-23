openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yrm

yrm

by 狼叔
1.0.6 (see all)

YARN registry manager, fast switch between different registries: npm, cnpm, nj, taobao

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

172

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

yrm -- YARN registry manager

NPM version

yrm can help you easy and fast switch between different npm registries, now include: npm, cnpm, taobao, nj(nodejitsu), rednpm, yarn.

Install

$ npm install -g yrm

Example

$ yrm ls

* npm -----  https://registry.npmjs.org/
  cnpm ----  http://r.cnpmjs.org/
  taobao --  https://registry.npmmirror.com/
  nj ------  https://registry.nodejitsu.com/
  rednpm --  http://registry.mirror.cqupt.edu.cn
  skimdb --  https://skimdb.npmjs.com/registry
  yarn ----  https://registry.yarnpkg.com


$ yrm use cnpm  //switch registry to cnpm

    Registry has been set to: http://r.cnpmjs.org/

Usage

Usage: yrm [options] [command]

  Commands:

    ls                           List all the registries
    use <registry>               Change registry to registry
    add <registry> <url> [home]  Add one custom registry
    del <registry>               Delete one custom registry
    home <registry> [browser]    Open the homepage of registry with optional browser
    test [registry]              Show the response time for one or all registries
    help                         Print this help

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information
    -V, --version  output the version number

Registries

Notice

When you use an other registry, you can not use the publish command.

TODO

  • When publish proxy to npm official registry

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial