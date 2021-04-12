openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yml-sorter

by 42BV
1.3.0 (see all)

Sorts yml files alphabetically

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

618

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About

This is a tool which allows you to sort yml files via a CLI.

The tool is basically a tiny wrapper around the great js-yaml.

Installation

npm install -g yml-sorter

Usage

Usage: yml-sorter [options]

Options:
  --input, -i     The yml file which needs to be sorted  [required]
  --output, -o    The file to wich to write the output
  --dry-run, -d   Only outputs the proposed sort to the terminal  [default: false]
  --indent, --id  Indentation width to use (in spaces)  [default: 2]
  -h, --help      Show help  [boolean]

Examples:
  yml-sorter --input application-yml                       Sorts the file application.yml alphabetically.
  yml-sorter --input application-yml --output dragons.yml  Sorts and writes the output to dragons.yml
  yml-sorter --input application-yml --dry-run             Writes the output to the terminal
  yml-sorter --input application-yml --indent 4            Indent with 4 spaces

With love from 42.nl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial