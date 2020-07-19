Extract links, ids, durations and names from a youtube playlist

Notice: In multiple details - another prop will be added. isPrivate will be true when the video is private (for not loggedin user).

id : returns only ids of all the videos present in a playlist

url : returns only urls of all the videos present in a playlist

name : return only name of the videos present in a playlist

duration : return only duration (in seconds) of the videos present in a playlist