keyboard event dispatcher.
$ component install yields/k
super keyword is
command on mac and
ctrl on anything else.
(a b c *)
var k = require('k')(window);
// combos
k('command + shift + enter', fn);
// on OSX `super` will be replaced with `command`
// on other operating systems it will be replaced with `ctrl`.
k('super + k', fn);
// sequences
k('a b c', fn);
k('* b c', fn);
k('super + shift + a b c', fn);
Create a new keyboard dispatcher on the given
element
Bind the given
fn on
keys.
the element
k is listening on.
Bind
keys with
fn(e).
Unbind all listeners of
keys,
unbind
fn with
keys,
unbind all listeners on all keys.
k.unbind(); // => unbind all listeners
k.unbind('enter'); // => unbind all enter listeners
k.unbind('command + enter'); // => unbind all `command + enter` listeners
k.unbind('command + enter', fn); // => unbind `fn` just from `command + enter`
Removes all listeners on
k.el.
Removes all
k.listeners.
this function is called just before any handlers are called,
if it returns
true no handlers will be called for this event.
by default it returns
true for
input,
textarea or
select.
if you still want
k to handle
inputs you can
k.ignore = false.
true if
shiftKey is down.
true if
ctrlKey is down.
true if
alt is down.
true if
command is down.
null if no modifiers are down, otherwise it's
true.
true if
command or
ctrl are down (osx / others)
$ make test
MIT