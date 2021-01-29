Easily search for videos on Youtube using their v3 API.
You can pass a lot of optional parameters as the second parameter, they are documented here.
Google enforces a rate limit on the Youtube Data API. You will probably need to
register your application for a key and supply this key in the
opts.
var search = require('youtube-search');
var opts = {
maxResults: 10,
key: 'yourkey'
};
search('jsconf', opts, function(err, results) {
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.dir(results);
});
A TypeScript definition file is included so that 'youtube-search' can be used easily from TypeScript.
import * as youtubeSearch from "youtube-search";
var opts: youtubeSearch.YouTubeSearchOptions = {
maxResults: 10,
key: "yourkey"
};
youtubeSearch("jsconf", opts, (err, results) => {
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.dir(results);
});
To run the tests you need a Youtube v3 API key:
API_KEY=<your-api-key> npm test