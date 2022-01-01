Returns light when a color is dark and dark when a color is light. 🎨
yarn add yiq
# If you're using NPM:
# npm install yiq --save
Just call the
yiq function after importing it:
import { yiq } from 'yiq';
console.log(yiq('#fff')); // #000
console.log(yiq('#000')); // #fff
yiq
function yiq(
colorHex: string,
options?: {
colors?: {
light: string;
dark: string;
};
threshold?: number;
}
): string;
The second argument (options) can be used to define the colors that the function will return:
yiq('#fff', {
colors: {
light: '#f0f0f0',
dark: '#333'
}
}); // #333
It can also be used to define the threshold YIQ value at which the function switches between light and dark:
yiq('#36d386', { threshold: 156 }); // #fff
The default options are:
options.colors.light:
#fff;
options.colors.dark:
#000;
options.threshold:
128.
lffg and contributors.
MIT License, see the included MIT file.