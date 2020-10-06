yeti.css is a pattern library consisting of lightweight, reusable modules. It has been built to reflect &yet's visual and branding guidelines.
For development mode:
npm install
npm start
The demo site will be available at
http://localhost:8080. You can use the livereload extension and files will automatically rebuild and reload in the browser when you change them.
yeti.css is located in
lib/yeticss and can be installed through npm. Variables and mixins can be found in
lib/yeticss/globals and components in
lib/yeticss/components. Markup for each component lives in
public/templates.
Note: installing yeticss will not include
assets or
public.
├── assets
│ ├── logos
│ └── swatches
├── lib
│ └── yeticss
│ ├── components
│ ├── globals
│ └── index.styl
└── public
├── css
├── images
├── js
├── styl
└── templates
yeti.css is a Stylus plugin, so you just need to ensure Stylus knows to use the plugin, and then import it in your app.
Make sure that you have
stylus available from command line:
npm install -g stylus
If you are compiling your Stylus with its command line interface, maybe directly or via a Makefile or similar, it's as easy as:
npm install yeticss --save-dev
Add "-u yeticss" to the command:
stylus -u yeticss ./path/to/app.styl
Now you can import yeticss, or a subcomponent of yeticss, in your app's .styl files:
@import 'yeticss'
// or
@import 'yeticss/components/type'
NOTE: if you are using webpack 2, check here for how to add stylus plugins with stylus-loader: https://github.com/shama/stylus-loader#webpack-2
To add yeticss to a webpack application, simply
npm install yeticss --save-dev and then add it to the stylus
use list as supported by stylus-loader.
For example:
// in webpack.config.js
// import yeticss somewhere in the file
var yeticss = require('yeticss');
module.exports = {
//... other webpack config ...
module: {
loaders: [
// configure stylus loader however you prefer
{ test: /\.styl$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!stylus-loader' }
]
},
// configure stylus loader to use the yeticss plugin
stylus: {
use: [yeticss()]
}
};
/* now in your app.styl you can: */
@import 'yeticss'
yeti.css defines several custom fonts. Use Typography.com or Typekit to set up font serving accordingly or change the typeface variables here.
A CSS reset is included in yeti.css by default (namely normalize.css).
Documentation and examples of usage can be found on yeticss.com.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute to yeti.css.
MIT