Yandex Maps on-demand promise-based widget loader.
This way the widget doesn’t load until it’s needed to decrease page load time.
Install from the command line:
npm install ymaps
Use in your code to load the widget:
import ymaps from 'ymaps';
ymaps
.load()
.then(maps => {
const map = new maps.Map('your-map-container', {
center: [-8.369326, 115.166023],
zoom: 7
});
})
.catch(error => console.log('Failed to load Yandex Maps', error));
To use another language simply pass a valid
src to
ymaps.load
ymaps.load('https://api-maps.yandex.ru/2.1/?lang=en_US').then(maps => {
/* ... */
});
The information about other options is available in the API docs. Please check out known issues to see not supported options.
npm test
load parameter, except when it's set to
package.full is causing an error
"TypeError: s is not a constructor". To reproduce, try to pass
"//api-maps.yandex.ru/2.1/?lang=en_US&load=Map" to
ymaps.load in the
example above. PR is welcome!
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
SemVer is used for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.