yosay

by yeoman
2.0.2 (see all)

Tell Yeoman what to say

Documentation
181K

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

9

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

yosay Build Status

Tell Yeoman what to say

Like cowsay, but less cow.

Install

$ npm install yosay

Usage

const yosay = require('yosay');

console.log(yosay('Hello, and welcome to my fantastic generator full of whimsy and bubble gum!'));

/*
     _-----_     ╭──────────────────────────╮
    |       |    │ Hello, and welcome to my │
    |--(o)--|    │ fantastic generator full │
   `---------´   │   of whimsy and bubble   │
    ( _´U`_ )    │           gum!           │
    /___A___\   /╰──────────────────────────╯
     |  ~  |
   __'.___.'__
 ´   `  |° ´ Y `
 */

You can style your text with chalk before passing it to yosay.

CLI

$ npm install --global yosay

$ yosay --help

  Usage
    $ yosay <string>
    $ yosay <string> --maxLength 8
    $ echo <string> | yosay

  Example
    $ yosay 'Sindre is a horse'

     _-----_
    |       |
    |--(o)--|    ╭──────────────────────────╮
   `---------´   │     Sindre is a horse    │
    ( _´U`_ )    ╰──────────────────────────╯
    /___A___\   /
     |  ~  |
   __'.___.'__
 ´   `  |° ´ Y `

License

BSD-2-Clause © Google

