yrm can help you easy and fast switch between different npm registries,
now include:
npm,
cnpm,
taobao,
nj(nodejitsu),
rednpm,
yarn.
$ npm install -g yrm
$ yrm ls
* npm ----- https://registry.npmjs.org/
cnpm ---- http://r.cnpmjs.org/
taobao -- https://registry.npmmirror.com/
nj ------ https://registry.nodejitsu.com/
rednpm -- http://registry.mirror.cqupt.edu.cn
skimdb -- https://skimdb.npmjs.com/registry
yarn ---- https://registry.yarnpkg.com
$ yrm use cnpm //switch registry to cnpm
Registry has been set to: http://r.cnpmjs.org/
Usage: yrm [options] [command]
Commands:
ls List all the registries
use <registry> Change registry to registry
add <registry> <url> [home] Add one custom registry
del <registry> Delete one custom registry
home <registry> [browser] Open the homepage of registry with optional browser
test [registry] Show the response time for one or all registries
help Print this help
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
When you use an other registry, you can not use the
publish command.
MIT