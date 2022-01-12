YouTube Player

youtube-player is an abstraction of YouTube IFrame Player API (YIPA).

The downsides of using YouTube IFrame Player API are:

Requires to define callbacks in the global scope ( window ).

). Requires to track the state of a player (e.g. you must ensure that video player is "ready" before you can use the API).

youtube-player :

Registers listeners required to establish when YIPA has been loaded.

Does not overwrite global YIPA callback functions.

Queues player API calls until when video player is "ready".

Usage

import YouTubePlayer from 'youtube-player' ;

youtube-player is a factory function.

The resulting object exposes all functions of an instance of YT.Player . The difference is that the function body is wrapped in a promise. This promise is resolved only when the player has finished loading and is ready to begin receiving API calls ( onReady ). Therefore, all function calls are queued and replayed only when player is ready.

This encapsulation does not affect the API other than making every function return a promise.

let player; player = YouTubePlayer( 'video-player' ); player.loadVideoById( 'M7lc1UVf-VE' ); player.playVideo(); player .stopVideo() .then( () => { });

Events

player.on event emitter is used to listen to all YouTube IFrame Player API events, e.g.

player.on( 'stateChange' , (event) => { });

player.off removes a previously added event listener, e.g.

var listener = player.on( ); player.off(listener);

Polyfills

Note that the built version does not inline polyfills.

You need to polyfill the environment locally (e.g. using a service such as https://polyfill.io/v2/docs/).

Examples

Debugging

youtube-player is using debug module to expose debugging information.

The debug namespace is "youtube-player".

To display youtube-player logs configure localStorage.debug , e.g.

localStorage.debug = 'youtube-player:*' ;

Download

Using NPM:

npm install youtube-player

Running the Examples

npm install npm run build cd ./examples npm install npm run start

This will start a HTTP server on port 8000.