URL queries are useful, underused, shareable application state. This library is designed to let you define that shape and use it throughout your application, for instance a pagination shape can defined as follows:
const pageQuery = fromSearchShape({
page_number: Y.String,
per_page: Y.String,
filter: Y.StringArray,
search: Y.String,
});
In your component, you can use this to get the current state by passing in the location search string.
// you would normally use window.location.search here,
// or your router location object.
const [getPageParams, setPageParams] = pageQuery(
"?page_number=1&per_page=10&search=test&filter=prime&filter=completed"
);
getPageParams is a fully typed object
{
"page_number": "1",
"per_page": "10",
"search": "test",
"filter": ["prime", "completed"]
}
later you can update the query using the setter, which is chainable so you can set multiple at once.
const newSearch = setPageParams.page_number("6");
// "?page_number=6&per_page=10&search=test&filter=prime&filter=completed"
// or, using a mutator:
const newSearch = setPageParams.filter("prime", omit);
// "?page_number=6&per_page=10&search=test&filter=completed"
While this example uses React, youarei is framework agnostic.
import {useSearchValue, appendValue, removeValue, string, stringArray, boolean} from 'youarei'
const pageParams = useSearchValue({
page: string, // ?page=1
filter: stringArray, // ?filter=a&filter=b
showDetails: boolean, // ?showDetails
})
const ToggleComponent = ({history, location: {search}}) => {
const [value, set] = pageParams(search)
const setSearch = search => history.push({search})
const {
showDetails, // typed as 'boolean'
filter, // typed as 'string[]'
page, //typed as 'string'
} = value
const handleChecked = (checked: boolean) => setSearch(set.showDetails(checked));
const handlePageChange = e => setSearch(set.page(e.currentTarget.value));
const toggleFilter = (filterValue: number) => (checked: boolean) =>
setSearch(set.filter(
filterValue,
checked ? removeValue : appendValue
))
return (
<div>
<select onChange={handlePageChange}>
<option value="1">Page 1</option>
<option value="2">Page 2</option>
</select>
<input
checked={showDetails} type="checkbox" onChecked={handleChecked}
/> Toggle Full Details
{[1,2,3,4].map(i => (
<input
checked={value.filters.contains(i)}
type="checkbox"
onChecked={toggleFilter(i)}
/> Filter {i}
))}
</div>
)
You can also set several query parameters at once using the
set() chain
const pageParams = useSearchValue({
x: string,
y: string,
})("x=100&y=100");
set.x("150", set.y("150"));
If you only want to get a single query value, there is a short-hand option
const [value, set] = useSearchValue("foo", string)("foo=bar");
value === "bar";
set("gorch") === "foo=gorch";
The following mutators for query data are provided. You can also provide your own confirming to the exported
Mutator type.
Omit the named query completely, i.e
set("test", omit)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b";
Replace or add the name + value to the query (default mutator)
set("test", ["value"], replace)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b&test=value";
set("new", ["value"], replace)("?a=b&test=&test=2") ===
"?a=b&test=&test=2&new=value";
Append (or create) a value to a named query
set("test", ["value"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") ===
"?a=b&test=1&test=2&test=value";
set("test", ["value", "value2"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") ===
"?a=b&test=1&test=2&test=value&test=value2";
set("new", ["value"], appendValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") ===
"?a=b&test=1&test=2&new=value";
remove value from a named query
set("test", ["1"], removeValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") ===
"?a=b&test=2&test=value";
set("test", ["1", "2"], removeValue)("?a=b&test=1&test=2") === "?a=b";
$ yarn add youarei
MIT © Simon Elliott