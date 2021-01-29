Easily search for videos on Youtube using their v3 API.

Options

You can pass a lot of optional parameters as the second parameter, they are documented here.

Rate limiting

Google enforces a rate limit on the Youtube Data API. You will probably need to register your application for a key and supply this key in the opts .

JavaScript Usage

var search = require ( 'youtube-search' ); var opts = { maxResults : 10 , key : 'yourkey' }; search( 'jsconf' , opts, function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .dir(results); });

TypeScript Usage

A TypeScript definition file is included so that 'youtube-search' can be used easily from TypeScript.

import * as youtubeSearch from "youtube-search" ; var opts: youtubeSearch.YouTubeSearchOptions = { maxResults: 10 , key: "yourkey" }; youtubeSearch( "jsconf" , opts, ( err, results ) => { if (err) return console .log(err); console .dir(results); });

Tests

To run the tests you need a Youtube v3 API key: