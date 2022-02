Yox

Just like Vue, but it is more lightweight and easy to use than Vue.

The key feature is that Yox supports IE6.

QQ Group: 232021930

Install

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/yox" > </ script >

NPM

npm install yox

YARN

yarn add yox

Example

Each

Filter

Ref

Computed

Keypath

Event Handle

DOM Event

Custom DOM Event

Component Event

Data Binding

Form Element

Component

Custom Directive

Component

Document

中文文档

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Donation

If you think Yox is very helpful to you, please give me some encouragement.

Wechat Pay

Ali Pay