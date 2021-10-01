openbase logo
yoc

yoctodelay

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Delay a promise a specified amount of time

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

yoctodelay

Delay a promise a specified amount of time

It's less than half the size of the nanodelay module.

Note: If you target Node.js 16 or later, you can use the built-in functionality instead:

import {setTimeout as delay} from 'node:timers/promises';

await delay(100);

Install

$ npm install yoctodelay

Usage

import delay from 'yoctodelay';

foo();

await delay(100);

// Executed 100 milliseconds later
bar();

API

delay(milliseconds)

Delay the promise and then resolve.

milliseconds

Type: number

The duration to delay the promise.

FAQ

What is yocto?

It's the smallest official unit prefix in the metric system. Much smaller than nano.

Is this a joke?

Partly. The nanodelay module was created only because the delay module is a tiny bit larger. Well, this module is a tiny bit smaller than the nanodelay module. Comparing size at the byte level is super silly. It doesn't matter unless the difference is more than many kilobytes. This is still a fully working module though. Go ahead and use it.

  • delay - Similar to this module but with more features
  • More…

