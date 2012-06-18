Access public YouTube API feeds from your Node.js apps

DEPRECATED

This module relies heavily on YouTube Data API v2 which was deprecated on April 20th 2015 to be replaced by version 3 of their API. The code is not being maintained anymore.

It is recommended for all users to switch to a YouTube module with API v3 support.

See the Wiki for a working example: https://github.com/fvdm/nodejs-youtube/wiki

Installation

Stable: npm install youtube-feeds

Develop: npm install fvdm/youtube-feeds#develop

Usage

var youtube = require ( 'youtube-feeds' ) youtube.feeds.videos( { q : 'parkour' }, console .log )

Configuration

param type default description httpProtocol string http Which HTTP protocol to use timeout integer 30000 Request wait timeout in ms developerKey string Your YouTube developer key

developerKey is required for some methods, ie. user.activity. You can also temporarily override the global setting with the key property in a method's vars.

var youtube = require ( 'youtube-feeds' ); youtube.httpProtocol = 'https' ; youtube.feeds.videos ({ q : 'keywords' }, callback);

Callbacks

Each method takes a callback function as last parameter. When everything seems alright err is null, otherwise err will be instanceof Error for tracing.

function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log (err); } else { console .log (data); } }

Error Properties

property type description err.message string the error message err.stack string stack trace err.origin string Context; api, method, request err.details mixed API response or other information

Error Messages

message origin description invalid response api API response can't be parsed not json api Expected JSON, received something else not found method Requested data was not found not allowed method No permission to requested data invalid id method Requested video ID is invalid connection closed api Connection dropped early connection error request Can't connect to API request timeout request The request took too long to connect or process error api API returned an error, see err.details developer key missing api developerKey is not set, see Configuration.

Feeds

Retrieve lists, search videos, related material.

( [vars], callback )

Get a list of recently published or updated videos, or search them all, filter, sort, etc.

API docs: custom query parameters

youtube.feeds.videos ( { q : 'parkour' , 'max-results' : 2 , orderby : 'published' }, console .log );

Output:

{ updated : '2012-06-18T17:55:11.294Z' , totalItems : 6985 , startIndex : 1 , itemsPerPage : 2 , items : [ { id : 'WEeqHj3Nj2c' , uploaded : '2006-06-08T01:17:06.000Z' , updated : '2012-06-18T15:53:06.000Z' , uploader : 'sauloca' , category : 'Sports' , title : 'Parkour and FreeRunning' , description : 'Edited by: Saulo Sampson Chase [..]' , tags : [ 'le' , 'parkour' , 'free' , 'running' ], thumbnail : { sqDefault : 'http://i.ytimg.com/vi/WEeqHj3Nj2c/default.jpg' , hqDefault : 'http://i.ytimg.com/vi/WEeqHj3Nj2c/hqdefault.jpg' }, player : { default : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEeqHj3Nj2c&feature=youtube_gdata_player' , mobile : 'https://m.youtube.com/details?v=WEeqHj3Nj2c' }, content : { '1' : 'rtsp://v8.cache8.c.youtube.com/CiILENy73wIaGQlnj809HqpHWBMYDSANFEgGUgZ2aWRlb3MM/0/0/0/video.3gp' , '5' : 'https://www.youtube.com/v/WEeqHj3Nj2c?version=3&f=videos&app=youtube_gdata' , '6' : 'rtsp://v8.cache8.c.youtube.com/CiILENy73wIaGQlnj809HqpHWBMYESARFEgGUgZ2aWRlb3MM/0/0/0/video.3gp' }, duration : 218 , geoCoordinates : { latitude : -7.100892543792725 , longitude : -34.91455078125 }, rating : 4.862864 , likeCount : '85314' , ratingCount : 88343 , viewCount : 32718590 , favoriteCount : 99541 , accessControl : { comment : 'denied' , commentVote : 'allowed' , videoRespond : 'moderated' , rate : 'allowed' , embed : 'allowed' , list : 'allowed' , autoPlay : 'allowed' , syndicate : 'allowed' } } ] }

( videoid, [vars], callback )

Get related videos for a video with videoid.

( videoid, [vars], callback )

Get videos in response to videoid.

( videoid, [vars], callback )

Get comments to a video. This is still in the original XML-to-JSON format as YouTube does not have JSON-C available for this feed. This may change in future (major) versions of this module.

( feed, [vars], callback )

Get a standard feed, such as most viewed or top rated videos. Worldwide, local or by subject (or a combination).

API docs: Standard feeds

Example: most recent videos worldwide:

youtube.feeds.standard ( 'most_recent' , console .log);

Example: today's top-rated News videos in the Netherlands:

youtube.feeds.standard ( 'NL/top_rated_News' , { time : 'today' }, console .log);

( playlistid, [vars], callback )

Get videos on a certain playlist.

Video

The video function provides shorthand methods for one specific video.

video

Same as video.details

youtube.video ( 'ern37eWDnT0' , console .log);

( callback )

Get details for one video.

youtube.video ( 'ern37eWDnT0' ).details ( console .log);

( [vars], callback )

Get related videos, same as feeds.related.

youtube.video ( 'ern37eWDnT0' ).related ({ 'max-results' : 2 }, console .log);

( [vars], callback )

Get videos in response to one video, same as feeds.responses.

youtube.video ( 'ern37eWDnT0' ).responses ({ 'max-results' : 2 }, console .log);

( [vars], callback )

Get comments to a video, same as feeds.comments.

youtube.video ( 'ern37eWDnT0' ).comments ({ 'max-results' : 2 }, console .log);

User

Get (public) feed data for one specific user.

user

Same as user.profile.

youtube.user ( 'user' , console .log);

( callback )

Get user profile, in old XML-to-JSON style.

youtube.user ( 'user' ).profile ( console .log);

( [vars], callback )

Get the user's favorite videos. You can optionally filter the results like the other feeds.

youtube.user ( 'user' ).favorites ( console .log);

( [vars], callback )

Get user playlists. Use feeds.playlist to get the videos.

( [vars], callback )

Get the user's uploaded videos.

youtube.user ( 'user' ).uploads ( console .log);

talk

Directly talk to the API. This function takes care of connecting and calling the callback only when valid JSON is returned.

Param Type Description path string full method path without leading slash fields object GET parameters callback function callback function to receive results oldJsonKey boolean force old XML-to-JSON format instead of clean JSON-C its value is the key containing the expected results

Unlicense / Public Domain

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org

Author

Franklin van de Meent