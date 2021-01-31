openbase logo
youtube-info

by Philip Klostermann
1.3.2

Fetch meta information about YouTube videos

Readme

Youtube Info

Deprecation Notice

This package has been deprecated and no longer works.

Purpose

A Node.js module that fetches meta information about YouTube videos. The information is scraped directly from the YouTube website, so no need for a Google API-key.

This project is in no way affiliated with YouTube.

Installation

Install as a module via npm.

$ npm install youtube-info

Usage

http//www.youtube.com/watch?v={videoId}

var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo(videoId, cb)
ParameterMeaning
videoIdID of youtube Video
callback(optional) callback function

Promises API

var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo('{videoId}').then(function (videoInfo) {
  console.log(videoInfo)
})

Callback API

var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo('{videoId}', function (err, videoInfo) {
  if (err) throw new Error(err)
  console.log(videoInfo)
})

Result

{
  videoId: '{video Id}',
  url: '{video url}',
  title: '{video title}',
  description: '{video description as HTML}',
  owner: '{video owner}',
  channelId: '{owner channel id}',
  thumbnailUrl: '{video thumbnail url}',
  embedURL: '{video embed url}',
  datePublished: '{video publication date}',
  genre: '{video genre}',
  paid: {true/false},
  unlisted: {true/false},
  isFamilyFriendly: {true/false},
  duration: {video duration in seconds},
  views: {number of views},
  regionsAllowed: [ '{two letter country code}', ... ],
  commentCount: {number of comments},
  likeCount: {number of likes},
  dislikeCount: {number of dislikes},
  channelThumbnailUrl: {channel thumbnail url}
}

