Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns. Made on top of d3.js, it is designed for data visualization.
Read more on http://riccardoscalco.github.io/textures/.
npm install textures
Import
textures.js from NPM with:
import textures from 'textures';
You can also use
textures.js in your HTML page with a
<script> tag by downloading
textures.js to a local folder:
<script src="path/to/textures.js"></script>
or by using the Unpkg CDN network:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/textures@1.2.0/dist/textures.js"></script>
Then
textures.js can be used alongside
d3 with:
const svg = d3
.select('#example')
.append("svg");
const texture = textures
.lines()
.thicker();
svg.call(texture);
svg
.append('circle')
.style('fill', texture.url());
MIT