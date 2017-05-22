DEPRECATION NOTICE: This package is no longer necessary. Use wd's promise-based driver (or another promise-based driver) and Node's built-in
async/awaitfunctionality instead. README and code left intact below for posterity.
Yiewd is a Wd.js wrapper that uses V8's new
generators for cleaner code! It's called
yiewd because it uses the new
yield syntax with
wd.
yield +
wd =
yiewd. Amazing, right? And a great
way to exercise vowel pronunciation.
Yiewd is made possible with the monocle-js library.
Install with:
npm install yiewd
Let's say we want to write a webdriver test:
var wd = require('wd')
, driver = wd.remote();
driver.init(desiredCaps, function(err, sessionId) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
driver.get("http://mysite.com", function(err) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
driver.elementById("someId", function(err, el) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
el.click(function(err) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
setTimeout(function() { // pause a bit
driver.elementById("anotherThing", function(err, el2) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
el2.text(function(err, text) {
if (err) return postTest(err);
text.should.equal("What the text should be");
driver.quit(postTest);
});
});
}, 1500); // what's this random number doing here? It goes with the pause!
});
});
});
});
Yeah, that sucks. Look at that callback pyramid! Look at all those repetitive error checks!
Let's all be a little more sane, shall we?
var yiewd = require('yiewd')
, driver = yiewd.remote();
driver.run(function*() {
var sessionId, el, el2, text;
sessionId = yield this.init(desiredCaps);
yield this.get("http://mysite.com");
yield this.elementById("someId").click();
yield this.sleep(1.5);
text = yield this.elementById("anotherThing").text();
text.should.equal("What the text should be");
yield this.quit();
});
Niiice.
Basically, you get a driver object as a result of the call to
wd.remote().
You can use this driver object inside a monocle o-routine to
yield to
asynchronous function execution rather than using callbacks. And you'll get the
result of the callback as the assignment to the yield expression!
Once you have a driver object, you can use
driver.run as a way to kick off
a series of commands inside a generator. Here you have access to the driver
object as
this, so you can do things like
yield this.get("http://mysite.com").
It's relatively easy to break up bits of sessions between testcases and so on. Here's what a simple mocha test suite could look like:
var yiewd = require('yiewd');
describe('my cool feature', function() {
var driver = null; // driver object used across testcases
// global setUp, tearDown
before(function(done) {
driver = yiewd.remote();
driver.run(function*() {
yield this.init(desiredCaps);
done();
});
});
after(function(done) {
driver.run(function*() {
yield this.quit();
done();
});
});
it('should do some thing', function(done) {
driver.run(function*() {
// test logic
done();
});
});
it('should do another thing', function(done) {
driver.run(function*() {
// test logic
done();
});
});
});
Notice how you get a
driver object from
yiewd.remote(). You can hold onto
this and later use
driver.run() and pass it another generator which will take
over execution for the driver. Easy!
Using monocle-js, you can compose your own custom automation behaviors:
var o_O = require('monocle-js').o_O
, yiewd = require('yiewd')
, driver = yiewd.remote();
var flow1 = o_O(function*() {
yield driver.get('http://mywebpage.com');
yield driver.elementByCss('a').click();
});
var flow2 = o_O(function*() {
yield driver.elementByCss('input[type=text]').sendKeys("my text");
yield driver.elementById('submit').click();
});
describe('my cool feature', function() {
it('should do some things', function(done) {
driver.run(function*() {
yield this.init(desiredCaps);
yield flow1();
yield flow2();
yield flow1(); // reuse flow1
done();
});
});
});
Often in WebDriver-land, you only want to find an element in order to do something with it. In those cases, it's a bit tedious to do something like this:
var el1 = yield driver.elementById('someEl');
var text = yield el1.text();
text.should.equal("hello world");
Of course, using Javascript™ we can already "chain" these calls:
var text = yield (yield driver.elementById('someEl')).text();
text.should.equal("hello world");
But we have this goofy double-yield business. So Yiewd lets you do away with it:
var text = yield driver.elementById('someEl').text()
text.should.equal("hello world");
We've got some special sauce so you can sauce while you Sauce:
var yiewd = require('yiewd')
, driver = yiewd.sauce(userName, accessKey);
driver.run(function*() {
yield this.init(desiredCaps);
yield this.get('http://saucelabs.com/guinea-pig/');
try {
var title = yield this.title();
title.should.include("I am a page title");
yield this.reportPass();
} catch (e) {
yield this.reportFail();
}
yield this.quit();
});
Probably the pass/fail reporting would be handled in some kind of global tearDown method, of course.
Either:
--harmony flag; this might
be non-trivial but for mocha, see below.
Or:
Any recent node
Run your test scripts through regenerator to get generator support, e.g.:
regenerator my_test.js > my_test_es5.js && mocha my_test_es5.js
And:
npm install -g mocha
Make sure you have your chromedriver-enabled Selenium server running, then:
mocha -R spec -t 60000 --harmony test/es6/
This is a simple wrapper around Wd.js that is really easy to maintain: (a) new methods from Wd.js can be added with one word in Yiewd, (b) there's nothing really to maintain beyond the generator glue which should stabilize quickly.
Give it a whirl and contribute bugfixes! Pull requests welcome. Biggest area of need right now is filling out our testsuite to make sure everything works correctly.