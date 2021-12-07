yo

Yeoman helps you to kickstart new projects, prescribing best practices and tools to help you stay productive.

To do so, we provide a generator ecosystem. A generator is basically a plugin that can be run with the yo command to scaffold complete projects or useful parts.

Usage

npm install --global yo npm install --global generator-webapp yo webapp

To create and distribute your own generator, refer to our official documentation

You can also run a local generator on your computer as such:

yo ./path/to/ local /generator

Options

--no-color - Disable colors.

- Disable colors. --version - Print the current yo version.

- Print the current version. --help - Print yo help menu with the list of found generators.

- Print help menu with the list of found generators. --[no-]insight - Toggle anonymous Insight tracking which helps us improve Yeoman. Using either of these flags on the first run will prevent you from being prompted about it interactively. The flags can also be used to change it later on.

- Toggle anonymous Insight tracking which helps us improve Yeoman. Using either of these flags on the first run will prevent you from being prompted about it interactively. The flags can also be used to change it later on. --generators - Print available generators.

- Print available generators. --local-only - Disable lookup of globally-installed generators.

Troubleshooting

Running yo doctor command can help you troubleshoot common issues.

If doctor doesn't help, then check opened issues for a similar problem. Open a new issue if your problem haven't been reported yet. Make sure to always include the version of yo ( yo --version ) and Node.js ( node --version ) you use.

If your issue only occurs using a generator, please report the issues on the generator's repository.

Contribute

See the contributing docs.

Changelog

See the release page.

Backers

Love Yeoman work and community? Help us keep it alive by donating funds to cover project expenses!

[Become a backer]

License

BSD-2-Clause © Google