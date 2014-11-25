Promises allow you to interact with a value that may or may not be available yet.
This polyfill can be loaded as:
Promise constructor if the native version is not available
npm
To use this module in Node.js, add the
ypromise module to your dependencies
in the
package.json file of your project:
{
"dependencies": {
"ypromise": "git@github.com:yahoo/ypromise"
}
}
Install it using
npm:
$ npm install
The
ypromise module exports the Promise constructor:
var Promise = require('ypromise');
function asyncFunction() {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve('Hello world');
});
}
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {});
If
value is a promise or a thenable, the new promise will adopt its value once
it settles.
Your promise is rejected with
reason. For consistency and debugging it is
encouraged that
reason is an instance of
Error.
onFulfilled is called when/if "promise" resolves.
onRejected is called
when/if "promise" rejects. Both are optional, if either/both are omitted the
next
onFulfilled/
onRejected in the chain is called. Both callbacks have a
single parameter, the fulfillment value or rejection reason.
then returns a
new promise equivalent to the value you return from
onFulfilled/
onRejected
after being passed through
Promise.resolve. If an error is thrown in the
callback, the returned promise rejects with that error.
Sugar for
promise.then(undefined, onRejected).
Always returns a promise. If
value is a promise and its constructor is
Promise
resolve will return it without modifying it. Otherwise,
resolve will return
a new promise that resolves to
value.
Returns a promise rejected with
reason. Sugar for
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { reject(value); }).
Returns a promise that fulfills when every item in the array fulfills, and
rejects if (and when) any item rejects. Each array item is passed to
Promise.resolve, so the array can be a mixture of promise-like objects and other
objects. The fulfillment value is an array (in order) of fulfillment values. The
rejection value is the first rejection value.
Returns a Promise that fulfills when any item fulfills, and rejects if any item rejects. Essentially, the first promise to be settled wins the race.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.
See the CONTRIBUTING file for info.