A Node.JS module, which provides an object oriented wrapper for the Youtube v3 API.
# Using npm
npm install --save youtube-api
# Using yarn
yarn add youtube-api
/**
* This script uploads a video (specifically `video.mp4` from the current
* directory) to YouTube,
*
* To run this script you have to create OAuth2 credentials and download them
* as JSON and replace the `credentials.json` file. Then install the
* dependencies:
*
* npm i r-json lien opn bug-killer
*
* Don't forget to run an `npm i` to install the `youtube-api` dependencies.
* */
const Youtube = require("youtube-api")
, fs = require("fs")
, readJson = require("r-json")
, Lien = require("lien")
, Logger = require("bug-killer")
, opn = require("opn")
, prettyBytes = require("pretty-bytes")
;
// I downloaded the file from OAuth2 -> Download JSON
const CREDENTIALS = readJson(`${__dirname}/credentials.json`);
// Init lien server
let server = new Lien({
host: "localhost"
, port: 5000
});
// Authenticate
// You can access the Youtube resources via OAuth2 only.
// https://developers.google.com/youtube/v3/guides/moving_to_oauth#service_accounts
let oauth = Youtube.authenticate({
type: "oauth"
, client_id: CREDENTIALS.web.client_id
, client_secret: CREDENTIALS.web.client_secret
, redirect_url: CREDENTIALS.web.redirect_uris[0]
});
opn(oauth.generateAuthUrl({
access_type: "offline"
, scope: ["https://www.googleapis.com/auth/youtube.upload"]
}));
// Handle oauth2 callback
server.addPage("/oauth2callback", lien => {
Logger.log("Trying to get the token using the following code: " + lien.query.code);
oauth.getToken(lien.query.code, (err, tokens) => {
if (err) {
lien.lien(err, 400);
return Logger.log(err);
}
Logger.log("Got the tokens.");
oauth.setCredentials(tokens);
lien.end("The video is being uploaded. Check out the logs in the terminal.");
var req = Youtube.videos.insert({
resource: {
// Video title and description
snippet: {
title: "Testing YoutTube API NodeJS module"
, description: "Test video upload via YouTube API"
}
// I don't want to spam my subscribers
, status: {
privacyStatus: "private"
}
}
// This is for the callback function
, part: "snippet,status"
// Create the readable stream to upload the video
, media: {
body: fs.createReadStream("video.mp4")
}
}, (err, data) => {
console.log("Done.");
process.exit();
});
setInterval(function () {
Logger.log(`${prettyBytes(req.req.connection._bytesDispatched)} bytes uploaded.`);
}, 250);
});
});
There are few ways to get help:
The official Youtube documentation is a very useful resource.
If you have any questions, please ask them on Stack Overflow and eventually open an issue and link your question there.
Youtube.authenticate({
type: "oauth"
, token: "your access token"
});
Youtube.authenticate({
type: "oauth"
, refresh_token: "your refresh token"
, client_id: "your client id"
, client_secret: "your client secret"
, redirect_url: "your refresh url"
});
Only for requests that don't require user authorization (certain list operations)
Youtube.authenticate({
type: "key"
, key: "your server key"
});
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
