For when
npm run isn't enough and everything else is too much.
Ygor is a no-frills toolkit consisting of a task runner and a file transformer. Enjoy as a whole or a la carte. Built on promises to work wonderfully with
async and
await in Node.js 8 and above.
Node is the CLI, npm is the plugin system. Go nuts.
$ npm install --save-dev ygor
Create a JavaScript file, write some functions, tell Ygor.
// make.js
const { tasks, shell, find, read, write } = require('ygor');
const { transform } = require('babel-core');
function buildCss() {
return shell`postcss --use autoprefixer --dir dest src/**/*.css`;
}
function buildJs(cli) {
return find('src/**/*.js')
.map(read())
.map(async (file) => {
const { code } = await transform(file.contents, cli);
file.contents = code;
return file;
})
.map(write('dest'));
}
async function build(cli) {
await buildCss(cli);
await buildJs(cli);
}
tasks
.add('css', buildCss);
.add('js', buildJs)
.add('default', build);
To run a task, execute the file with Node.js and indicate which task to perform.
$ node make js --minified
See the individual packages for complete documentation:
@ygor/tasks - Task runner
@ygor/shell - Shell template tag
@ygor/files - File transformer
@ygor/file - Virtual file object
@ygor/list - Array-aware Promise
MIT © Shannon Moeller