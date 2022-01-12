openbase logo
youtube-player

by Gajus Kuizinas
5.5.2 (see all)

YouTube iframe API abstraction.

214K

GitHub Stars

290

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js YouTube API

Readme

YouTube Player

YouTube Player

youtube-player is an abstraction of YouTube IFrame Player API (YIPA).

The downsides of using YouTube IFrame Player API are:

  • Requires to define callbacks in the global scope (window).
  • Requires to track the state of a player (e.g. you must ensure that video player is "ready" before you can use the API).

youtube-player:

  • Registers listeners required to establish when YIPA has been loaded.
  • Does not overwrite global YIPA callback functions.
  • Queues player API calls until when video player is "ready".

Usage

/**
 * @typedef options
 * @see https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference#Loading_a_Video_Player
 * @param {Number} width
 * @param {Number} height
 * @param {String} videoId
 * @param {Object} playerVars
 * @param {Object} events
 */

/**
 * @typedef YT.Player
 * @see https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference
 * */

/**
 * A factory function used to produce an instance of YT.Player and queue function calls and proxy events of the resulting object.
 *
 * @param {YT.Player|HTMLElement|String} elementId Either An existing YT.Player instance,
 * the DOM element or the id of the HTML element where the API will insert an <iframe>.
 * @param {YouTubePlayer~options} options See `options` (Ignored when using an existing YT.Player instance).
 * @param {boolean} strictState A flag designating whether or not to wait for
 * an acceptable state when calling supported functions. Default: `false`.
 * See `FunctionStateMap.js` for supported functions and acceptable states.
 * @returns {Object}
 */
import YouTubePlayer from 'youtube-player';

youtube-player is a factory function.

The resulting object exposes all functions of an instance of YT.Player. The difference is that the function body is wrapped in a promise. This promise is resolved only when the player has finished loading and is ready to begin receiving API calls (onReady). Therefore, all function calls are queued and replayed only when player is ready.

This encapsulation does not affect the API other than making every function return a promise.

let player;

player = YouTubePlayer('video-player');

// 'loadVideoById' is queued until the player is ready to receive API calls.
player.loadVideoById('M7lc1UVf-VE');

// 'playVideo' is queue until the player is ready to received API calls and after 'loadVideoById' has been called.
player.playVideo();

// 'stopVideo' is queued after 'playVideo'.
player
    .stopVideo()
    .then(() => {
        // Every function returns a promise that is resolved after the target function has been executed.
    });

Events

player.on event emitter is used to listen to all YouTube IFrame Player API events, e.g.

player.on('stateChange', (event) => {
    // event.data
});

player.off removes a previously added event listener, e.g.

var listener = player.on(/* ... */);

player.off(listener);

Polyfills

Note that the built version does not inline polyfills.

You need to polyfill the environment locally (e.g. using a service such as https://polyfill.io/v2/docs/).

Examples

Debugging

youtube-player is using debug module to expose debugging information.

The debug namespace is "youtube-player".

To display youtube-player logs configure localStorage.debug, e.g.

localStorage.debug = 'youtube-player:*';

Download

Using NPM:

npm install youtube-player

Running the Examples

npm install
npm run build
cd ./examples
npm install
npm run start

This will start a HTTP server on port 8000.

