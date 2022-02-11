Please read the YNAB API documentation for an overview of using the API and a complete list of available resources.
This client is generated using the Swagger Code Generator.
First, install the module with npm (or yarn):
npm install ynab
Then, depending upon your usage context, add a reference to it:
const ynab = require("ynab");
import * as ynab from "ynab";
The API supports Cross Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) for asynchronous browser requests from any origin.
The
dist/browser/ynab.js file (located in node_modules/ynab after installation) is specifically built to run in a browser / window context and exports
ynab variable to global namespace. No other dependencies are needed.
<script src="ynab.js" async></script>
...
<script>
// This assignment is not necessary but demonstrates that
// once the library is loaded, the global 'ynab' object will be available.
var ynab = window.ynab;
</script>
A simple way to load the library in a browser is by using the unpkg CDN, which is a "fast, global content delivery network for everything on npm". To use it, include a script tag like this in your file:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ynab@latest/dist/browser/ynab.js" async></script>
Using the "latest" tag will result in a 302 redirect to the latest version tag so it is highly recommended to use a specific version tag such as https://unpkg.com/ynab@1.5.0/dist/browser/ynab.js to avoid this redirect.
To use this client, you must obtain an access token from the Account Settings area of the YNAB web application.
const ynab = require("ynab");
const accessToken = "b43439eaafe2_this_is_fake_b43439eaafe2";
const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken);
(async function() {
const budgetsResponse = await ynabAPI.budgets.getBudgets();
const budgets = budgetsResponse.data.budgets;
for (let budget of budgets) {
console.log(`Budget Name: ${budget.name}`);
}
})();
If a response is returned with a code >= 300, instead of returning the response, the response will be thrown as an error to be caught.
const ynab = require("ynab");
const accessToken = "invalid_token";
const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken);
const budgetsResponse = ynabAPI.budgets
.getBudgets()
.then(budgetsResponse => {
// Won't get here because an error will be thrown
})
.catch(e => {
console.log(e);
// {
// error: {
// id: "401",
// name: "unauthorized",
// detail: "Unauthorized"
// }
// }
});
The API enforces Rate Limiting.
If the rate limit is exceeded, a
429 Error Response will be returned from the API which will result in an error being thrown in this library.
You can access the rate limiting info through the
rateLimit property on a response object. It will contain the value from the
X-Rate-Limit response header.
const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken);
const budgetsResponse = await ynabAPI.budgets.getBudgets();
console.log(budgetsResponse.rateLimit); // ex: "36/200"
See the examples folder for example usage scenarios.
The following methods are available in this library. For more details on parameters and usage, the TypeScript declaration file can be referenced.
|Method
|Description
|User
|user.getUser()
|Returns authenticated user information
|Budgets
|budgets.getBudgets()
|Returns budgets list with summary information
|budgets.getBudgetById(budget_id)
|Returns a single budget with all related entities
|budgets.getBudgetSettingsById(budget_id)
|Returns settings for a budget
|Accounts
|accounts.getAccounts(budget_id)
|Returns all accounts
|accounts.getAccountById(budget_id, account_id)
|Returns a single account
|Categories
|categories.getCategories(budget_id)
|Returns all categories grouped by category group.
|categories.getCategoryById(budget_id, category_id)
|Returns a single category
|categories.updateMonthCategory(budget_id, month, category_id, month_category)
|Update an existing month category
|Payees
|payees.getPayees(budget_id)
|Returns all payees
|payees.getPayeeById(budget_id, payee_id)
|Returns single payee
|Payee Locations
|payee_locations.getPayeeLocations(budget_id)
|Returns all payee locations
|payee_locations.getPayeeLocationById(budget_id, payee_location_id)
|Returns a single payee location
|payee_locations.getPayeeLocationsByPayee(budget_id, payee_id)
|Returns all payee locations for the specified payee
|Months
|months.getBudgetMonths(budget_id)
|Returns all budget months
|months.getBudgetMonth(budget_id, month)
|Returns a single budget month
|months.getMonthCategory_by_id(budget_id, month, category_id)
|Returns a single category for a specific budget month
|Transactions
|transactions.getTransactions(budget_id)
|Returns budget transactions
|transactions.getTransactionsByAccount(budget_id, account_id)
|Returns all transactions for a specified account
|transactions.getTransactionsByCategory(budget_id, category_id)
|Returns all transactions for a specified category
|transactions.getTransactionsByType(budget_id, type)
|Returns all transactions of a specified type ("unapproved" or "uncategorized")
|transactions.getTransactionById(budget_id, transaction_id)
|Returns a single transaction
|transactions.createTransaction(budget_id, data)
|Creates a single transaction
|transactions.createTransactions(budget_id, data)
|Creates multiple transactions
|transactions.updateTransaction(budget_id, transaction_id, data)
|Updates a single transaction
|transactions.updateTransactions(budget_id, data)
|Updates multiple transactions
|transactions.importTransactions(budget_id)
|Imports transactions
|Scheduled Transactions
|scheduled_transactions.getScheduledTransactions(budget_id)
|Returns all scheduled transactions
|scheduled_transactions.getScheduledTransactionById(budget_id, scheduled_transaction_id)
|Returns a single scheduled transaction
There are several utilities available on the
utils export to make working
with ISO dates and milliunits a bit
easier.
// Returns the current month (system timezone) in ISO 8601 format (i.e. '2015-12-01')
utils.getCurrentMonthInISOFormat(): string;
// Returns the current date (system timezone) in ISO 8601 format (i.e. '2015-12-15')
utils.getCurrentDateInISOFormat(): string;
// Converts an ISO 8601 formatted string to a JS date object
utils.convertFromISODateString(isoDateString: string): Date;
// Converts a milliunits amount to a currency amount
utils.convertMilliUnitsToCurrencyAmount(milliunits: number, currencyDecimalDigits: number): number;
Copyright (c) 2018 You Need A Budget, LLC
Licensed under the Apache-2.0 license