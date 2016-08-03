🚨 This library is no longer being maintained 🚨

🚨 This is the README/source for the proposed Yolk v1. Go here to see the README for v0.10.1. 🚨

Yolk

A library for building asynchronous user interfaces.

Familiar : Yolk is a small library built on top of Virtual DOM and RxJS. It exposes a very limited API so that you don't have to spend weeks getting up to speed. Yolk components are just plain functions that return JSX or hyperscript.

Everything is an observable : Yolk components consume RxJS observable streams as if they were plain values. From a websocket connection to a generator function to an event handler. If it can be represented as an observable, then it can be rendered directly into your markup.

Stateless: Being able to describe user interactions, control flow and plain values as observable streams means that application design becomes entirely declarative. There is no need to manually subscribe to observables in order to mutate or set component state.

Example

The following example renders a component with buttons to increment and decrement a counter.

import { h, render } from 'yolk' import 'rxjs/add/operator/map' import 'rxjs/add/operator/merge' import 'rxjs/add/operator/scan' import 'rxjs/add/operator/startWith' function Counter ( {props, children, createEventHandler} ) { const handlePlus = createEventHandler() const plusOne$ = handlePlus.map( () => 1 ) const handleMinus = createEventHandler() const minusOne$ = handleMinus.map( () => -1 ) const count$ = plusOne$.merge(minusOne$).scan( ( x, y ) => x + y, 0 ).startWith( 0 ) const title$ = props.title.map( title => `Awesome ${title} ` ) return ( < div > < h1 > {title$} </ h1 > < div > < button id = "plus" onClick = {handlePlus} > + </ button > < button id = "minus" onClick = {handleMinus} > - </ button > </ div > < div > < span > Count: {count$} </ span > </ div > {children} </ div > ) } render( < Counter title = "Example" /> , document.getElementById('container'))

Additionally, see the Yolk implementation of TodoMVC or The Flux Challenge.

API

The Yolk API is intentionally very limited so that you don't have to spend weeks getting up to speed. With an understanding of RxJS, you can begin building with Yolk immediately.

Instance API

Yolk components inject a single object as an argument. The object has three keys: props , children , and createEventHandler .

An object who's keys are the props passed into the component. These props are wrapped in observables if they are not already observables.

import { h, render } from 'yolk' function MyComponent ( {props} ) { return < h1 > {props.title.map(t => `${t}!`)} </ h1 > } const title$ = new Rx.BehaviorSubject( "Hello" ) render(<MyComponent title={title$} />, document.querySelector(`#container`)) // render MyComponent with a plain value as the title prop render(<MyComponent title="Hello" />, document.querySelector(`#container`))

children: Observable

An observable of the children passed to a component.

import { h, render } from 'yolk' function MyComponent ( {children} ) { return < p > {children} </ p > } render( < MyComponent > < strong > HELLO! </ strong > < span > world... </ span > </ MyComponent > , document .querySelector( `#container` ) )

createEventHandler(mapping: any, initialValue: any): Function

Creates a custom subject to be used as an event handler. If the event is invoked, it is pushed to the subject as it's latest value. For example,

import { h, render } from 'yolk' function MyComponent ( {createEventHandler} ) { const handleClick = createEventHandler() const numberOfClicks = handleClick.scan( ( acc, ev ) => acc + 1 , 0 ).startWith( 0 ) return ( < div > < span > Number of clicks: {numberOfClicks} </ span > < button onClick = {handleClick} > Click me! </ button > </ div > ) }

Alternatively, we could have written,

import { h, render } from 'yolk' function MyComponent ( {createEventHandler} ) { const handleClick = createEventHandler( 1 , 0 ) const numberOfClicks = handleClick.scan( ( acc, inc ) => acc + inc, 0 ) return ( < div > < span > Number of clicks: {numberOfClicks} </ span > < button onClick = {handleClick} > Click me! </ button > </ div > ) }

If the first argument of createEventHandler is a function, it will be invoked with the event as the first argument.

Subscriptions to event handlers are automatically cleaned up when the component is unmounted.

Top Level API

render(instance: YolkElement, node: HTMLElement): void

Renders an instance of a YolkComponent inside of an HTMLElement.

import { render } from 'yolk' render( < span > Hello World! </ span > , document .querySelector( `#container` ))

h(component: string|Function , [props: Object<any>], [...children: Array<any>]): YolkElement

If you prefer hyperscript over JSX, Yolk exposes a function h which can be used to write your components with hyperscript. h also parses tags for brevity. For example, p.my-class will append a my-class class to a p tag, #some-id will append a some-id id to a div tag.

import { h } from 'yolk' function MyComponent ( {createEventHandler} ) { const handleClick = createEventHandler() const numberOfClicks = handleClick.scan( ( acc, ev ) => acc + 1 , 0 ).startWith( 0 ) return h( `.my-counter-component` , {}, h( `span#counter` , {}, `Number of clicks: ` , numberOfClicks), h( `button#clicker` , { onClick : handleClick}, `Click me!` ) ) }

See [#using-jsx](Using JSX) for how to write Yolk components with JSX.

Using JSX

It is highly suggested that you write Yolk with JSX. This is achieved using the Babel transpiler (version 6+). You should install your babel tool of choice (e.g., babel-cli or babel-loader ) and babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx and configure the pragma option for transform-react-jsx .

Run:

npm i --save-dev babel-cli babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx

.babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-react-jsx" , { "pragma" : "h" }] ] }

Then anywhere you use JSX it will be transformed into plain JavaScript. For example this,

<p>My JSX< /p>

Turns into,

h( "p" , null , "My JSX" );

Without this pragma, Babel will assume that you mean to write JSX for React and you will receive React is undefined errors.

If you want to additionally transpile ES2015 code into ES5 code you should install and use babel-preset-es2015 :

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [ [ "transform-react-jsx" , { "pragma" : "h" }] ] }

See yolk-todomvc for a complete working example.

Supported Events

Yolk supports the following list of standard browser events,

onAbort on Blur on Cancel on CanPlay on CanPlayThrough on Change on Click on CompositionStart on CompositionUpdate on CompositionEnd on ContextMenu on Copy on CueChange on Cut on DblClick on Drag on DragEnd on DragEnter on DragExit on DragLeave on DragOver on DragStart on Drop on DurationChange on Emptied on Ended on Encypted on Error on Focus on Input on Invalid on KeyDown on KeyPress on KeyUp on Load on LoadedData on LoadedMetaData on LoadStart on MouseDown on MouseEnter on MouseLeave on MouseMove on MouseOut on MouseOver on MouseUp on Paste on Pause on Play on Playing on Progress on RateChange on Reset on Resize on Scroll on Search on Seeked on Seeking on Select on Show on Stalled on Submit on Suspend on TimeUpdate on TouchCancel on TouchEnd on TouchMove on TouchStart on Toggle on VolumeChange on Waiting on Wheel

In addition, Yolk supports the following custom browser events,

onMount on Unmount

Supported Attributes

Yolk supports the following list of standard element attributes,

accept acceptCharset accessKey action align alt async autoComplete autoFocus autoPlay autoSave bgColor border cite className color colSpan content contentEditable coords default defer dir dirName draggable dropZone encType for headers height hidden href hrefLang httpEquiv icon id isMap itemProp keyType kind label lang max method min name noValidate open optimum pattern ping placeholder poster preload radioGroup rel required reversed rowSpan sandbox scope span spellCheck src srcLang start step style summary tabIndex target title type useMap wrap allowFullScreen allowTransparency capture charset challenge cols contextMenu dateTime disabled form formAction formEncType formMethod formTarget frameBorder inputMode is list manifest maxLength media minLength role rows seamless size sizes srcSet width checked controls loop multiple readOnly selected srcDoc value

Setup

To install Yolk, simply include it in your package.json ,