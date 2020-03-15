youarei

This documentation refers to the next branch of youarei which is under alpha release

URL queries are useful, underused, shareable application state. This library is designed to let you define that shape and use it throughout your application, for instance a pagination shape can defined as follows:

const pageQuery = fromSearchShape({ page_number : Y.String, per_page : Y.String, filter : Y.StringArray, search : Y.String, });

In your component, you can use this to get the current state by passing in the location search string.

const [getPageParams, setPageParams] = pageQuery( "?page_number=1&per_page=10&search=test&filter=prime&filter=completed" );

getPageParams is a fully typed object

{ "page_number" : "1" , "per_page" : "10" , "search" : "test" , "filter" : [ "prime" , "completed" ] }

later you can update the query using the setter, which is chainable so you can set multiple at once.

const newSearch = setPageParams.page_number( "6" ); const newSearch = setPageParams.filter( "prime" , omit);

Examples

Mutators

React Router

API

Query String

Path

Installing

React Router

While this example uses React, youarei is framework agnostic.

import {useSearchValue, appendValue, removeValue, string, stringArray, boolean} from 'youarei' const pageParams = useSearchValue({ page: string, // ?page=1 filter: stringArray, // ?filter=a&filter=b showDetails: boolean, // ?showDetails }) const ToggleComponent = ({history, location: {search}}) => { const [value, set] = pageParams(search) const setSearch = search => history.push({search}) const { showDetails, // typed as 'boolean' filter, // typed as 'string[]' page, //typed as 'string' } = value const handleChecked = (checked: boolean) => setSearch(set.showDetails(checked)); const handlePageChange = e => setSearch(set.page(e.currentTarget.value)); const toggleFilter = (filterValue: number) => (checked: boolean) => setSearch(set.filter( filterValue, checked ? removeValue : appendValue )) return ( <div> <select onChange={handlePageChange}> <option value="1">Page 1</option> <option value="2">Page 2</option> </select> <input checked={showDetails} type="checkbox" onChecked={handleChecked} /> Toggle Full Details {[1,2,3,4].map(i => ( <input checked={value.filters.contains(i)} type="checkbox" onChecked={toggleFilter(i)} /> Filter {i} ))} </div> )

You can also set several query parameters at once using the set() chain

const pageParams = useSearchValue({ x : string, y : string, })( "x=100&y=100" ); set .x("150", set .y("150"));

If you only want to get a single query value, there is a short-hand option

const [value, set ] = useSearchValue("foo", string)("foo=bar"); value === "bar"; set ("gorch") === "foo=gorch";

Mutators

The following mutators for query data are provided. You can also provide your own confirming to the exported Mutator type.

omit

Omit the named query completely, i.e

set ("test", omit)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b";

replace

Replace or add the name + value to the query (default mutator)

set ("test", ["value"], replace)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=value"; set ("new", ["value"], replace)("?a=b&test=&test=2") === "?a=b&test=&test=2&new=value";

appendValue

Append (or create) a value to a named query

set ("test", ["value"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=1&test=2&test=value"; set ("test", ["value", "value2"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=1&test=2&test=value&test=value2"; set ("new", ["value"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=1&test=2&new=value";

removeValue

remove value from a named query

set ("test", ["1"], removeValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=2&test=value"; set ("test", ["1", "2"], removeValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b";

Install

$ yarn add youarei

Licence

MIT © Simon Elliott