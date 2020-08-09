A Node.JS module, which provides an object oriented wrapper for the Youtube v3 API.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save youtube-api yarn add youtube-api

📋 Example

const Youtube = require ( "youtube-api" ) , fs = require ( "fs" ) , readJson = require ( "r-json" ) , Lien = require ( "lien" ) , Logger = require ( "bug-killer" ) , opn = require ( "opn" ) , prettyBytes = require ( "pretty-bytes" ) ; const CREDENTIALS = readJson( ` ${__dirname} /credentials.json` ); let server = new Lien({ host : "localhost" , port : 5000 }); let oauth = Youtube.authenticate({ type : "oauth" , client_id : CREDENTIALS.web.client_id , client_secret : CREDENTIALS.web.client_secret , redirect_url : CREDENTIALS.web.redirect_uris[ 0 ] }); opn(oauth.generateAuthUrl({ access_type : "offline" , scope : [ "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/youtube.upload" ] })); server.addPage( "/oauth2callback" , lien => { Logger.log( "Trying to get the token using the following code: " + lien.query.code); oauth.getToken(lien.query.code, (err, tokens) => { if (err) { lien.lien(err, 400 ); return Logger.log(err); } Logger.log( "Got the tokens." ); oauth.setCredentials(tokens); lien.end( "The video is being uploaded. Check out the logs in the terminal." ); var req = Youtube.videos.insert({ resource : { snippet : { title : "Testing YoutTube API NodeJS module" , description : "Test video upload via YouTube API" } , status : { privacyStatus : "private" } } , part : "snippet,status" , media : { body : fs.createReadStream( "video.mp4" ) } }, (err, data) => { console .log( "Done." ); process.exit(); }); setInterval( function ( ) { Logger.log( ` ${prettyBytes(req.req.connection._bytesDispatched)} bytes uploaded.` ); }, 250 ); }); });

📝 Documentation

The official Youtube documentation is a very useful resource.

If you have any questions, please ask them on Stack Overflow and eventually open an issue and link your question there.

Authentication

OAuth (Access Token)

Youtube.authenticate({ type : "oauth" , token : "your access token" });

OAuth (Refresh Token)

Youtube.authenticate({ type : "oauth" , refresh_token : "your refresh token" , client_id : "your client id" , client_secret : "your client secret" , redirect_url : "your refresh url" });

Server Key

Only for requests that don't require user authorization (certain list operations)

Youtube.authenticate({ type : "key" , key : "your server key" });

