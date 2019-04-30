A lightweight 'Ruby on Rails'-like framework for GraphQL
Note: This project is still very WIP
Yoga is a GraphQL framework built with conventions over configurations in mind. Its goal is to help you get setup as quick as possible and to boost your daily productivity while allowing you to eject at any moment so that you're not locked when more flexibility is needed.
We take care of the boilerplate, you focus on the business logic.
Yoga is shipped with several technologies embedded such as a GraphQL server, a database to persist your data, and a library to easily maintain and scale your server.
Thanks to opinionated conventions, Yoga offers built-in integration tools to better your daily workflows when crafting your GraphQL server:
Bootstrap a GraphQL server with a ready-made
yoga setup then
start the server:
npm init yoga my-app
cd my-app
npm start
That's it, you're ready to start 🙌
You can install
yoga with either of the following commands:
npm install --save yoga
and add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "yoga dev"
}
}
You can now run
npm run dev
That's it, you're ready to start 🙌
The following is the tree structure needed for
yoga to work
src
├── context.ts (optional)
└── graphql
├── Query.ts
└── User.ts
The
./src/graphql folder is the entry point of your GraphQL server.
Every
.ts file within that directory that exposes some GraphQL types will be processed, and exposed through a GraphQL server
eg:
// ./src/graphql/Query.ts
import { objectType } from "yoga";
export const Query = objectType("Query", t => {
t.string("hello", {
resolve: () => " world!"
});
});
Optionally, you can also provide a
./src/context.ts file to inject anything to the context of your resolvers.
That file needs to default export a function returning an object containing what you want to put within your resolvers' context.
eg:
// ./src/context.ts
import something from "somewhere";
export default () => ({ something });
yoga ships itself with a CLI.
Usage: yoga <command> [options]
Commands:
yoga new Create new yoga project from template
yoga start Start the server
yoga dev Start the server in dev mode
yoga scaffold Scaffold a new GraphQL type
yoga build Build a yoga server
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
yoga dev will run a GraphQL server in watch mode, updating your server whenever a file change.
yoga comes with a default set of options (convention over configuration), but if you need to change them you can do so in the
yoga.config.ts. Below is a table of all options, their types, and short descriptions.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Note
resolversPath
string
./src/graphql/
|Path to the directory where your resolvers are defined. If provided, path has to exist.
contextPath
string
./src/context.ts
|Path to your
context.ts file. If provided, path has to exist.
ejectFilePath
string
./src/server.ts
|Path to an
server.ts file to eject from default configuration
yoga.config.ts. When provided, all other configuration properties are ignored and should be configured programatically. If provided, path has to exist.
output
InputOutputFilesConfig
|See below.
|Configuration for the outputted files (schema, typings, etc).
prisma
InputPrismaConfig
|See below.
|Configuration for the Prisma integration.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Note
typegenPath
string
./.yoga/nexus.ts
|Path to the generated typings.
schemaPath
string
./src/schema.graphql
|Path to the generated schema.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Note
datamodelInfoPath
string
null
|The default exported object generated by
nexus-prisma-generate. Import it from the output directory generated by
nexus-prisma-generate
client
PrismaClientInput
./.yoga/prisma-client/index.ts
|Instance of the
prisma-client, either passed statically or returned from the context defined in your GraphQL server.
Install dependencies
npm install
npm run bootstrap
Move onto the
./example folder at the root of the repository (the example is used to test
yoga locally)
cd ./example
And run
yoga
npm run yoga
The server should start. You're ready to help 🙏