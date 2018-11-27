footer: © Node.University, 2018 theme: Simple slidenumbers: true build-lists: true [.hide-footer][.slidenumbers: false]

You Don't Know Node, v2

Quick Intro to Core Node

My name is Azat Mardan and I am the creator of Node University

My Goal (for this talk)

Spike your interest in core Node features

Starting with basics: Why Use Node?

Input/output is one of the most expensive type tasks (>CPU) 💰

Node has non-blocking I/O

^Docs are not very ilustrative

^Good but too much tech details

^This allows processing other tasks while IO calls are unfinished like this ^Nginx vs. Apache ^Blocking I/O is expensive!

Java Sleep

System.out.println( "Step: 1" ); System.out.println( "Step: 2" ); Thread.sleep( 1000 ); System.out.println( "Step: 3" );

Node "Sleep"

console .log( 'Step: 1' ) setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'Step: 3' ) }, 1000 ) console .log( 'Step: 2' )

Process Multiple Tasks

console .log( 'Step: 1' ) setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'Step: 3' ) }, 1000 ); console .log( 'Step: 2' )

Blocking Web Server

Non-Blocking Web Server

^This is in contrast to today's more common concurrency model where OS threads are employed. Thread-based networking is relatively inefficient and very difficult to use. Furthermore, users of Node are free from worries of dead-locking the process --- there are no locks

[Multi-threading] is the software equivalent of a nuclear device because if it is used incorrectly, it can blow up in your face.

http://blog.codinghorror.com/threading-concurrency-and-the-most-powerful-psychokinetic-explosive-in-the-univ

Blocking systems have to be multi-threaded

Node is single threaded... and that's good! 😄

It's still possible to write blocking code in Node.js. 😳

Blocking Node.js Code

console .log( 'Step: 1' ) for ( var i = 1 ; i< 1000000000 ; i++) { } console .log( 'Step: 2' )

Blocking Node.js Code

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var contents = fs.readFileSync( 'accounts.txt' , 'utf8' ) console .log(contents) console .log( 'Hello Ruby

' ) var contents = fs.readFileSync( 'ips.txt' , 'utf8' ) console .log(contents) console .log( 'Hello Node!' )

Non-Blocking Node.js Code

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.readFile( 'accounts.txt' , 'utf8' , function ( error, contents ) { console .log(contents) }) console .log( 'Hello Ruby

' ) fs.readFile( 'ips.txt' , 'utf8' , function ( error, contents ) { console .log(contents) }) console .log( 'Hello Node!' )

Node typically is much faster than other platforms

How many of you reach the performance limitations of apps built with blocking I/O systems?

Probably not many

My Fav Node Benefit

JavaScript everywhere. One language to rule 'em all!

When one language is used everywhere

Think faster

Reuse code

Learn quicker

Most of Node is JavaScript

Array

String

Primitives

Functions

Objects

Node !== Browser JavaScript

Node Core Modules

How to create global variables (no window in Node), work with modules, get path to my script?

global

Now available everywhere in your code

It has properties!

How do I...?

Access CLI input?

Get system info: OS, platform, memory usage, versions, etc.?

Read env vars (passwords!)?

global.process or process

Who likes and understands callbacks? 🙋

http://callbackhell.com

fs.readdir(source, function ( err, files ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error finding files: ' + err) } else { files.forEach( function ( filename, fileIndex ) { console .log(filename) gm(source + filename).size( function ( err, values ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error identifying file size: ' + err) } else { console .log(filename + ' : ' + values) aspect = (values.width / values.height) widths.forEach( function ( width, widthIndex ) { height = Math .round(width / aspect) console .log( 'resizing ' + filename + 'to ' + height + 'x' + height) this .resize(width, height).write(dest + 'w' + width + '_' + filename, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log( 'Error writing file: ' + err) }) }.bind( this )) } }) }) } })

Callbacks are not very developmental scalable 😞

Me When Working With Deeply Nested Callbacks

Events

Events are part of core and supported by most of the core modules while more advanced patterns such as promises, generators, async/await are not.

Events == Node Observer Pattern

Subject

Observers (event listeners) on a subject

Event triggers

Events

var events = require ( 'events' ) var emitter = new events.EventEmitter()

Events

In node.js an event can be described simply as a string with a corresponding callback.

emitter.on( 'done' , function ( results ) { console .log( 'Done: ' , results) })

Using Event Emitters

var events = require ( 'events' ) var emitter = new events.EventEmitter() emitter.on( 'knock' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Who\'s there?' ) }) emitter.on( 'knock' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Go away!' ) }) emitter.emit( 'knock' )

Inheriting from EventEmitter

var util = require ( 'util' ) var Job = function Job ( ) { this .process = function ( ) { job.emit( 'done' , { completedOn : new Date () }) } } util.inherits(Job, require ( 'events' ).EventEmitter) module .exports = Job

Inheriting from EventEmitter

var Job = require ( './job.js' ) var job = new Job() job.on( 'done' , function ( details ) { console .log( 'Job was completed at' , details.completedOn) job.removeAllListeners() }) job.process()

Listeners

emitter.listeners(eventName) emitter.on(eventName, listener) emitter.once(eventName, listener) emitter.removeListener(eventName, listener)

Resources to Learn Node Patterns

Problems with Large Data

Speed: Too slow because has to load all

Buffer limit: ~1Gb

Overhyped (JK)

Streams

Abstractions for continuous chunking of data

No need to wait for the entire resource to load

Types of Streams

Readable

Writable

Duplex

Transform

Streams Inherit from Event Emitter

Streams are Everywhere!

HTTP requests and responses

Standard input/output (stdin&stdout)

File reads and writes

Readable Stream Example

process.stdin

Standard input streams contain data going into applications.

This is achieved via a read operation.

Input typically comes from the keyboard used to start the process.

To listen in on data from stdin, use the data and end events:

process.stdin.resume() process.stdin.setEncoding( 'utf8' ) process.stdin.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log( 'chunk: ' , chunk) }) process.stdin.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( '--- END ---' ) })

Demo

$ node stdin.js

New Interface read()

var readable = getReadableStreamSomehow() readable.on( 'readable' , () => { var chunk while ( null !== (chunk = readable.read())) { console .log( 'got %d bytes of data' , chunk.length) } })

^readable.read is sync but the chunks are small

Writable Stream Example

process.stdout

Standard output streams contain data going out of the applications.

This is done via a write operation.

Data written to standard output is visible on the command line.

Writable Stream

To write to stdout , use the write function:

process.stdout.write( 'A simple message

' )

What about HTTP?

const http = require ( 'http' ) var server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { req.setEncoding( 'utf8' ) req.on( 'data' , (chunk) => { transform(chunk) }) req.on( 'end' , () => { var data = JSON .parse(body) res.end() }) }) server.listen( 1337 )

Pipe

var r = fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ) var z = zlib.createGzip() var w = fs.createWriteStream( 'file.txt.gz' ) r.pipe(z).pipe(w)

^Readable.pipe takes writable and returns destination

What data type to use for binary data?

Buffers

Binary data type, to create:

Buffer.alloc(size)

Buffer.from(array)

Buffer.from(buffer)

Buffer.from(str[, encoding])

Docs: http://bit.ly/1IeAcZ1

Working with Buffer

var buf = Buffer.alloc( 26 ) for ( var i = 0 ; i < 26 ; i++) { buf[i] = i + 97 } console .log(buf) console .log(buf.toString( 'utf8' ))

Buffer Convertion

buf.toString( 'ascii' ) buf.toString( 'ascii' , 0 , 5 ) buf.toString( 'utf8' , 0 , 5 ) buf.toString( undefined , 0 , 5 )

Remember fs?

fs.readFile( '/etc/passwd' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .error(err) console .log(data) });

data is buffer!

Demo

$ node server -stream

Streams and Buffer Demo

app.get( '/stream' , function ( req, res ) { var stream = fs.createReadStream(largeImagePath) stream.pipe(res) })

$ node server -stream

http://localhost:3000/stream http://localhost:3000/non-stream

/stream responds faster!

X-Response-Time ~300ms vs. 3-5s

Stream Resources

Stream automated workshop: https://github.com/substack/stream-adventure

sudo npm install -g stream-adventure stream-adventure

https://github.com/substack/stream-handbook

How to scale a single threaded system?

Cluster Usage

Master: starts workers

Worker: do the job, e.g., HTTP server

Number of processes = number of CPUs

Clusters

var cluster = require ( 'cluster' ) var numCPUs = require ( 'os' ).cpus().length if (cluster.isMaster) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < numCPUs; i++) { cluster.fork() } } else if (cluster.isWorker) { })

Cluster Demo

Run code/cluster.js with node ( $ node cluster.js ). Install loadtest with npm: $ npm install -g loadtest Run load testing with: $ loadtest http://localhost:3000 -t 20 —c 10

Press control+c on the server terminal

Cluster Libraries

Core cluster: lean and mean

strong-cluster-control (https://github.com/strongloop/strong-cluster-control), or $ slc run : good choice

: good choice pm2 (https://github.com/Unitech/pm2): good choice

pm2

https://github.com/Unitech/pm2

http://pm2.keymetrics.io

Advantages:

Load-balancer and other features

0s reload down-time, i.e., forever alive

Good test coverage

pm2 Demo: Typical Express Server

var express = require ( 'express' ) var port = 3000 global.stats = {} console .log( 'worker (%s) is now listening to http://localhost:%s' , process.pid, port) var app = express() app.get( '*' , function ( req, res ) { if (!global.stats[process.pid]) global.stats[process.pid] = 1 else global.stats[process.pid] += 1 ; var l = 'cluser ' + process.pid + ' responded

' ; console .log(l, global.stats) res.status( 200 ).send(l) }) app.listen(port)

pm2 Demo

Using server.js :

$ pm2 start server .js -i 0

In a new window:

$ loadtest http: $ pm2 list

Spawn vs Fork vs Exec

require('child_process').spawn() - large data, stream, no new V8 instance

- large data, stream, no new V8 instance require('child_process').fork() - new V8 instance, multiple workers

- new V8 instance, multiple workers require('child_process').exec() - buffer, async, all the data at once

Spawn Example

fs = require ( 'fs' ) process = require ( 'child_process' ) var p = process.spawn( 'node' , 'program.js' ) p.stdout.on( 'data' , function ( data )) { console .log( 'stdout: ' + data) })

Fork Example

fs = require ( 'fs' ) process = require ( 'child_process' ) var p = process.fork( 'program.js' ) p.stdout.on( 'data' , function ( data )) { console .log( 'stdout: ' + data) })

Exec Example

fs = require ( 'fs' ) process = require ( 'child_process' ) var p = process.exec( 'node program.js' , function ( error, stdout, stderr ) { if (error) console .log(error.code) })

There are few more methods

child_process.execFile()

child_process.execSync()

child_process.execFileSync()

^child_process.execFile(): similar to child_process.exec() except that it spawns the command directly without first spawning a shell. child_process.execSync(): a synchronous version of child_process.exec() that will block the Node.js event loop. child_process.execFileSync(): a synchronous version of child_process.execFile() that will block the Node.js event loop.

How to handle async errors?

Handling Async Errors

Event Loop: Async errors are harder to handle/debug, because system loses context of the error. Then, application crashes.

Try/catch is not good enough.

Synchronous Error in Node

try { throw new Error ( 'Fail!' ) } catch (e) { console .log( 'Custom Error: ' + e.message) }

For sync errors try/catch works fine.

Async Error Example

try { setTimeout( function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Fail!' ) }, Math .round( Math .random()* 100 )) } catch (e) { console .log( 'Custom Error: ' + e.message) }

The app crashes!

Me When Async Error's Thrown

Async Errors

How to deal with it?

😅

Best Practices for Async Errors?

Listen to all “on error” events

Listen to uncaughtException

Use domain (soft deprecated) or AsyncWrap

(soft deprecated) or AsyncWrap Log, log, log & Trace

Notify (optional)

Exit & Restart the process

Anything that inherits from or creates an instance of the above: Express, LoopBack, Sails, Hapi, etc.

server.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err) })

on('error') Chained Method Example

var http = require (‘http’) var server = http.createServer(app) .on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(‘Failed to create server’) console .error(e) process.exit( 1 ) })

on(‘error’) Named Variable Example

var req = http.request(options, function ( res ) { }) req.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'problem with request: ' + e.message) })

uncaughtException

uncaughtException is a very crude mechanism for exception handling. An unhandled exception means your application - and by extension Node.js itself - is in an undefined state. Blindly resuming means anything could happen.

uncaughtException

Always listen to uncaughtException !

process.on(‘uncaughtException’, handle)

or

process.addListener( 'uncaughtException' , handle)

uncaughtException Expanded Examples

process.on( 'uncaughtException' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'uncaughtException: ' , err.message) console .error(err.stack) process.exit( 1 ) })

or

process.addListener( 'uncaughtException' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'uncaughtException: ' , err.message) console .error(err.stack) process.exit( 1 )

Domain

(Just out of curiosity)

Domain Example

let domain = require ( 'domain' ).create() domain.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error) }) domain.run( function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Failed!' ) })

Domain with Async Error Demo

domain-async.js:

let d = require ( 'domain' ).create() d.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Custom Error: ' + e) }) d.run( function ( ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Failed!' ) }, Math .round( Math .random()* 100 )) })

Source code for Domain

https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/master/lib/domain.js

var _domain = [ null ]; Object .defineProperty(process, 'domain' , { enumerable : true , get : function ( ) { return _domain[ 0 ]; }, set : function ( arg ) { return _domain[ 0 ] = arg; } });

Domain overwrites uncaught exception

if (process.hasUncaughtExceptionCaptureCallback()) { throw new errors.Error( 'ERR_DOMAIN_CALLBACK_NOT_AVAILABLE' ); }

process.on( 'removeListener' , (name, listener) => { if (name === 'uncaughtException' && listener !== domainUncaughtExceptionClear) { const listeners = process.listeners( 'uncaughtException' ); if (listeners.length === 1 && listeners[ 0 ] === domainUncaughtExceptionClear) process.removeListener(name, domainUncaughtExceptionClear); } });

^When domains are in use, they claim full ownership of the uncaught exception capture callback.

C++ Addons

How to Write C/C++ binding for your IoT, hardware, drone, smartdevice, etc.?

Node and C++

Create the hello.cc file:

namespace demo { using v8::FunctionCallbackInfo; using v8::HandleScope; using v8::Isolate; using v8::Local; using v8::Object; using v8:: String ; using v8::Value;

Node and C++

Create the hello.cc file:

void Method ( const FunctionCallbackInfo<Value>& args) { Isolate* isolate = args.GetIsolate(); args.GetReturnValue().Set( String ::NewFromUtf8(isolate, "capital one" )); } void init (Local<Object> exports) { NODE_SET_METHOD(exports, "hello" , Method); } NODE_MODULE(addon, init) }

Creating binding.gyp

Create binding.gyp :

{ "targets" : [ { "target_name" : "addon" , "sources" : [ "hello.cc" ] } ] }

npm install -g node-gyp

https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp

^Needs Python

Configuring and Building

node-gyp configure node-gyp build

Check for compiled .node files in build/Release/

C++ Addons Examples

https://github.com/nodejs/node-addon-examples

Including Addon

Create hello.js and include your C++ addon:

var addon = require ( './build/Release/addon' ) console .log(addon.hello())

Run

node hello.js

Moaaarr core Node

NAPI

Crypto

HTTP/2

Node modules

npm commands and scripts

30-Second Summary

Event Emitters Streams Buffers Clusters C++ Addons Domain

^We have covered a lot in the last 60 minutes

