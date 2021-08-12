Tiny queue data structure
You should use this package instead of an array if you do a lot of
Array#push() and
Array#shift() on large arrays, since
Array#shift() has linear time complexity O(n) while
Queue#dequeue() has constant time complexity O(1). That makes a huge difference for large arrays.
A queue is an ordered list of elements where an element is inserted at the end of the queue and is removed from the front of the queue. A queue works based on the first-in, first-out (FIFO) principle.
$ npm install yocto-queue
import Queue from 'yocto-queue';
const queue = new Queue();
queue.enqueue('🦄');
queue.enqueue('🌈');
console.log(queue.size);
//=> 2
console.log(...queue);
//=> '🦄 🌈'
console.log(queue.dequeue());
//=> '🦄'
console.log(queue.dequeue());
//=> '🌈'
queue = new Queue()
The instance is an
Iterable, which means you can iterate over the queue front to back with a “for…of” loop, or use spreading to convert the queue to an array. Don't do this unless you really need to though, since it's slow.
.enqueue(value)
Add a value to the queue.
.dequeue()
Remove the next value in the queue.
Returns the removed value or
undefined if the queue is empty.
.clear()
Clear the queue.
.size
The size of the queue.