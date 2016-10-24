openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

youtube-url

by micnews
0.5.0 (see all)

YouTube url tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

583

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SYNOPSIS

YouTube URL tools

Build Status

USAGE

var youtubeUrl = require('youtube-url');

FUNCTIONS

youtubeUrl.valid

Validate YouTube URL

youtubeUrl.valid('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4');   // true
youtubeUrl.valid('https://www.other-url.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4'); // false

// works with youtu.be URLs too
youtubeUrl.valid('http://youtu.be/vzM3nApSvMg'); // true

youtubeUrl.extractId

Extract the video ID from a YouTube URL

youtubeUrl.extractId('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4');
// returns YoB8t0B4jx4

youtubeUrl.extractId('https://www.other-url.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4');
// returns false

##LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial