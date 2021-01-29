openbase logo
youtube-search

by Max Gfeller
1.1.6 (see all)

npm module to easily search youtube for videos

npm
GitHub
Documentation
3.4K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript YouTube API

Readme

youtube-search

build status JavaScript Style Guide

Easily search for videos on Youtube using their v3 API.

Options

You can pass a lot of optional parameters as the second parameter, they are documented here.

Rate limiting

Google enforces a rate limit on the Youtube Data API. You will probably need to register your application for a key and supply this key in the opts.

JavaScript Usage

var search = require('youtube-search');

var opts = {
  maxResults: 10,
  key: 'yourkey'
};

search('jsconf', opts, function(err, results) {
  if(err) return console.log(err);

  console.dir(results);
});

TypeScript Usage

A TypeScript definition file is included so that 'youtube-search' can be used easily from TypeScript.

import * as youtubeSearch from "youtube-search";

var opts: youtubeSearch.YouTubeSearchOptions = {
  maxResults: 10,
  key: "yourkey"
};

youtubeSearch("jsconf", opts, (err, results) => {
  if(err) return console.log(err);

  console.dir(results);
});

Tests

To run the tests you need a Youtube v3 API key:

API_KEY=<your-api-key> npm test

