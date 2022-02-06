openbase logo
by Vincent Jonathan
0.0.1-rc.27 (see all)

Get Youtube data such as videos, playlists, channels, video information & comments, related videos, up next video, and more!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Youtubei (WIP)

Youtubei is made to replace my other library scrape-yt. Instead of scrapping data from Youtube page, youtubei fetches data by sending a request directly to https://www.youtube.com/youtubei/v1, which should be faster and provide more reliable result.

Requires Node >= 12

Documentation

Installation

npm i youtubei

Example

const { Client } = require("youtubei");
// or for TS / ES6
import { Client } from "youtubei";

const youtube = new Client();

const run = async () => {
    const videos = await youtube.search("Never gonna give you up", {
        type: "video", // video | playlist | channel | all
    });

    console.log(videos.length); // 20
    const nextVideos = await videos.next(); // load next page
    console.log(nextVideos.length); // 18-20, inconsistent next videos count from youtube
    console.log(videos.length); // 38 - 40

    // you can also pass the video URL
    const video = await youtube.getVideo("dQw4w9WgXcQ");

    const channelVideos = await video.channel.getVideos();
    const channelPlaylists = await video.channel.getPlaylists();

    // you can also pass the playlist URL
    const playlist = await youtube.getPlaylist("UUHnyfMqiRRG1u-2MsSQLbXA");
    console.log(playlist.videos.length); // first 100 videos;
    let newVideos = await playlist.next(); // load next 100 videos
    console.log(playlist.videos.length); // 200 videos;
    await playlist.next(0); // load the rest videos in the playlist

};

run();

