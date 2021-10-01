yoctodelay

Delay a promise a specified amount of time

It's less than half the size of the nanodelay module.

Note: If you target Node.js 16 or later, you can use the built-in functionality instead:

import {setTimeout as delay} from 'node:timers/promises' ; await delay( 100 );

Install

npm install yoctodelay

Usage

import delay from 'yoctodelay' ; foo(); await delay( 100 ); bar();

API

Delay the promise and then resolve.

milliseconds

Type: number

The duration to delay the promise.

FAQ

What is yocto?

It's the smallest official unit prefix in the metric system. Much smaller than nano.

Is this a joke?

Partly. The nanodelay module was created only because the delay module is a tiny bit larger. Well, this module is a tiny bit smaller than the nanodelay module. Comparing size at the byte level is super silly. It doesn't matter unless the difference is more than many kilobytes. This is still a fully working module though. Go ahead and use it.

