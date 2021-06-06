Yoo-Hoo! It's a tiny library for printing a noticeable banner of words for your project. Such as below,

Maybe useful when you want a banner for your project. Have fun!

How to install

npm i yoo-hoo

How to use

import { yo } from 'yoo-hoo' ; yo( 'GOOD' );

or in commonjs

const { yo } = require ( 'yoo-hoo' ); yo( 'GOOD' );

API

yo(text: string , options?: Option): string []

It will return the lines for printing. Then you can print it yourself line by line.

Options:

fontFamily: object Specify the font family. Optional. See more in the Built-In Fonts Section.

Specify the font family. Optional. See more in the Built-In Fonts Section. spacing: number The number of spaces between two characters. Default 1 .

The number of spaces between two characters. Default . paddingStart: number The number of spaces before the text. Default 0 .

The number of spaces before the text. Default . maxLineWidth: number The max length of lines. If exceed maxLineWidth following characters will get a line feed. Default Infinity .

The max length of lines. If exceed following characters will get a line feed. Default . color: string Setting the color for print. Default none . There contains several values: random choosing a random color from the palette rainbow printing rainbow fonts 🌈 none without color setting any other color string supported by chalk

Setting the color for print. Default . There contains several values: silent: boolean Whether to prevent print characters when calling yo() . Default false .

For example,

yo( 'ho' , { color: 'blue' , spacing: 2 , });

Then it will print a blue HO with two spaces between H and O.

Built-In Fonts

Below is the fonts supported for the fontFamily option:

default

anis-shadow

big

crazy

whimsy

You can import font sets from lib/fonts/xxx and use it. Such as below:

import * as fontFamily from 'yoo-hoo/lib/fonts/ansi-shadow' ; yo( 'yoo-hoo' , { fontFamily, });

When not receiving a fontFamily object, it will use the default font set.

Characters Supported

🤘 yoo-hoo can be used in both NodeJS and browsers.

26 letters: A-Z (letters will be converted to uppercase)

(letters will be converted to uppercase) 10 numbers: 0-9

some punctuations: · * - |

Characters that are not supported will be ignored.

Run the example

npm run example