yeti.css is a pattern library consisting of lightweight, reusable modules. It has been built to reflect &yet's visual and branding guidelines.

Table of Contents

How to run?

For development mode:

npm install npm start

The demo site will be available at http://localhost:8080 . You can use the livereload extension and files will automatically rebuild and reload in the browser when you change them.

Structure

yeti.css is located in lib/yeticss and can be installed through npm. Variables and mixins can be found in lib/yeticss/globals and components in lib/yeticss/components . Markup for each component lives in public/templates .

Note: installing yeticss will not include assets or public .

├── assets │ ├── logos │ └── swatches ├── lib │ └── yeticss │ ├── components │ ├── globals │ └── index .styl └── public ├── css ├── images ├── js ├── styl └── templates

How to include in your app

yeti.css is a Stylus plugin, so you just need to ensure Stylus knows to use the plugin, and then import it in your app.

Make sure that you have stylus available from command line:

npm install -g stylus

Static sites

If you are compiling your Stylus with its command line interface, maybe directly or via a Makefile or similar, it's as easy as:

npm install yeticss --save-dev Add "-u yeticss" to the command: stylus -u yeticss ./path/to/app.styl Now you can import yeticss, or a subcomponent of yeticss, in your app's .styl files: @import 'yeticss' @import 'yeticss/components/type'

Single page apps using webpack

NOTE: if you are using webpack 2, check here for how to add stylus plugins with stylus-loader: https://github.com/shama/stylus-loader#webpack-2

To add yeticss to a webpack application, simply npm install yeticss --save-dev and then add it to the stylus use list as supported by stylus-loader.

For example:

var yeticss = require ( 'yeticss' ); module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader!stylus-loader' } ] }, stylus : { use : [yeticss()] } };

@ import 'yeticss'

Custom fonts

yeti.css defines several custom fonts. Use Typography.com or Typekit to set up font serving accordingly or change the typeface variables here.

CSS Reset

A CSS reset is included in yeti.css by default (namely normalize.css).

Documentation

Documentation and examples of usage can be found on yeticss.com.

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute to yeti.css.

License

MIT