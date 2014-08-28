openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yql

yql

by Derek Gathright
1.0.2 (see all)

A YQL (Yahoo Query Language) module for NodeJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Yahoo API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

node-yql

node-yql is a YQL client for node.js

What is YQL?

Yahoo! Query Language is an expressive SQL-like language that lets you query, filter, and join data across Web services. With YQL, apps run faster with fewer lines of code and a smaller network footprint.

Yahoo! and other websites across the Internet make much of their structured data available to developers, primarily through Web services. To access and query these services, developers traditionally endure the pain of locating the right URLs and documentation to access and query each Web service.

With YQL, developers can access and shape data across the Internet through one simple language, eliminating the need to learn how to call different APIs.

Example YQL Queries

  • SELECT title,abstract FROM search.web WHERE query="pizza";
  • SELECT * FROM weather.forecast WHERE location = 90066;
  • SELECT * FROM twitter.user.timeline WHERE id = 'yql';
  • SELECT * FROM flickr.photos.interestingness(20);

You may find more examples at the YQL console

Installing node-yql

$ npm install yql

Example

var YQL = require('yql');
var query = new YQL('SHOW TABLES');
query.exec(function (error, response) {
    // Do something with results (response.query.results)
});

You can also chain the methods:

YQL('SELECT * FROM weather.forecast WHERE (location = @zip)').setParam('zip', 94089).setConfig('ssl', true).exec(fn)

Documentation

Full documentation can be found at derek.github.com/node-yql

function YQL (string query [, object options])

  • query - A YQL query
  • options
    • ssl: A boolean true/false flag to enable HTTPS (default: false)
    • headers: Object of valid HTTP headers (default {})
    • env: Environment files (default: http://datatables.org/alltables.env)

Additional YQL Resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

yfi
yfinanceYahoo Finance API for NodeJs.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
yf
yahoo-financeYahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
ysp
yahoo-stock-pricesNode.js API to scrape stock prices from Yahoo Finance
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
262
wea
weatherAn easy way to fetch the weather.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
198
yab
yabossSimple nodeJS wrapper for yahoo BOSS webapi
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial