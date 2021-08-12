Tiny queue data structure

You should use this package instead of an array if you do a lot of Array#push() and Array#shift() on large arrays, since Array#shift() has linear time complexity O(n) while Queue#dequeue() has constant time complexity O(1). That makes a huge difference for large arrays.

A queue is an ordered list of elements where an element is inserted at the end of the queue and is removed from the front of the queue. A queue works based on the first-in, first-out (FIFO) principle.

Install

npm install yocto-queue

Usage

import Queue from 'yocto-queue' ; const queue = new Queue(); queue.enqueue( '🦄' ); queue.enqueue( '🌈' ); console .log(queue.size); console .log(...queue); console .log(queue.dequeue()); console .log(queue.dequeue());

API

queue = new Queue()

The instance is an Iterable , which means you can iterate over the queue front to back with a “for…of” loop, or use spreading to convert the queue to an array. Don't do this unless you really need to though, since it's slow.

Add a value to the queue.

Remove the next value in the queue.

Returns the removed value or undefined if the queue is empty.

Clear the queue.

The size of the queue.

