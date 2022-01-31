openbase logo
youch-terminal

by poppinss
1.1.1

Display youch error message on terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Youch terminal

This package converts the youch error message to a string to be displayed on terminal. The output of the function is colorized using chalk.

Install

npm i youch-terminal

Usage

Make sure you pass the output toJSON to the youch terminal function.

const Youch = require('youch')
const forTerminal = require('youch-terminal')

const error = new Error('Some weird error')
const jsonResponse = await new Youch(error, {}).toJSON()

const options = {
  // Defaults to false
  displayShortPath: false,

  // Defaults to empty string
  prefix: '',

  // Defaults to false
  hideErrorTitle: false

  // Defaults to false
  hideMessage: false

  // Defaults to false
  displayMainFrameOnly: false
}

console.log(forTerminal(output, options))

