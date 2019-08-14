yosay

Tell Yeoman what to say

Like cowsay, but less cow.

Install

npm install yosay

Usage

const yosay = require ( 'yosay' ); console .log(yosay( 'Hello, and welcome to my fantastic generator full of whimsy and bubble gum!' ));

You can style your text with chalk before passing it to yosay .

CLI

$ npm install

$ yosay Usage $ yosay <string> $ yosay <string> $ echo <string> | yosay Example $ yosay 'Sindre is a horse' _ | | | ` ( _´U`_ ) ╰──────────────────────────╯ /___A___\ / | ~ | __ '.___.' __ ´ ` |° ´ Y `

License

BSD-2-Clause © Google