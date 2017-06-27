Straightforward node.js/io.js programmatic and command-line interface to easily upload, list, update, rate, thumbnail and delete videos from YouTube using OAuth2 and Google API v3.
It was designed to provide a reliable server-to-server automation solution, with additional support for transparent Google API OAuth2 token negotiation retrieval using Nightmare + Electron in case that you don't have a valid OAuth2 token or simply you want to use a fresh token every time automatically
Rationale note: I created this package to solve my personal frustration after using further solutions to interact with Youtube Videos API in a realiable way. I wish it can dissipate your frustration as well.
npm install youtube-video-api --save
For command-line usage install it as global package:
npm install -g youtube-video-api
If you already have a valid OAuth2 token, you can create in your working directory a file called
.google-oauth2-credentials.json to store it.
This will avoid you to define your Google account email and password to automatically obtain a valid OAuth2 token using PhantomJS, however if you want to get a fresh OAuth2 token automatically on-the-fly read this
Example file:
{
"access_token": "xx99.xxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx",
"token_type": "Bearer",
"refresh_token": "1/xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx_xxxxx-xxxxxxxxxx_xxxxxxxxx_xxxxxxxxx",
"expiry_date": 1425349408683
}
Only
access_token and
refresh_token fields are mandatory.
youtube-video-api --help
Usage: bin/youtube-video-api <command> [options]
Commands:
upload Upload a video to Youtube
delete Remove a video from Youtube
update Update a video from Youtube
rate Rate a video from Youtube
list List videos from Youtube
Options:
-h, --help Show help
--version Show version number
--file, -f path to video config JSON file
--client, -c Google API Client ID. You can pass it as env variable:
GOOGLE_API_CLIENT_ID
[required] [default: ""]
--secret, -s Google API Client Secret. You can pass it as env variable:
GOOGLE_API_CLIENT_SECRET
[required] [default: ""]
--token, -t Google API OAuth2 token. You can pass it as env variable:
GOOGLE_API_TOKEN
--refresh, -r Google API OAuth2 refresh token. You can pass it as env
variable: GOOGLE_API_REFRESH_TOKEN
--email, -e Google account email, used for automatic OAuth2. You can pass
it as env variable: GOOGLE_LOGIN_EMAIL
--password, -p Google account password, used for automatic OAuth2. You can
pass it as env variable: GOOGLE_LOGIN_PASSWORD
--account, -a Google default email account to use in case of multiple
associated Google accounts
--id, -i Video idenfitier
--video, -v File path to video
--rating, -x Video rating score
--next, -n Return the next page token results for list command
--prev, -p Return the previous page token results for list command
--credentials, -w custom path to JSON file with token credentials
--debug, -d Enable debug mode [default: false]
Examples:
youtube-video-api upload -c clientId -s clientSecret -f config.json -v video.mp4
youtube-video-api remove -c clientId -s clientSecret -i 23XsFi23LKD
youtube-video-api update -c clientId -s clientSecret -c config.json
youtube-video-api rate -c clientId -s clientSecret -i 23XsFi23LKD -v 5
youtube-video-api list -c clientId -s clientSecret --next
var Youtube = require('youtube-video-api')
var youtube = Youtube({
video: {
part: 'status,snippet'
}
})
var params = {
resource: {
snippet: {
title: 'test video',
description: 'This is a test video uploaded via the YouTube API'
},
status: {
privacyStatus: 'private'
}
}
}
youtube.authenticate('my-client-id', 'my-client-secret', function (err, tokens) {
if (err) return console.error('Cannot authenticate:', err)
uploadVideo()
})
function uploadVideo() {
youtube.upload('path/to/video.mp4', params, function (err, video) {
// 'path/to/video.mp4' can be replaced with readable stream.
// When passing stream adding mediaType to params is advised.
if (err) {
return console.error('Cannot upload video:', err)
}
console.log('Video was uploaded with ID:', video.id)
// this is just a test! delete it
youtube.delete(video.id, function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('Video was deleted')
})
})
}
Youtube Videos API constructor. Returns an evented API based on
EventEmitter subscribers
Supported options:
boolean - Save OAuth tokens in
.google-oauth2-credentials.json. Default
true
object - Default video options to send to the API. Documentation here
string - Optional. Google Account email login required obtain a valid OAuth2 token. You can pass it as env variable
GOOGLE_LOGIN_EMAIL
string - Optional. Google Account password login required to obtain a valid OAuth2 token. You can pass it as env variable
GOOGLE_LOGIN_PASSWORD
string - Optional. Google API OAuth Client ID
string - Optional. Google API OAuth Client Secret
object - Optional. Google API OAuth Client Tokens. Object must contains the following keys:
access_token and
refresh_token
string - In case of multiple associated Google accounts, define the email of the desired account to use
string - Credentials JSON file path. Default to
.google-oauth2-credentials.json
string - Google API scope. Default to
https://www.googleapis.com/auth/youtube.upload
Alias:
auth
Authorize the client to perform read/write API operations. You must call this method on each new Youtube client before interact with the API.
This function is variadic (it allow multiple number of arguments)
If the file
google-oauth2-credentials.json already exists with valid OAuth2 tokens,
you can simply call this method just with a callback
youtube.auth(function (err, tokens) {
if (err) return console.error('Cannot auth:', err)
console.log('Auth tokens:', tokens)
})
Alias:
insert
Upload a new video with custom metadata.
video argument can be the path to the video file or a readable stream of the video. When passing stream adding mediaType to params is advised.
You can see all the allowed params here
Alias:
remove
Delete a video, passing its ID. See endpoint documentation
Returns a list of videos that match the API request parameters.
Updates a video's metadata. See endpoint documentation
Add a like or dislike rating to a video or remove a rating from a video. See endpoint documentation
Retrieves the ratings that the authorized user gave to a list of specified videos. See endpoint documentation
Uploads a custom video thumbnail to YouTube and set it for the given video ID. See endpoint documentation
youtube.thumbnails(videoId, {
mimeType: 'image/jpg',
body: fs.createReadStream('image.jpg')
}, function (err) {
if (err) console.error('Cannot define the thumbnail')
})
Expose the node.js Google APIs module
Expose the node.js Google APIs YouTube API constructor
Expose the package current semantic version
Be sure you have a project and a Web Application credentials with a Client ID and Client Secret
from the Google API Console >
API & Auth >
Credentials
Then you must add the following URI as allowed redirects (without final slash):
http://localhost:8488
Then you should see something like:
Example getting a valid OAuth token on-the-fly:
var youtube = Youtube({
video: {
part: 'status,snippet'
},
email: 'john@gmail.com',
password: 'svp3r_p@s$p0rd'
})
youtube.on('auth:success', function (err) {
if (!err) {
youtube.upload('path/to/video.mp4', {}, function (err, video) {
if (!err) console.log('Video was uploaded:', video.id)
})
}
})
youtube.authenticate('my-client-id', 'my-client-secret')
MIT © Tomas Aparicio