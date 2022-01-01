YIQ

Returns light when a color is dark and dark when a color is light. 🎨

Installing

yarn add yiq If you 're using NPM: npm install yiq --save

Basic Usage

Just call the yiq function after importing it:

import { yiq } from 'yiq' ; console .log(yiq( '#fff' )); console .log(yiq( '#000' ));

API

yiq

yiq — Returns a light color when a color is dark and a dark color when a color is light.

Description

function yiq ( colorHex: string , options?: { colors?: { light: string ; dark: string ; }; threshold?: number ; } ): string ;

The second argument (options) can be used to define the colors that the function will return:

yiq( '#fff' , { colors: { light: '#f0f0f0' , dark: '#333' } });

It can also be used to define the threshold YIQ value at which the function switches between light and dark:

yiq( '#36d386' , { threshold: 156 });

The default options are:

options.colors.light : #fff ;

: ; options.colors.dark : #000 ;

: ; options.threshold : 128 .

Authors and License

lffg and contributors.

MIT License, see the included MIT file.