NOTE: While generally stable, this project is no longer actively maintained.
We recommend folks switch to github/fetch, if still needed, which should be generally painless since they both had the same goal and Yetch was originally a fork of that project.
The
fetch() function is a Promise-based mechanism for programmatically making
web requests in the browser. This project provides a polyfill that implements a subset
of the standard Fetch specification, enough to make
fetch a viable
replacement for most uses of XMLHttpRequest in traditional web applications.
The default CommonJS import path does not assign or polyfill
window.fetch. Use
import 'yetch/polyfill' (see Usage).
If you believe you found a bug with how
fetch behaves in Chrome or Firefox,
please don't open an issue in this repository. This project is a
polyfill, and since Chrome and Firefox both implement the
window.fetch
function natively, no code from this project actually takes any effect in
these browsers. See Browser support for detailed
information.
If you have trouble making a request to another domain (a different subdomain or port number also constitutes another domain), please familiarize yourself with all the intricacies and limitations of CORS requests. Because CORS requires participation of the server by implementing specific HTTP response headers, it is often nontrivial to set up or debug. CORS is exclusively handled by the browser's internal mechanisms which this polyfill cannot influence.
If you have trouble maintaining the user's session or CSRF protection
through
fetch requests, please ensure that you've read and understood the
Sending cookies section.
fetch doesn't send cookies
unless you ask it to.
This project doesn't work under Node.js environments. It's meant for web browsers only. You should ensure that your application doesn't try to package and run this on the server.
If you have an idea for a new feature of
fetch, submit your feature
requests to the specification's repository.
We only add features and APIs that are part of the Fetch specification.
You will need to have Promise polyfilled first (if necessary), before you load yetch. We recommend taylorhakes/promise-polyfill.
npm install yetch --save
# or
yarn add yetch
yetch also polyfills AbortController, AbortSignal, and a few other related classes, but it does not polyfill Promise
If you'd like yetch to polyfill the global
window.fetch, you should import the
yetch/polyfill file; it doesn't export anything, it just polyfills the environment if needed.
// ES6+
import 'yetch/polyfill';
// CJS
require('yetch/polyfill');
Otherwise, if you'd like to just use yetch without actually polyfilling the global variables, you can import it directly:
import { fetch, AbortController } from 'yetch';
const controller = new AbortController();
fetch('/avatars', { signal: controller.signal })
.catch(function(ex) {
if (ex.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('request aborted')
}
});
// some time later...
controller.abort();
For a more comprehensive API reference that this polyfill supports, refer to https://Netflix.github.io/yetch/.
fetch('/users.html')
.then(function(response) {
return response.text()
}).then(function(body) {
document.body.innerHTML = body
})
fetch('/users.json')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetch('/users.json').then(function(response) {
console.log(response.headers.get('Content-Type'))
console.log(response.headers.get('Date'))
console.log(response.status)
console.log(response.statusText)
})
var form = document.querySelector('form')
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
body: new FormData(form)
})
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'Hubot',
login: 'hubot',
})
})
var input = document.querySelector('input[type="file"]')
var data = new FormData()
data.append('file', input.files[0])
data.append('user', 'hubot')
fetch('/avatars', {
method: 'POST',
body: data
})
The actual
fetch specification differs from
jQuery.ajax() in mainly two ways that
bear keeping in mind:
The Promise returned from
fetch() won't reject on HTTP error status
even if the response is an HTTP 404 or 500. Instead, it will resolve normally,
and it will only reject on network failure or if anything prevented the
request from completing.
By default,
fetch won't send or receive any cookies from the server,
resulting in unauthenticated requests if the site relies on maintaining a user
session. See Sending cookies for how to opt into cookie
handling.
To have
fetch Promise reject on HTTP error statuses, i.e. on any non-2xx
status, define a custom response handler:
function checkStatus(response) {
if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
return response
} else {
var error = new Error(response.statusText)
error.response = response
throw error
}
}
function parseJSON(response) {
return response.json()
}
fetch('/users')
.then(checkStatus)
.then(parseJSON)
.then(function(data) {
console.log('request succeeded with JSON response', data)
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log('request failed', error)
})
To automatically send cookies for the current domain, the
credentials option
must be provided:
fetch('/users', {
credentials: 'same-origin'
})
The "same-origin" value makes
fetch behave similarly to XMLHttpRequest with
regards to cookies. Otherwise, cookies won't get sent, resulting in these
requests not preserving the authentication session.
For CORS requests, use the "include" value to allow sending credentials to other domains:
fetch('https://example.com:1234/users', {
credentials: 'include'
})
As with XMLHttpRequest, the
Set-Cookie response header returned from the
server is a forbidden header name and therefore can't be programmatically
read with
response.headers.get(). Instead, it's the browser's responsibility
to handle new cookies being set (if applicable to the current URL). Unless they
are HTTP-only, new cookies will be available through
document.cookie.
Bear in mind that the default behavior of
fetch is to ignore the
Set-Cookie
header completely. To opt into accepting cookies from the server, you must use
the
credentials option.
Due to limitations of XMLHttpRequest, the
response.url value might not be
reliable after HTTP redirects on older browsers.
The solution is to configure the server to set the response HTTP header
X-Request-URL to the current URL after any redirect that might have happened.
It should be safe to set it unconditionally.
# Ruby on Rails controller example
response.headers['X-Request-URL'] = request.url
This server workaround is necessary if you need reliable
response.url in
Firefox < 32, Chrome < 37, Safari, or IE.
This polyfill supports the abortable fetch API. However, aborting a fetch requires use of two additional DOM APIs: AbortController and AbortSignal. Typically, browsers that do not support fetch will also not support AbortController or AbortSignal. Consequently, you will need to include an additional polyfill for these APIs to abort fetches.
Once you have an AbortController and AbortSignal polyfill in place, you can abort a fetch like so:
const controller = new AbortController()
fetch('/avatars', {
signal: controller.signal
}).catch(function(ex) {
if (ex.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('request aborted')
}
})
// some time later...
controller.abort();
Note: modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari contain native
implementations of
window.fetch and the latest versions even support
AbortController. However, as a relatively new feature some of your users may have a version of these browsers that has support for
window.fetch but does not have support for
AbortController. In those cases the polyfilled version of
fetch will be used instead of the native one. If you believe you've encountered an error with how
window.fetch is implemented in any of these browsers, you should file an issue with that browser vendor instead of this project.
This project started as a fork of GitHub's whatwg-fetch, adding support for automatically polyfilling
window.fetch so that it supports aborting requests with an AbortController. In additional yetch is a CJS module by default and does not replace
window.fetch with a polyfill unless you
import 'yetch/polyfill'.
As a fork, a majority of the work was done by GitHub and the community in whatwg-fetch.
:shipit: