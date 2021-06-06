openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yh

yoo-hoo

by Alien ZHOU
1.3.1 (see all)

ASCII Art for printing a noticeable banner of words for your project. 🖨️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo! It's a tiny library for printing a noticeable banner of words for your project. Such as below,

yoo-hoo logo

Maybe useful when you want a banner for your project. Have fun!

How to install

npm i yoo-hoo

How to use

import { yo } from 'yoo-hoo';

yo('GOOD');

or in commonjs

const { yo } = require('yoo-hoo');

yo('GOOD');

API

yo(text: string, options?: Option): string[]

It will return the lines for printing. Then you can print it yourself line by line.

Options:

  • fontFamily: object Specify the font family. Optional. See more in the Built-In Fonts Section.
  • spacing: number The number of spaces between two characters. Default 1.
  • paddingStart: number The number of spaces before the text. Default 0.
  • maxLineWidth: number The max length of lines. If exceed maxLineWidth following characters will get a line feed. Default Infinity.
  • color: string Setting the color for print. Default none. There contains several values:
    • random choosing a random color from the palette
    • rainbow printing rainbow fonts 🌈
    • none without color setting
    • any other color string supported by chalk
  • silent: boolean Whether to prevent print characters when calling yo(). Default false.

For example,

yo('ho', {
  color: 'blue',
  spacing: 2,
});

Then it will print a blue HO with two spaces between H and O.

Built-In Fonts

Below is the fonts supported for the fontFamily option:

  • default
  • anis-shadow
  • big
  • crazy
  • whimsy

You can import font sets from lib/fonts/xxx and use it. Such as below:

import * as fontFamily from 'yoo-hoo/lib/fonts/ansi-shadow';

yo('yoo-hoo', {
    fontFamily,
});

When not receiving a fontFamily object, it will use the default font set.

Characters Supported

🤘 yoo-hoo can be used in both NodeJS and browsers.

  • 26 letters: A-Z (letters will be converted to uppercase)
  • 10 numbers: 0-9
  • some punctuations: · * - |

Characters that are not supported will be ignored.

Run the example

npm run example

 /\\\    /\\\  /\\\\\\\\      /\\\\\\\\                /\\\    /\\\    /\\\\\\\\      /\\\\\\\\
 \/\\\   /\\\ /\\\_____/\\\  /\\\_____/\\\             \/\\\   \/\\\  /\\\_____/\\\  /\\\_____/\\\
   \/_\\\/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\             \/\\\   \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\
      \/_\\\\  \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\  /\\\\\\\\\ \/\\\\\\\\\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\
         \/\\\  \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/_______/  \/\\\____/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\
          \/\\\  \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\             \/\\\   \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\ \/\\\    \/\\\
           \/\\\  \/_/\\\\\\\\\  \/_/\\\\\\\\\              \/\\\   \/\\\ \/_/\\\\\\\\\  \/_/\\\\\\\\\
            \/_/     \/_______/     \/_______/               \/_/    \/_/    \/_______/     \/_______/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial