Extract links, ids, durations and names from a youtube playlist
$ npm install --save youtube-playlist
urls
const ytlist = require('youtube-playlist');
const url = 'https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWKjhJtqVAbnZtkAI3BqcYxKnfWn_C704';
ytlist(url, 'url').then(res => {
console.log(res);
/* Object
{ data:
{ playlist:
[ 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=bgU7FeiWKzc',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3PUVr8jFMGg',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3pXVHRT-amw',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=KOVc5o5kURE' ] } }
*/
});
// or
ytlist(url, 'url').then(res => {
console.log(res.data.playlist);
/* Array
[ 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=bgU7FeiWKzc',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3PUVr8jFMGg',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3pXVHRT-amw',
'https://youtube.com/watch?v=KOVc5o5kURE' ]
*/
});
names
ytlist(url, 'name').then(res => {
console.log(res);
/*
{ data:
{ playlist:
[ 'Singleton Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
'Observer Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
'Module Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
'Mediator Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript' ] } }
*/
});
ids
ytlist(url, 'id').then(res => {
console.log(res);
// => { data: { playlist: [ 'bgU7FeiWKzc', '3PUVr8jFMGg', '3pXVHRT-amw', 'KOVc5o5kURE' ] } }
})
durations
ytlist(url, 'duration').then(res => {
console.log(res);
// => { data: { playlist: [ 291, 237, 164, 309 ] } }
})
multiple details
ytlist(url).then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
// = [{}]
});
// or
ytlist(url, ['id', 'name', 'url']).then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
/* Array
[ { id: 'bgU7FeiWKzc',
name: 'Singleton Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
url: 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=bgU7FeiWKzc',
isPrivate: false },
{ id: '3PUVr8jFMGg',
name: 'Observer Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
url: 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3PUVr8jFMGg',
isPrivate: false },
{ id: '3pXVHRT-amw',
name: 'Module Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
url: 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=3pXVHRT-amw',
isPrivate: false },
{ id: 'KOVc5o5kURE',
name: 'Mediator Design Pattern - Beau teaches JavaScript',
url: 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=KOVc5o5kURE',
isPrivate: false } ]
*/
});
Notice: In
multiple details - another prop will be added.
isPrivate will be true when the video is private (for not loggedin user).
ytlist(url, opts)
opts
id
:
returns only ids of all the videos present in a playlist
url
:
returns only urls of all the videos present in a playlist
name
:
return only name of the videos present in a playlist
duration
:
return only duration (in seconds) of the videos present in a playlist
Passing
opts either as
url or an array of options
['id', 'name', 'url', 'duration'] returns all the details.
Type of
url
:
string
opts
:
string or
array
This
api already supports
url-redirection, so you are free to use the shortened url.
For data extraction, you can either choose -
playlist url
url of the content from playlist
#1
Pufetch
:
The best youtube playlist url scrapper and exporter!
MIT © Rishi Giri