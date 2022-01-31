This package converts the youch error message to a string to be displayed on terminal. The output of the function is colorized using chalk.
npm i youch-terminal
Make sure you pass the output
toJSON to the youch terminal function.
const Youch = require('youch')
const forTerminal = require('youch-terminal')
const error = new Error('Some weird error')
const jsonResponse = await new Youch(error, {}).toJSON()
const options = {
// Defaults to false
displayShortPath: false,
// Defaults to empty string
prefix: '',
// Defaults to false
hideErrorTitle: false
// Defaults to false
hideMessage: false
// Defaults to false
displayMainFrameOnly: false
}
console.log(forTerminal(output, options))