Yoga

A lightweight 'Ruby on Rails'-like framework for GraphQL

Note: This project is still very WIP

What is Yoga?

Yoga is a GraphQL framework built with conventions over configurations in mind. Its goal is to help you get setup as quick as possible and to boost your daily productivity while allowing you to eject at any moment so that you're not locked when more flexibility is needed.

We take care of the boilerplate, you focus on the business logic.

Features

Type-safe

Zero-config

Scalable

Conventions over configuration

Resolver-first GraphQL

Batteries included (DB, Auth, rate limiting, ...)

Deploy anywhere

What sort of abstraction does Yoga provide ?

Yoga is shipped with several technologies embedded such as a GraphQL server, a database to persist your data, and a library to easily maintain and scale your server.

Thanks to opinionated conventions, Yoga offers built-in integration tools to better your daily workflows when crafting your GraphQL server:

Speed-up your productivity with the interactive scaffolding commands .

. Deploy anywhere with the build command to deploy to any plateform

with the build command to deploy to any plateform Solve the usual N+1 problem with ease thanks to the integrated built-in dataloading helpers

thanks to the integrated built-in dataloading helpers Optimized typescript live reload

Easily handle authentication and permissions

Bootstrap a customised, fully ready-to-use GraphQL server based on a datamodel

Get started

Start from scratch

Bootstrap a GraphQL server with a ready-made yoga setup then start the server:

npm init yoga my-app cd my-app npm start

That's it, you're ready to start 🙌

Add to existing project

Install

You can install yoga with either of the following commands:

npm install --save yoga

and add a script to your package.json like this:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "yoga dev" } }

You can now run

npm run dev

That's it, you're ready to start 🙌

Usage

Basics

The following is the tree structure needed for yoga to work

src ├── context .ts ( optional ) └── graphql ├── Query .ts └── User .ts

The ./src/graphql folder is the entry point of your GraphQL server.

Every .ts file within that directory that exposes some GraphQL types will be processed, and exposed through a GraphQL server

eg:

import { objectType } from "yoga" ; export const Query = objectType( "Query" , t => { t.string( "hello" , { resolve: () => " world!" }); });

Optionally, you can also provide a ./src/context.ts file to inject anything to the context of your resolvers.

That file needs to default export a function returning an object containing what you want to put within your resolvers' context.

eg:

import something from "somewhere" ; export default () => ({ something });

The CLI

yoga ships itself with a CLI.

Usage : yoga <command> [options] Commands: yoga new Create new yoga project from template yoga start Start the server yoga dev Start the server in dev mode yoga scaffold Scaffold a new GraphQL type yoga build Build a yoga server Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -h, --help Show help [boolean]

yoga dev will run a GraphQL server in watch mode, updating your server whenever a file change.

Configuration

yoga comes with a default set of options (convention over configuration), but if you need to change them you can do so in the yoga.config.ts . Below is a table of all options, their types, and short descriptions.

Key Type Default Note resolversPath string ./src/graphql/ Path to the directory where your resolvers are defined. If provided, path has to exist. contextPath string ./src/context.ts Path to your context.ts file. If provided, path has to exist. ejectFilePath string ./src/server.ts Path to an server.ts file to eject from default configuration yoga.config.ts . When provided, all other configuration properties are ignored and should be configured programatically. If provided, path has to exist. output InputOutputFilesConfig See below. Configuration for the outputted files (schema, typings, etc). prisma InputPrismaConfig See below. Configuration for the Prisma integration.

InputOutputFilesConfig

Key Type Default Note typegenPath string ./.yoga/nexus.ts Path to the generated typings. schemaPath string ./src/schema.graphql Path to the generated schema.

InputPrismaConfig

Key Type Default Note datamodelInfoPath string null The default exported object generated by nexus-prisma-generate . Import it from the output directory generated by nexus-prisma-generate client PrismaClientInput ./.yoga/prisma-client/index.ts Instance of the prisma-client , either passed statically or returned from the context defined in your GraphQL server.

Contributing

Install dependencies

npm install npm run bootstrap

Move onto the ./example folder at the root of the repository (the example is used to test yoga locally)

cd ./example

And run yoga

npm run yoga

The server should start. You're ready to help 🙏