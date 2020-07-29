openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yoshi-sass

by wix
1.0.72 (see all)

A Galaxy of toolkits to develop applications at Wix

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

154

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Yoshi

A Galaxy of toolkits to develop applications at Wix

license build status npm version PRs welcome downloads

create-yoshi-app

Read the documentation

Check the documentation for more information about the different types of projects Yoshi can create, guides to specific parts of an application and Yoshi's complete reference.

Stay up to date

Head on to the changelog to see the latest changes in the code base. We try to respect semver to the best of our ability.

Contribute

For Wix employees only

Yoshi is actively and openly being developed on GitHub. Contributions of any kind are welcome, including pull requests for bug fixes or features, and describing problems or ideas with new issues.

See our contributing guide to understand our development process before your first contribution.

A good way to start is by looking at issues tagged with Good First Issue. Please comment on the issue you'd like to work on and we'll be happy to give you some guidance 🙏.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial