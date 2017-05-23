A tiny library for building modular UI components using DOM diffing and ES6 tagged template literals, powered by bel and morphdom and based on the "yo-yo" data binding pattern: data down, actions up.
yo-yo powers the choo framework, you should check it out if you want something higher level! or if you want lower level, see the module that powers yo-yo: bel
Getting started is as easy as
var element = yo`<h1>hello world!</h1>`
Give yo-yo a spin in your browser on RequireBin.
yo-yo is a modular UI framework, meaning there isn't much code in this repository, much of the functionality comes from other modules (see
index.js). The goals of
yo-yo are to choose a good set of default dependencies, document how to use them all together in one place, and use small enough dependencies that you can include a copy of
yo-yo in standalone UI component modules and publish them to npm.
You can start by simply doing
require('yo-yo') but as your app grows will most likely want to choose different tradeoffs (add or remove dependencies), and
yo-yo is designed to let you do that without rewriting all of your code due to API changes, forcing you to use certain dependencies, or making you adopt new coding conventions.
In this way
yo-yo is similar to the modular frameworks mississippi, http-framework and mercury.
You can get it from npm:
npm install yo-yo
To create a standalone copy run
browserify --standalone yo index.js > yo-yo.js
The
yo-yo API is very simple and only has two functions.
Returns the
yo function. There is also a method on
yo called
yo.update.
yo is a function designed to be used with tagged template literals. If your template produces a string containing an HTML element, the
yo function will take it and produce a new DOM element that you can insert into the DOM.
Efficiently updates the attributes and content of an element by diffing and morphing a new element onto an existing target element. The two elements + their children should have the same 'shape', as the diff between
newElement will replace nodes in
targetElement.
targetElement will get efficiently updated with only the new DOM nodes from
newElement, and
newElement can be discarded afterwards.
Note that many properties of a DOM element are ignored when elements are updated. morphdom only copies the following properties:
node.firstChild
node.tagName
node.nextSibling
node.attributes
node.nodeType
node.nodeValue
In addition to these
yo-yo will copy event attributes (e.g.
onclick,
onmousedown) that you set using DOM attributes in your template.
opts is optional and has these options:
events - set
false to disable copying of event attributes. otherwise set to an array of strings, one for each event name you want to whitelist for copying. defaults to our default events
The
opts object will also get passed to
morphdom.
Here are some UI modules implemented using
yo-yo:
And here are some simpler examples:
var yo = require('yo-yo')
var el = list([
'grizzly',
'polar',
'brown'
])
function list (items) {
return yo`<ul>
${items.map(function (item) {
return yo`<li>${item}</li>`
})}
</ul>`
}
document.body.appendChild(el)
var yo = require('yo-yo')
var numbers = [] // start empty
var el = list(numbers, update)
function list (items, onclick) {
return yo`<div>
Random Numbers
<ul>
${items.map(function (item) {
return yo`<li>${item}</li>`
})}
</ul>
<button onclick=${onclick}>Add Random Number</button>
</div>`
}
function update () {
// add a new random number to our list
numbers.push(Math.random())
// construct a new list and efficiently diff+morph it into the one in the DOM
var newList = list(numbers, update)
yo.update(el, newList)
}
document.body.appendChild(el)
Clicking the button three times results in this HTML:
<div>Random Numbers
<ul>
<li>0.027827488956972957</li>
<li>0.742044786689803</li>
<li>0.4440679911058396</li>
</ul>
<button>Add Random Number</button>
</div>
When the button is clicked, thanks to
yo.update, only a single new
<li> is inserted into the DOM.
Event handlers starting with
on that you set via attributes will get updated.
function a () { console.log('a') }
function b () { console.log('b') }
var el = yo`<button onclick=${a}>hi</button>`
el.click() // logs 'a' to console
var newEl = yo`<button onclick=${b}>hi</button>`
yo.update(el, newEl)
el.click() // logs 'b' to console
This works because we explicitly copy common event attributes. When
yo.update is called above,
el is still the same JavaScript Object instance before and after. The only difference is that
yo.update will copy any new attributes from
newEl onto
el. However, if you add custom properties or events to
newEl before calling
yo.update, for example
newEl.addEventListener('foo', handleFoo), they will not be copied onto
el.
The functionality built in to
yo-yo covers the same problems as React and JSX, (DOM diffing and templating), using these dependencies of
yo-yo:
However you might consider these alternatives to the above built-in choices based on your use case:
There are also UI problems that
yo-yo does not currently address, such as events. But it's easy to use other modules alongside
yo-yo to create your own framework. We might even add some of these to
yo-yo in the future:
If you are targeting browsers that may not support template literals and would
like to get a performance boost by transforming your
yo-yo elements into raw
document calls:
In
yo-yo state management is left completely up to you. The simplest approach is the "yo-yo" pattern: simply call a callback up until it reaches a parent where you want to handle updates, then
yo.update() the changes down from there, which keeps the elements isolated. But since you are just working with DOM elements, you can do
yo.update(document.querySelector('.some-other-element'), newelement) as well.
There are also some other approaches that introduce their own patterns for managing state:
bel is a module that takes the output from a tagged template string and creates or updates (using DOM diffing) a DOM element tree.
Tagged template literals are a way to use template literals (AKA template strings) with functions that take the output of the template string and format them in a certain way.
Regular template literals lets you take code like this:
var multiline = 'hello\n' +
'this\n' +
'is\n' +
'multiline'
And write the same thing like this instead:
var multiline = `hello
this
is
multiline`
Tagged template literals is where you put a function name in front of the template tags, similar to calling a function with
() but using the backticks ```` instead of parens.
function doesNothing () {}
doesNothing`im a string`
The above example causes the
doesNothing function to get invoked (AKA called), similar to if you did
doesNothing('im a string').
The difference is that tagged template strings return a specific output value.
function logArguments (a, b, c, d) {
console.log(a, b, c, d)
}
logArguments`im a string`
Running the above produces
["im a string", raw: "im a string"] undefined undefined undefined.
If you were to just run
console.log(im a string
) it would produce
"im a string".
However, tagged template strings return the above tagged template array output format.
The first item in the array is an array of all of the strings in your template string. In our case there is only one:
["im a string", raw: "im a string"]
The
raw is a property that also contains an array, but where the values are the 'raw' values as there were entered.
If you had this template for example:
logArguments`\u9999`
It would produce this as the first argument to logArguments:
["香", raw: ["\u9999"]]
In template literals, tagged or not, you can interpolate values by embedding javascript expressions inside of
${}
var name = 'bob'
console.log(`hello ${name}!`)
The above produces "hello bob!". However, when called like this:
function logArguments (a, b, c, d) {
console.log(a, b, c, d)
}
var name = 'bob'
logArguments`hello ${name}!`
It produces the tagged template array
["hello ", "!", raw: ["hello ", "!"]] "bob" undefined undefined
As you can see the first argument is an array of all of the strings, and the rest of the arguments are all of the interpolated values one at a time.
Using this array you can implement your own custom way to render the strings and values. For example to simply print a string you print the strings and values in 'zipped' order):
function printString(strings, valueA, valueB, valueC) {
console.log(strings[0] + valueA + strings[1] + valueB + strings[2] + valueC)
}
You could also imagine writing the above function in a more general way using loops etc. Or do something entirely different:
yo-yo uses a module called
bel which in turn uses
hyperx to turn tagged template arrays into DOM builder data.
For example:
var hyperx = require('hyperx')
var convertTaggedTemplateOutputToDomBuilder = hyperx(function (tagName, attrs, children) {
console.log(tagName, attrs, children)
})
convertTaggedTemplateOutputToDomBuilder`<h1>hello world</h1>`
Running this produces
h1 {} [ 'hello world' ], which aren't yet DOM elements but have all the data you need to build your own DOM elements however you like. These three arguments,
tagName, attrs, children are a sort of pseudo-standard used by various DOM building libraries such as virtual-dom, hyperscript and react, and now
hyperx and
bel.
You can also use DOM elements not created using
hyperx and
bel:
var yo = require('yo-yo')
var vanillaElement = document.createElement('h3')
vanillaElement.textContent = 'Hello'
var app = yo`<div class="app">${vanillaElement} World</div>`
Running the above sets
app to an element with this HTML:
<div class="app"><h3>Hello</h3> World</div>
yo-yo lets you do two basic things: create an element and update it. When you create an element it simply creates a new DOM element tree using hyperx and its own custom code that uses
document.createElement.
However, when you update an element using
yo.update() it actually uses a module called
morphdom to transform the existing DOM tree to match the new DOM tree while minimizing the number of changes to the existing DOM tree. This is a really similar approach to what
react and
virtual-dom do, except
morphdom does not use a virtual DOM, it simply uses the actual DOM.
You can find benchmarks at https://github.com/shama/yo-yo-perf