This package has been deprecated and no longer works.
A Node.js module that fetches meta information about YouTube videos. The information is scraped directly from the YouTube website, so no need for a Google API-key.
This project is in no way affiliated with YouTube.
Install as a module via npm.
$ npm install youtube-info
http//www.youtube.com/watch?v={videoId}
var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo(videoId, cb)
|Parameter
|Meaning
|videoId
|ID of youtube Video
|callback
|(optional) callback function
var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo('{videoId}').then(function (videoInfo) {
console.log(videoInfo)
})
var fetchVideoInfo = require('youtube-info')
fetchVideoInfo('{videoId}', function (err, videoInfo) {
if (err) throw new Error(err)
console.log(videoInfo)
})
{
videoId: '{video Id}',
url: '{video url}',
title: '{video title}',
description: '{video description as HTML}',
owner: '{video owner}',
channelId: '{owner channel id}',
thumbnailUrl: '{video thumbnail url}',
embedURL: '{video embed url}',
datePublished: '{video publication date}',
genre: '{video genre}',
paid: {true/false},
unlisted: {true/false},
isFamilyFriendly: {true/false},
duration: {video duration in seconds},
views: {number of views},
regionsAllowed: [ '{two letter country code}', ... ],
commentCount: {number of comments},
likeCount: {number of likes},
dislikeCount: {number of dislikes},
channelThumbnailUrl: {channel thumbnail url}
}