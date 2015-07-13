k

keyboard event dispatcher.

Installation

component install yields/k

Features

super keyword is command on mac and ctrl on anything else.

keyword is on mac and on anything else. gmail like sequences (a b c *)

key combos

nice simple api

you can unbind anything you bind

Example

var k = require ( 'k' )( window ); k( 'command + shift + enter' , fn); k( 'super + k' , fn); k( 'a b c' , fn); k( '* b c' , fn); k( 'super + shift + a b c' , fn);

API

Create a new keyboard dispatcher on the given element

Bind the given fn on keys .

the element k is listening on.

Bind keys with fn(e) .

Unbind all listeners of keys , unbind fn with keys , unbind all listeners on all keys.

k.unbind(); k.unbind( 'enter' ); k.unbind( 'command + enter' ); k.unbind( 'command + enter' , fn);

Removes all listeners on k.el . Removes all k.listeners .

this function is called just before any handlers are called, if it returns true no handlers will be called for this event.

by default it returns true for input , textarea or select .

if you still want k to handle inputs you can k.ignore = false .

true if shiftKey is down.

true if ctrlKey is down.

true if alt is down.

true if command is down.

null if no modifiers are down, otherwise it's true .

true if command or ctrl are down (osx / others)

Tests

$ make test

License

MIT