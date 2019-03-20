Yoshino

Flexible Lightweight PC UI Components built on React!

Anyone can generate easily all kinds of themes by it!

English | 🇨🇳简体中文

Docs

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Button } from 'yoshino' ; export default function ( ) { return ( < div > < Button type = "primary" > Primary </ Button > < Button > Default </ Button > < Button type = "dashed" > Dashed </ Button > < Button type = "danger" > Danger </ Button > </ div > ) }

Using css via import:

import 'yoshino/lib/index.css'

Using npm:

npm install yoshino --save

Yoshino offer theme-site, developers can share yoshino-theme with others! How to share you themes?Follow the steps below:

use yoshino-cli to genearate theme template and do what you want

upload yours themes to github

fork this rep and edit docs/pages/themes/index.tsx to add your theme msg

to add your theme msg then pull request

merge and you can search your theme on theme-site

Developes want to use these themes?click yoshino-cli

🤔How to Design?

Yoshino is similar to Hexo.The different style components of yoshino are equal to Hexo various theme，Hexo official only provides a set of tools and a basic theme. Yoshino is also such.

Developers can output the components of the style they need, just like configuring the Hexo theme. You can even use cli to output multiple different styles of components in the same project.

Different themes of Yoshino need to be completed by the open source community, and the official will provide a similar yoshino-theme-site to show different themes, similar to hexojs/site

Currently the yoshino-cli tool only supports component creation outputs, such as creating custom Alert components.

yoshino new Alert

Later, yoshino-cli can output corresponding specification components through instructions similar to the following, such as outputting the Alert component of the material-ui specification.

yoshino new Alert

Even a component library that directly outputs the entire theme.

yoshino new all

Develop with TypeScript , provide d.ts files to help developers increase development speed

, provide files to help developers increase development speed Advocate the concept of OFA(one for all) and AFO(all for one) , before project development by yoshino-cli. According to project ui, standardize the output of components.

and , before project development by yoshino-cli. According to project ui, standardize the output of components. In addition to the simple and generic ui component, yoshino draws out some of the more usable effects (features) components, such as Helpers Ripple Transitions

component, draws out some of the more usable effects (features) components, such as Icon component based on archer-svgs, load on demand, only load .svg that you use

💪Development process

npm run dev npm run new ComponentName

