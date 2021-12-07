Yeoman helps you to kickstart new projects, prescribing best practices and tools to help you stay productive.
To do so, we provide a generator ecosystem. A generator is basically a plugin that can be run with the
yo command to scaffold complete projects or useful parts.
# install yo
npm install --global yo
# install a generator
npm install --global generator-webapp
# run it
yo webapp
To create and distribute your own generator, refer to our official documentation
You can also run a local generator on your computer as such:
# Running a local generator
yo ./path/to/local/generator
--no-color - Disable colors.
--version - Print the current
yo version.
--help - Print
yo help menu with the list of found generators.
--[no-]insight - Toggle anonymous Insight tracking which helps us improve Yeoman. Using either of these flags on the first run will prevent you from being prompted about it interactively. The flags can also be used to change it later on.
--generators - Print available generators.
--local-only - Disable lookup of globally-installed generators.
Running
yo doctor command can help you troubleshoot common issues.
If
doctor doesn't help, then check opened issues for a similar problem. Open a new issue if your problem haven't been reported yet. Make sure to always include the version of
yo (
yo --version) and Node.js (
node --version) you use.
If your issue only occurs using a generator, please report the issues on the generator's repository.
See the contributing docs.
See the release page.
Yeoman is great tool scalfolding apps with predefined templates. i have used this for bootstrapping the graphql microservice (https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform/tree/master/cli/generator-op-microservice). What i felt is this generator is great but for certain cutomizations are not possible with the yeoman also it will be great to use certain system methods on bootstrapping. There are many chances of being the template error prone.
Yo! Yeoman is perhaps my favourite scaffolding and bootstrapping tool out there. As someone who likes to automate as much of redundant taska as possible, yeoman is a boon from the heavens for me. I also use it extensively for work and dfor my personal projects. At work we have used it for implementing scaffolding CLI solutions to bootstrap SPAs and Microservices, thus saving a huge amount of time in collective from our entire team of web developers. It's ease of use is also at times a point of great pain, as it allows developers to very easily implement very inefficient solutions wherein the generator itself can become very slow and buggy. I think some kind of a performance benchmarking check should be also integrated into yeoman for tackling such problems.
I’ve used Yo to scaffold microservices from a generator and the generator was created using the yo.I found that way of creating generators through Yo is pretty much difficult because it doesn’t offer any native support of wiring app and it messes up the formatting of the code. Also, the code templating and putting the placeholders is pretty much difficult with the Yo. Also, if I want to share try code with any end users then the code itself gives dependencies with Yo which means it cannot work independently.
I have used this scaffolding tool in the past for scaffolding out CLI projects. Our company heavily relies on this when dealing with npm packages. The templates generated are highly customisable and those have some best practices code already written along with. Generator system is real handy when going for custom templates. Recommended for everyone to try out.
Yo is one of the most awesome CLI toolkits that I have ever worked with for creating pseudo cli tools. It's great for implementing CLIs for scaffolding new SPAs and microservices and the ability to create predefined templates using Yeoman is quite handy. Hihgly recommended!