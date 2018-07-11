ypkgfiles

Yet another pkgfiles that generate pkg.files automatically

Why

Recommend pkg.files instead of .npmignore to choose which file should be included when npm publish. However, we will miss some files or directories when published, and should fix with another publishing.

Using ypkgfiles, it will generate pkg.files automatically with some configuration.

Usage

$ npm install ypkgfiles $ pkgfiles

Then files will be generated in package.json . ypkgfiles will lookup files from the main export.

If you want to publish some files that is not based on main export, such as mz

require ( 'mz/fs' )

You can use --entry fs.js options to add to files automatically. If have more files, you can use glob --entry *.js .

License

MIT