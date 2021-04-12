This is a tool which allows you to sort yml files via a CLI.
The tool is basically a tiny wrapper around the great js-yaml.
npm install -g yml-sorter
Usage: yml-sorter [options]
Options:
--input, -i The yml file which needs to be sorted [required]
--output, -o The file to wich to write the output
--dry-run, -d Only outputs the proposed sort to the terminal [default: false]
--indent, --id Indentation width to use (in spaces) [default: 2]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
yml-sorter --input application-yml Sorts the file application.yml alphabetically.
yml-sorter --input application-yml --output dragons.yml Sorts and writes the output to dragons.yml
yml-sorter --input application-yml --dry-run Writes the output to the terminal
yml-sorter --input application-yml --indent 4 Indent with 4 spaces
With love from 42.nl