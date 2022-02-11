This module streams youtube using ytdl to get the youtube download stream.
To convert to audio the module fluent-ffmpeg is used.
You will need to have ffmpeg and the necessary encoding libraries installed, as well as in your PATH.
If you're on OSX, this can be handled easily using Homebrew with
brew install ffmpeg.
npm install youtube-audio-stream
const stream = require('youtube-audio-stream')
Here is an example that:
res
const stream = require('youtube-audio-stream')
async function handleView (req, res) {
try {
for await (const chunk of stream(`http://youtube.com/watch?v=${req.params.videoId}`)) {
res.write(chunk)
}
res.end()
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
if (!res.headersSent) {
res.writeHead(500)
res.end('internal system error')
}
}
}
const stream = require('youtube-audio-stream')
const url = 'http://youtube.com/watch?v=34aQNMvGEZQ'
const decoder = require('lame').Decoder
const speaker = require('speaker')
stream(url)
.pipe(decoder())
.pipe(speaker())
This package comes with a simple example for testing. This can be run with the command
npm test, which will then serve the example at
localhost:3000. The example consists of an
<audio> component whose source is retrieved via this package.
You can test this module without the need o have ffmeg locally installed doing it inside a container.
To build the Docker image:
docker build . -t youtube-audio-stream-test
To run the test:
docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 youtube-audio-stream-test