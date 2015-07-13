openbase logo
yk

yields-k

by Amir Abushareb
0.7.2 (see all)

keyboard event dispatcher.

Readme

k

keyboard event dispatcher.

Installation

$ component install yields/k

Features

  • super keyword is command on mac and ctrl on anything else.
  • gmail like sequences (a b c *)
  • key combos
  • nice simple api
  • you can unbind anything you bind

Example

var k = require('k')(window);

// combos
k('command + shift + enter', fn);

// on OSX `super` will be replaced with `command`
// on other operating systems it will be replaced with `ctrl`.
k('super + k', fn);

// sequences
k('a b c', fn);
k('* b c', fn);
k('super + shift + a b c', fn);

API

k(el)

Create a new keyboard dispatcher on the given element

k(keys, fn)

Bind the given fn on keys.

.el

the element k is listening on.

#bind

Bind keys with fn(e).

#unbind

Unbind all listeners of keys, unbind fn with keys, unbind all listeners on all keys.

k.unbind(); // => unbind all listeners
k.unbind('enter'); // => unbind all enter listeners
k.unbind('command + enter'); // => unbind all `command + enter` listeners
k.unbind('command + enter', fn); // => unbind `fn` just from `command + enter`

#destroy

Removes all listeners on k.el. Removes all k.listeners.

#ignore

this function is called just before any handlers are called, if it returns true no handlers will be called for this event.

by default it returns true for input, textarea or select.

if you still want k to handle inputs you can k.ignore = false.

.shift

true if shiftKey is down.

.ctrl

true if ctrlKey is down.

.alt

true if alt is down.

.command

true if command is down.

.modifiers

null if no modifiers are down, otherwise it's true.

.super

true if command or ctrl are down (osx / others)

Tests

$ make test

License

MIT

