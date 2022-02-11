YNAB API JavaScript Library

Please read the YNAB API documentation for an overview of using the API and a complete list of available resources.

This client is generated using the Swagger Code Generator.

Installation

First, install the module with npm (or yarn):

npm install ynab

Then, depending upon your usage context, add a reference to it:

CommonJS / Node

const ynab = require ( "ynab" );

ESM / TypeScript

import * as ynab from "ynab" ;

Browser

The API supports Cross Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) for asynchronous browser requests from any origin.

The dist/browser/ynab.js file (located in node_modules/ynab after installation) is specifically built to run in a browser / window context and exports ynab variable to global namespace. No other dependencies are needed.

< script src = "ynab.js" async > </ script > ... < script > var ynab = window .ynab; </ script >

CDN

A simple way to load the library in a browser is by using the unpkg CDN, which is a "fast, global content delivery network for everything on npm". To use it, include a script tag like this in your file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ynab@latest/dist/browser/ynab.js" async > </ script >

Using the "latest" tag will result in a 302 redirect to the latest version tag so it is highly recommended to use a specific version tag such as https://unpkg.com/ynab@1.5.0/dist/browser/ynab.js to avoid this redirect.

Usage

To use this client, you must obtain an access token from the Account Settings area of the YNAB web application.

const ynab = require ( "ynab" ); const accessToken = "b43439eaafe2_this_is_fake_b43439eaafe2" ; const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken); ( async function ( ) { const budgetsResponse = await ynabAPI.budgets.getBudgets(); const budgets = budgetsResponse.data.budgets; for ( let budget of budgets) { console .log( `Budget Name: ${budget.name} ` ); } })();

Error Handling

If a response is returned with a code >= 300, instead of returning the response, the response will be thrown as an error to be caught.

const ynab = require ( "ynab" ); const accessToken = "invalid_token" ; const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken); const budgetsResponse = ynabAPI.budgets .getBudgets() .then( budgetsResponse => { }) .catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Rate Limiting

The API enforces Rate Limiting.

If the rate limit is exceeded, a 429 Error Response will be returned from the API which will result in an error being thrown in this library.

You can access the rate limiting info through the rateLimit property on a response object. It will contain the value from the X-Rate-Limit response header.

const ynabAPI = new ynab.API(accessToken); const budgetsResponse = await ynabAPI.budgets.getBudgets(); console .log(budgetsResponse.rateLimit);

Examples

See the examples folder for example usage scenarios.

Methods

The following methods are available in this library. For more details on parameters and usage, the TypeScript declaration file can be referenced.

Utilities

There are several utilities available on the utils export to make working with ISO dates and milliunits a bit easier.

utils.getCurrentMonthInISOFormat(): string ; utils.getCurrentDateInISOFormat(): string ; utils.convertFromISODateString(isoDateString: string ): Date ; utils.convertMilliUnitsToCurrencyAmount(milliunits: number , currencyDecimalDigits: number ): number ;

License

Copyright (c) 2018 You Need A Budget, LLC

Licensed under the Apache-2.0 license