Yiewd

DEPRECATION NOTICE: This package is no longer necessary. Use wd's promise-based driver (or another promise-based driver) and Node's built-in async/await functionality instead. README and code left intact below for posterity.

Yiewd is a Wd.js wrapper that uses V8's new generators for cleaner code! It's called yiewd because it uses the new yield syntax with wd . yield + wd = yiewd . Amazing, right? And a great way to exercise vowel pronunciation.

Yiewd is made possible with the monocle-js library.

Install with: npm install yiewd

The problem

Let's say we want to write a webdriver test:

var wd = require ( 'wd' ) , driver = wd.remote(); driver.init(desiredCaps, function ( err, sessionId ) { if (err) return postTest(err); driver.get( "http://mysite.com" , function ( err ) { if (err) return postTest(err); driver.elementById( "someId" , function ( err, el ) { if (err) return postTest(err); el.click( function ( err ) { if (err) return postTest(err); setTimeout( function ( ) { driver.elementById( "anotherThing" , function ( err, el2 ) { if (err) return postTest(err); el2.text( function ( err, text ) { if (err) return postTest(err); text.should.equal( "What the text should be" ); driver.quit(postTest); }); }); }, 1500 ); }); }); }); });

Yeah, that sucks. Look at that callback pyramid! Look at all those repetitive error checks!

The (generator-based) solution

Let's all be a little more sane, shall we?

var yiewd = require ( 'yiewd' ) , driver = yiewd.remote(); driver.run( function *( ) { var sessionId, el, el2, text; sessionId = yield this .init(desiredCaps); yield this .get( "http://mysite.com" ); yield this .elementById( "someId" ).click(); yield this .sleep( 1.5 ); text = yield this .elementById( "anotherThing" ).text(); text.should.equal( "What the text should be" ); yield this .quit(); });

Niiice.

How it works

Basically, you get a driver object as a result of the call to wd.remote() . You can use this driver object inside a monocle o-routine to yield to asynchronous function execution rather than using callbacks. And you'll get the result of the callback as the assignment to the yield expression!

Once you have a driver object, you can use driver.run as a way to kick off a series of commands inside a generator. Here you have access to the driver object as this , so you can do things like yield this.get("http://mysite.com") .

Integrating with test suites

It's relatively easy to break up bits of sessions between testcases and so on. Here's what a simple mocha test suite could look like:

var yiewd = require ( 'yiewd' ); describe( 'my cool feature' , function ( ) { var driver = null ; before( function ( done ) { driver = yiewd.remote(); driver.run( function *( ) { yield this .init(desiredCaps); done(); }); }); after( function ( done ) { driver.run( function *( ) { yield this .quit(); done(); }); }); it( 'should do some thing' , function ( done ) { driver.run( function *( ) { done(); }); }); it( 'should do another thing' , function ( done ) { driver.run( function *( ) { done(); }); }); });

Notice how you get a driver object from yiewd.remote() . You can hold onto this and later use driver.run() and pass it another generator which will take over execution for the driver. Easy!

Composing functionality

Using monocle-js, you can compose your own custom automation behaviors:

var o_O = require ( 'monocle-js' ).o_O , yiewd = require ( 'yiewd' ) , driver = yiewd.remote(); var flow1 = o_O( function *( ) { yield driver.get( 'http://mywebpage.com' ); yield driver.elementByCss( 'a' ).click(); }); var flow2 = o_O( function *( ) { yield driver.elementByCss( 'input[type=text]' ).sendKeys( "my text" ); yield driver.elementById( 'submit' ).click(); }); describe( 'my cool feature' , function ( ) { it( 'should do some things' , function ( done ) { driver.run( function *( ) { yield this .init(desiredCaps); yield flow1(); yield flow2(); yield flow1(); done(); }); }); });

Chaining driver calls

Often in WebDriver-land, you only want to find an element in order to do something with it. In those cases, it's a bit tedious to do something like this:

var el1 = yield driver.elementById( 'someEl' ); var text = yield el1.text(); text.should.equal( "hello world" );

Of course, using Javascript™ we can already "chain" these calls:

var text = yield ( yield driver.elementById( 'someEl' )).text(); text.should.equal( "hello world" );

But we have this goofy double-yield business. So Yiewd lets you do away with it:

var text = yield driver.elementById( 'someEl' ).text() text.should.equal( "hello world" );

Integrating with Sauce Labs

We've got some special sauce so you can sauce while you Sauce:

var yiewd = require ( 'yiewd' ) , driver = yiewd.sauce(userName, accessKey); driver.run( function *( ) { yield this .init(desiredCaps); yield this .get( 'http://saucelabs.com/guinea-pig/' ); try { var title = yield this .title(); title.should.include( "I am a page title" ); yield this .reportPass(); } catch (e) { yield this .reportFail(); } yield this .quit(); });

Probably the pass/fail reporting would be handled in some kind of global tearDown method, of course.

Requirements

Either:

Node >= 0.11.3 (one with generators)

Make sure you start your test runner with the --harmony flag; this might be non-trivial but for mocha, see below.

Or:

Any recent node

Run your test scripts through regenerator to get generator support, e.g.: regenerator my_test.js > my_test_es5.js && mocha my_test_es5.js

And:

For running tests: npm install -g mocha

Run the Tests

Make sure you have your chromedriver-enabled Selenium server running, then:

mocha -R spec -t 60000 --harmony test /es6/

Architecture

This is a simple wrapper around Wd.js that is really easy to maintain: (a) new methods from Wd.js can be added with one word in Yiewd, (b) there's nothing really to maintain beyond the generator glue which should stabilize quickly.

Contributing

Give it a whirl and contribute bugfixes! Pull requests welcome. Biggest area of need right now is filling out our testsuite to make sure everything works correctly.