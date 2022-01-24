Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns. Made on top of d3.js, it is designed for data visualization.

Read more on http://riccardoscalco.github.io/textures/.

Install

npm install textures

Usage

Import textures.js from NPM with:

import textures from 'textures' ;

You can also use textures.js in your HTML page with a <script> tag by downloading textures.js to a local folder:

< script src = "path/to/textures.js" > </ script >

or by using the Unpkg CDN network:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/textures@1.2.0/dist/textures.js" > </ script >

Then textures.js can be used alongside d3 with:

const svg = d3 .select( '#example' ) .append( "svg" ); const texture = textures .lines() .thicker(); svg.call(texture); svg .append( 'circle' ) .style( 'fill' , texture.url());

License

MIT