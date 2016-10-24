YouTube URL tools
var youtubeUrl = require('youtube-url');
Validate YouTube URL
youtubeUrl.valid('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4'); // true
youtubeUrl.valid('https://www.other-url.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4'); // false
// works with youtu.be URLs too
youtubeUrl.valid('http://youtu.be/vzM3nApSvMg'); // true
Extract the video ID from a YouTube URL
youtubeUrl.extractId('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4');
// returns YoB8t0B4jx4
youtubeUrl.extractId('https://www.other-url.com/watch?v=YoB8t0B4jx4');
// returns false
##LICENSE
MIT