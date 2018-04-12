For when npm run isn't enough and everything else is too much.

Ygor is a no-frills toolkit consisting of a task runner and a file transformer. Enjoy as a whole or a la carte. Built on promises to work wonderfully with async and await in Node.js 8 and above.

Node is the CLI, npm is the plugin system. Go nuts.

Install

npm install --save-dev ygor

Usage

Create a JavaScript file, write some functions, tell Ygor.

const { tasks, shell, find, read, write } = require ( 'ygor' ); const { transform } = require ( 'babel-core' ); function buildCss ( ) { return shell `postcss --use autoprefixer --dir dest src/**/*.css` ; } function buildJs ( cli ) { return find( 'src/**/*.js' ) .map(read()) .map( async (file) => { const { code } = await transform(file.contents, cli); file.contents = code; return file; }) .map(write( 'dest' )); } async function build ( cli ) { await buildCss(cli); await buildJs(cli); } tasks .add( 'css' , buildCss); .add( 'js' , buildJs) .add( 'default' , build);

To run a task, execute the file with Node.js and indicate which task to perform.

node make js --minified

API

See the individual packages for complete documentation:

@ygor/tasks - Task runner

- Task runner @ygor/shell - Shell template tag

- Shell template tag @ygor/files - File transformer

- File transformer @ygor/file - Virtual file object

- Virtual file object @ygor/list - Array-aware Promise

MIT © Shannon Moeller