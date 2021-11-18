openbase logo
yoteams-build-core

by pnp
1.6.0 (see all)

A Yeoman Generator for Microsoft Teams

Popularity

Downloads/wk

777

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Microsoft Teams App Project Generator - #YoTeams

MIT

A Yeoman Generator for Microsoft Teams Apps projects. The most comprehensive and complete development toolkit for Microsoft Teams development. Yo Teams allows you to build Microsoft Teams applications based on TypeScript and node.js on your terms, in your editor of choice, without any external or online dependencies.

This generator is built and maintained by the community, for the community.

This project consists of the Yeoman Generator for Microsoft Teams Apps ( generator-teams ) and package of Gulp tasks ( yoteams-build-core and yoteams-deploy).

Packages

generator-teams

npm version npm

The generator-teams documentation and source code is found under packages/generator-teams

yoteams-build-core

npm version npm

The yoteams-build-core documentation and source code is found under packages/yoteams-build-core

yoteams-deploy

npm version npm

The yoteams-deploy documentation and source code is found under packages/yoteams-deploy

Documentation

The documentation for the generator and the generated project can be found in the generator-teams Github repository.

More information

For more information on how Tabs and Bots can be used with Teams see the Teams Developer Documentation

Contributors & Hall of fame

Be a part of the movement

If you want to be a part of the #YoTeams movement then head on over to the discussion at the generator-teams Github Discussions forum or follow us on Twitter using the hashtag #yoteams. In case you want to contribute yourself, please read the contribution guidelines before.

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Supportability and SLA

This library is open-source and community provided library with active community providing support for it. This is not Microsoft provided module so there's no SLA or direct support for this open-source component from Microsoft. Please report any issues using the issues list.

