yt

yolean-textures

by Riccardo Scalco
1.1.0 (see all)

Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

textures.js

Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns. Made on top of d3.js, it is designed for data visualization.

Read more on http://riccardoscalco.github.io/textures/.

Install

npm install textures

Usage

Import textures.js from NPM with:

import textures from 'textures';

You can also use textures.js in your HTML page with a <script> tag by downloading textures.js to a local folder:

<script src="path/to/textures.js"></script>

or by using the Unpkg CDN network:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/textures@1.2.0/dist/textures.js"></script>

Then textures.js can be used alongside d3 with:

const svg = d3
  .select('#example')
  .append("svg");

const texture = textures
  .lines()
  .thicker();

svg.call(texture);

svg
  .append('circle')
  .style('fill', texture.url());

License

MIT

