Yoo-Hoo! It's a tiny library for printing a noticeable banner of words for your project. Such as below,
Maybe useful when you want a banner for your project. Have fun!
npm i yoo-hoo
import { yo } from 'yoo-hoo';
yo('GOOD');
or in commonjs
const { yo } = require('yoo-hoo');
yo('GOOD');
yo(text: string, options?: Option): string[]
It will return the lines for printing. Then you can print it yourself line by line.
Options:
object Specify the font family. Optional. See more in the Built-In Fonts Section.
number The number of spaces between two characters. Default
1.
number The number of spaces before the text. Default
0.
number The max length of lines. If exceed
maxLineWidth following characters will get a line feed. Default
Infinity.
string Setting the color for print. Default
none. There contains several values:
random choosing a random color from the palette
rainbow printing rainbow fonts 🌈
none without color setting
boolean Whether to prevent print characters when calling
yo(). Default
false.
For example,
yo('ho', {
color: 'blue',
spacing: 2,
});
Then it will print a blue
HO with two spaces between H and O.
Below is the fonts supported for the
fontFamily option:
You can import font sets from
lib/fonts/xxx and use it. Such as below:
import * as fontFamily from 'yoo-hoo/lib/fonts/ansi-shadow';
yo('yoo-hoo', {
fontFamily,
});
When not receiving a
fontFamily object, it will use the default font set.
🤘
yoo-hoocan be used in both NodeJS and browsers.
A-Z (letters will be converted to uppercase)
0-9
·
*
-
|
Characters that are not supported will be ignored.
npm run example
/\\\ /\\\ /\\\\\\\\ /\\\\\\\\ /\\\ /\\\ /\\\\\\\\ /\\\\\\\\
\/\\\ /\\\ /\\\_____/\\\ /\\\_____/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ /\\\_____/\\\ /\\\_____/\\\
\/_\\\/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\
\/_\\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ /\\\\\\\\\ \/\\\\\\\\\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\
\/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/_______/ \/\\\____/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\
\/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\
\/\\\ \/_/\\\\\\\\\ \/_/\\\\\\\\\ \/\\\ \/\\\ \/_/\\\\\\\\\ \/_/\\\\\\\\\
\/_/ \/_______/ \/_______/ \/_/ \/_/ \/_______/ \/_______/