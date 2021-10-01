Delay a promise a specified amount of time
It's less than half the size of the
nanodelay module.
Note: If you target Node.js 16 or later, you can use the built-in functionality instead:
import {setTimeout as delay} from 'node:timers/promises';
await delay(100);
$ npm install yoctodelay
import delay from 'yoctodelay';
foo();
await delay(100);
// Executed 100 milliseconds later
bar();
Delay the promise and then resolve.
Type:
number
The duration to delay the promise.
It's the smallest official unit prefix in the metric system. Much smaller than nano.
Partly. The
nanodelay module was created only because the
delay module is a tiny bit larger. Well, this module is a tiny bit smaller than the
nanodelay module. Comparing size at the byte level is super silly. It doesn't matter unless the difference is more than many kilobytes. This is still a fully working module though. Go ahead and use it.