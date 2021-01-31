Youtube Info

Deprecation Notice

This package has been deprecated and no longer works.

Purpose

A Node.js module that fetches meta information about YouTube videos. The information is scraped directly from the YouTube website, so no need for a Google API-key.

This project is in no way affiliated with YouTube.

Installation

Install as a module via npm.

$ npm install youtube-info

Usage

http//www.youtube.com/watch?v={videoId}

var fetchVideoInfo = require ( 'youtube-info' ) fetchVideoInfo(videoId, cb)

Parameter Meaning videoId ID of youtube Video callback (optional) callback function

Promises API

var fetchVideoInfo = require ( 'youtube-info' ) fetchVideoInfo( '{videoId}' ).then( function ( videoInfo ) { console .log(videoInfo) })

Callback API

var fetchVideoInfo = require ( 'youtube-info' ) fetchVideoInfo( '{videoId}' , function ( err, videoInfo ) { if (err) throw new Error (err) console .log(videoInfo) })

Result