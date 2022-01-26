YouTube Search

Simple package to make YouTube search.

Features

Easy

Simple

Fast

Lightweight

Supported

✅ Regular YouTube Search (Video/Channel/Playlist) (~25 items)

✅ Get specific video

✅ Get homepage contents

✅ Get Playlist (including all videos)

✅ YouTube safe search

✅ YouTube Trending (~50 items)

❌ Get specific channel

❌ Get full search result

❌ YouTube search filters

❌ Downloading videos

Installation

Node

You may have to install fetch api in node. youtube-sr supports undici and node-fetch.

$ npm i --save youtube-sr

const YouTube = require ( "youtube-sr" ).default;

Deno

import YouTube from "https://deno.land/x/youtube_sr/mod.ts" ;

Example

Search

YouTube.search( "indila last dance" , { limit : 3 }) .then( x => console .log(x)) .catch( console .error);

Safe Search

YouTube.search( "indila last dance" , { limit : 3 , safeSearch : true }) .then( x => console .log(x)) .catch( console .error);

API

Used to search videos/channels/playlists. This works like a general YouTube search.

YouTube.search( "the weeknd save your tears" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Similar to search but makes single search.

YouTube.search( "the weeknd save your tears" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Returns playlist info.

Note: Data returned by getPlaylist is different from the playlist data obtained by search . **Using limit in options wont fetch all videos. They are for current chunk only!

Basic

YouTube.getPlaylist( "some_youtube_playlist" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Getting all videos from a playlist at once

YouTube.getPlaylist( "some_youtube_playlist" ) .then( playlist => playlist.fetch()) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Lazily getting videos from a playlist

YouTube.getPlaylist( "some_youtube_playlist" ) .then( playlist => playlist.next()) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Returns basic video info by its url.

Note: Data returned by getVideo is different from the search .

YouTube.getVideo( "Some_Video_URL" ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Returns videos from the YouTube homepage.

YouTube.homepage() .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Returns trending videos from the YouTube.

YouTube.trending() .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Returns youtube search suggestions.

YouTube.getSuggestions( "alan walker" ) .then( console .log);

Used to validate url/id.

Response Example

[ Video { id : 'K5KAc5CoCuk' , title : 'Indila - Dernière Danse (Clip Officiel)' , description : 'Compositeurs: ' , durationFormatted : '3:35' , duration : 215000 , uploadedAt : '7 years ago' , views : 714624838 , thumbnail : Thumbnail { id : 'K5KAc5CoCuk' , width : 720 , height : 404 , url : 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/K5KAc5CoCuk/hq720.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEXCNAFEJQDSFryq4qpAwkIARUAAIhCGAE=&rs=AOn4CLBBognlttPrCx9VCmx6P_nSW2LREw' }, channel : Channel { name : 'Indila' , verified : true , id : 'UCX4EBb-NmxyntI0mQAErHvQ' , url : 'https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4EBb-NmxyntI0mQAErHvQ' , icon : [ Object ], subscribers : null }, likes : 0 , dislikes : 0 , live : false , private : false , tags : [] }, Video { id : '1ox1GvNiwtc' , title : 'Indila - dernière danse (last dance) english lyrics' , description : 'If you liked this beautiful song, then mind an leave a thumbs up, and hit "Subscribe" for more videos,and share to make our videos ...' , durationFormatted : '3:33' , duration : 213000 , uploadedAt : '6 years ago' , views : 2004026 , thumbnail : Thumbnail { id : '1ox1GvNiwtc' , width : 720 , height : 404 , url : 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1ox1GvNiwtc/hq720.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEXCNAFEJQDSFryq4qpAwkIARUAAIhCGAE=&rs=AOn4CLDVTH3SyGIvvPWm-zcDT3X1uEZ7cQ' }, channel : Channel { name : 'Freegs Box' , verified : false , id : 'UCzgz8LIN-qjjVEqjKWGktiw' , url : 'https://www.youtube.com/user/medpks' , icon : [ Object ], subscribers : null }, likes : 0 , dislikes : 0 , live : false , private : false , tags : [] }, Video { id : 'UN4VLmo1QG4' , title : 'Indila - Dernière Danse (Lyrics)' , description : 'I take requests just comment! Artist: ' , durationFormatted : '3:32' , duration : 212000 , uploadedAt : '11 months ago' , views : 1843719 , thumbnail : Thumbnail { id : 'UN4VLmo1QG4' , width : 720 , height : 404 , url : 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UN4VLmo1QG4/hq720.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEXCNAFEJQDSFryq4qpAwkIARUAAIhCGAE=&rs=AOn4CLDCaFr-i5MJrLSlclRRKSliEJ33lw' }, channel : Channel { name : 'Audioandlyrics' , verified : false , id : 'UChWcegNjI5qZV-8jBgFAJ6A' , url : 'https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWcegNjI5qZV-8jBgFAJ6A' , icon : [ Object ], subscribers : null }, likes : 0 , dislikes : 0 , live : false , private : false , tags : [] } ]

Testing website

Help and Support

