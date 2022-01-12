youtube-player is an abstraction of YouTube IFrame Player API (YIPA).
import YouTubePlayer from 'youtube-player';
youtube-player is a factory function.
The resulting object exposes all functions of an instance of
YT.Player. The difference is that the function body is wrapped in a promise. This promise is resolved only when the player has finished loading and is ready to begin receiving API calls (
onReady). Therefore, all function calls are queued and replayed only when player is ready.
This encapsulation does not affect the API other than making every function return a promise.
let player;
player = YouTubePlayer('video-player');
// 'loadVideoById' is queued until the player is ready to receive API calls.
player.loadVideoById('M7lc1UVf-VE');
// 'playVideo' is queue until the player is ready to received API calls and after 'loadVideoById' has been called.
player.playVideo();
// 'stopVideo' is queued after 'playVideo'.
player
.stopVideo()
.then(() => {
// Every function returns a promise that is resolved after the target function has been executed.
});
player.on event emitter is used to listen to all YouTube IFrame Player API events, e.g.
player.on('stateChange', (event) => {
// event.data
});
player.off removes a previously added event listener, e.g.
var listener = player.on(/* ... */);
player.off(listener);
Note that the built version does not inline polyfills.
You need to polyfill the environment locally (e.g. using a service such as https://polyfill.io/v2/docs/).
youtube-player is using
debug module to expose debugging information.
The
debug namespace is "youtube-player".
To display
youtube-player logs configure
localStorage.debug, e.g.
localStorage.debug = 'youtube-player:*';
Using NPM:
npm install youtube-player
npm install
npm run build
cd ./examples
npm install
npm run start
This will start a HTTP server on port 8000.