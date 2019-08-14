Tell Yeoman what to say
Like cowsay, but less cow.
$ npm install yosay
const yosay = require('yosay');
console.log(yosay('Hello, and welcome to my fantastic generator full of whimsy and bubble gum!'));
/*
_-----_ ╭──────────────────────────╮
| | │ Hello, and welcome to my │
|--(o)--| │ fantastic generator full │
`---------´ │ of whimsy and bubble │
( _´U`_ ) │ gum! │
/___A___\ /╰──────────────────────────╯
| ~ |
__'.___.'__
´ ` |° ´ Y `
*/
You can style your text with
chalk before passing it to
yosay.
$ npm install --global yosay
$ yosay --help
Usage
$ yosay <string>
$ yosay <string> --maxLength 8
$ echo <string> | yosay
Example
$ yosay 'Sindre is a horse'
_-----_
| |
|--(o)--| ╭──────────────────────────╮
`---------´ │ Sindre is a horse │
( _´U`_ ) ╰──────────────────────────╯
/___A___\ /
| ~ |
__'.___.'__
´ ` |° ´ Y `
BSD-2-Clause © Google